CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you’re a baker who loves to show off their talent, enter the Great U.S. National Park Service Bake Off during the month of December. Everyone is invited to create a baked good connected to any national park and then share it on social media. Participants are encouraged to use the hashtag #GreatNPSBakeOff when posting. Treats may be inspired by nature, architecture, history, or people.

