BBC

Fans fall silent for boys who died in Solihull lake fall

Football fans at matches across the West Midlands are paying tribute to four boys who died after falling into an icy lake. A minute's silence was held at Birmingham City's match on Friday night against Reading, while similar plans are in place for Saturday's fixtures. Blues' players and staff also...
BBC

Emma Raducanu says she is injury free and feels 'good' after exhibition match

Emma Raducanu says she is now injury free and feeling "good" following her exhibition match with Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The 20-year-old was beaten by Tunisian Jabeur but has been working on her fitness before the 2023 season. Raducanu announced on Friday she had appointed...

