Hit-skip suspect located, arrested on old but active warrant: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Follow-up investigation (hit-skip), failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension, warrant served: I-271, Shaker Boulevard. Police located the suspect in a Dec. 6 evening rush hour hit-and-run on the freeway involving three cars with no injuries and told him that if...
Uber driver carjacked in store lot by males with gun: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Noble Road. At 5:40 p.m. Dec. 8, a man, 69, called police to the Super Wash Coin Laundry, 2212 Noble Road. There, the man, an Uber driver, told officers that he had just dropped off a rider and pulled into the Super Wash lot to inspect his car before leaving to pick up another rider. As he got back into his car, the man was approached by four or five males, possibly teens. The males all wore hooded sweatshirts and masks.
Stolen rental vehicle recovered in city: South Euclid Police Blotter
A recovery agent for a rental car company reported Dec. 7 that he had found a stolen vehicle at the Parkview Garden apartments. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Cleveland. Police from that city did not want it held for processing, so it was towed by the rental company.
Driver accused of being lit, as opposed to car’s tail lights: Bentleyville Police Blotter
Police stopped an Akron woman, 30, initially for the tail lights being out on her 2021 Mazda at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 8. In speaking with her, the patrol officer suspected possible impairment. When she refused to do field sobriety tests, she was taken to the Solon jail for a Breathalyzer.
Man arrested for OVI on his birthday: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Great Northern Boulevard. An officer at 1:17 a.m. on Dec. 6 stopped an SUV driving southbound on Great Northern Boulevard after determining the driver was speeding and failing to drive within marked lanes. The SUV was driving 53 mph in a 35-mph zone. As...
Driver charged with OVI in crash that injured her, 2 children: Avon Lake police blotter
On December 7, officers responded to single-car crash. A woman and two children were transported to the hospital. The road was closed while repairs were made to the damaged utility pole. The driver was charged with operating under the influence, marijuana possession and wanton disregard of public safety. Property damage:...
Driver charged with OVI after car gets stuck on railroad tracks: North Ridgeville police blotter
Officers were dispatched for a report of a car stuck on the railroad tracks at the Chestnut Ridge crossing on December 9. A Lorain woman was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, operating without a valid license, moving vehicle on a railroad track and possession of a controlled substance.
Armed drunk driver denies having ‘shaky eye syndrome;’ wanted woman with bad exhaust system arrested: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Mulberry Street. A Cleveland man, 36, was arrested for drunk driving at about 6 p.m. Dec. 5 on Mulberry. Police pulled over the man’s Chevrolet Cobalt because the registration sticker had expired in October. The man opened his car door, raised his hands and said, “Hi sir, I’m not armed, just so you know.”
Intoxicated woman refuses to pay tab: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Dec. 6 at 1:10 p.m. a bank employee reported that a person attempted to open an account using a fraudulent check. Officers determined the person with the check is the victim of a check fraud scam and are investigating. Theft, Center Ridge Road. On Dec. 6 at 3:10 p.m....
Woman reports highway road rage incident: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Dec. 6 at 8:45 a.m. a woman came to the police station to report damage to her car from a road rage incident earlier in the day. The 35-year-old Strongsville woman reported she was on her way into work that morning around 8:44 a.m. and was traveling westbound on the highway before the Clague Road off ramp when there was a road rage incident between her and the occupants of a gray Mazda. She said the Mazda driver began brake checking her and giving her obscene hand gestures. At one point a crumpled up brown bag was thrown at her car. The bag reportedly left a chip in the windshield of her car. She photographed the license plate of the Mazda. The license plate on the Mazda was registered to a 62-year-old man from Painesville, Ohio. There were two men reportedly in the Mazda at the time of the incident. The men were described as approximately 50-60 years of age and having gray hair and short gray beards. The passenger was recording on his phone during this incident. Officers contacted the owner of the Mazda who denied any wrongdoing. The case is still under investigation.
CLE police look for Family Dollar robbery suspects, residents worry about safety
Jennifer Davenport is too afraid to shop at the Family Dollar store on Buckeye Road. Two Cleveland police calls for robberies-in-progress to the store on Dec. 10 and 15 have her concerned.
cleveland19.com
Duo steal $10,000 worth of tools from Cleveland construction site, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking into a Cleveland construction site and stealing $10,000 worth of tools, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The duo broke into the construction site in the 5500 block of Detroit Avenue at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 15,...
Deer crash on I-90 disables vehicle: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Deer crash: I-90 The Westlake Police Department at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 received multiple calls about a vehicle hitting a deer on I-90 near Crocker Road. The callers reported that the vehicle was disabled in the slow-speed lane and the airbags had deployed. While the vehicle was heavily damaged, no injuries were reported. Part of the highway was closed for a short time while the crash was cleared.
'Runaway Cabinet Guy' arrested after News 5 Investigation
He ran from our cameras but he couldn’t outrun the law. The "Runaway Cabinet Guy" has been caught and is now charged with at least one theft related to his cabinet business.
Diamonds are forever -- unless you lose one: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
Someone found a diamond ring and turned it in to police at 12:29 p.m. Dec. 2. The ring was held at the police station for safekeeping. The owner was later identified and provided a detailed description of the ring and a photograph of the ring that matched it. Property damage:...
1-year-old Parma toddler, mother taken at gunpoint found after Amber Alert issued, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have located a 1-year-old Parma toddler and his mother after they were taken at gunpoint by the toddler’s father. The boy went missing with his mother Saturday afternoon and had been last seen on Brook Park Road in Parma, according to information from the Amber Alert.
Woman purchases $1,450 in gift cards in AT&T phone scam: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Dec. 8 at 1:46 a.m. a resident reported someone had obtained her debit card number and made several purchases. Officers are investigating. On Dec. 7 at 2:39 p.m. Bay Village Service Department employees reported a resident had called them inquiring about a letter she had received in the mail. The letter stated she needed to have her address painted on the curb in front of her house by May 1, 2023, and it could be done for a nominal fee. Failure to do so could result in a penalty. Follow up with the Building Department and the Law Department determined the letter was fake, and not sent out by any Bay Village department. Police are investigating, and ask if any resident has received a similar letter to contact BVPD at 440-871-1234.
Thief steals inoperable car from that state up north: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police went to Sonesta Extended Stay at 3:29 a.m. Dec. 13 for a report of a stolen car. The woman said she had parked her car with Michigan plates in the lot facing Interstate 71 at 2 p.m. Dec. 12. She said the car would not turn over unless it was jump-started.
cleveland19.com
Oakwood Village Police arrest man who admits stealing Salvation Army donations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Oakwood Village man was caught on camera stealing a Salvation Army donation kettle bell, hundreds of dollars from Sam’s club Thursday morning. “The money is given out to the needy to people that need it to get their holiday through”. Detective Ed Thyret with...
Berea man faces criminal charges for leaving chicken bones in neighbor’s front yard
BEREA, Ohio – A Race Street woman called police at about 8:30 a.m. Dec. 6 and said she had found chicken bones in her front yard. The woman had made the same complaint Nov. 16. At the time, she told police that chicken bones had been scattered on her and her neighbor’s properties several times over the previous six to seven months.
