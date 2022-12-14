ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Uber driver carjacked in store lot by males with gun: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Noble Road. At 5:40 p.m. Dec. 8, a man, 69, called police to the Super Wash Coin Laundry, 2212 Noble Road. There, the man, an Uber driver, told officers that he had just dropped off a rider and pulled into the Super Wash lot to inspect his car before leaving to pick up another rider. As he got back into his car, the man was approached by four or five males, possibly teens. The males all wore hooded sweatshirts and masks.
Cleveland.com

Armed drunk driver denies having ‘shaky eye syndrome;’ wanted woman with bad exhaust system arrested: Berea police blotter

BEREA, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Mulberry Street. A Cleveland man, 36, was arrested for drunk driving at about 6 p.m. Dec. 5 on Mulberry. Police pulled over the man’s Chevrolet Cobalt because the registration sticker had expired in October. The man opened his car door, raised his hands and said, “Hi sir, I’m not armed, just so you know.”
Cleveland.com

Woman reports highway road rage incident: Fairview Park Police Blotter

On Dec. 6 at 8:45 a.m. a woman came to the police station to report damage to her car from a road rage incident earlier in the day. The 35-year-old Strongsville woman reported she was on her way into work that morning around 8:44 a.m. and was traveling westbound on the highway before the Clague Road off ramp when there was a road rage incident between her and the occupants of a gray Mazda. She said the Mazda driver began brake checking her and giving her obscene hand gestures. At one point a crumpled up brown bag was thrown at her car. The bag reportedly left a chip in the windshield of her car. She photographed the license plate of the Mazda. The license plate on the Mazda was registered to a 62-year-old man from Painesville, Ohio. There were two men reportedly in the Mazda at the time of the incident. The men were described as approximately 50-60 years of age and having gray hair and short gray beards. The passenger was recording on his phone during this incident. Officers contacted the owner of the Mazda who denied any wrongdoing. The case is still under investigation.
Cleveland.com

Deer crash on I-90 disables vehicle: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Deer crash: I-90 The Westlake Police Department at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 received multiple calls about a vehicle hitting a deer on I-90 near Crocker Road. The callers reported that the vehicle was disabled in the slow-speed lane and the airbags had deployed. While the vehicle was heavily damaged, no injuries were reported. Part of the highway was closed for a short time while the crash was cleared.
Cleveland.com

Woman purchases $1,450 in gift cards in AT&T phone scam: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Dec. 8 at 1:46 a.m. a resident reported someone had obtained her debit card number and made several purchases. Officers are investigating. On Dec. 7 at 2:39 p.m. Bay Village Service Department employees reported a resident had called them inquiring about a letter she had received in the mail. The letter stated she needed to have her address painted on the curb in front of her house by May 1, 2023, and it could be done for a nominal fee. Failure to do so could result in a penalty. Follow up with the Building Department and the Law Department determined the letter was fake, and not sent out by any Bay Village department. Police are investigating, and ask if any resident has received a similar letter to contact BVPD at 440-871-1234.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

