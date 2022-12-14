ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durants Neck, NC

Durants Neck Ruritans brighten Christmas for families

By By John Foley Staff Writer
 3 days ago

DURANTS NECK — The Durants Neck Ruritan Club has been providing Christmas joy to less fortunate families in the community for the past 11 years. This year is no different as club members collected more than 100 Christmas toys to distribute to local families.

“For some children these toys are the only present they receive under their tree,” said Dan Trevors of the club. “Each year is more successful than the previous.”

According to Trevors, both members and guests donated new toys to this year’s drive during the club’s November and December general membership meetings. The club then turned the donated toys over to the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Department, “ensuring that all the toys go to local children in Perquimans and Chowan counties,” Trevors said.

In addition to the toy drive, each year for the past 11 the Durants Neck Ruritan Club also “adopts” local families for Christmas.

“We choose a couple of families in our local area that are having hard times and therefore, Christmas will be very meager for them,” said Trevors. “This could possibly mean no toys for the children, very little food for the family, and an inability to pay essential bills.”

Each family is provided with a turkey, canned foods, produce, dairy products and toiletry items. Also, each child is given something warm to wear, two or three gifts and candy. Each couple is given a monetary gift card.

“It’s all about giving to those who need a helping hand during the holidays,” said Trevors.

He said the club’s fundraising efforts, including its annual auction and chicken fry events, make the family Christmas program possible.

“Club members also make additional donations out of love and compassion for these less fortunate families,” Trevors said.

At the club’s annual Christmas Party, member Dan Gurganus was named Ruritan of the Year. Gurganus was recognized for his volunteer efforts on behalf of the club. He manages the annual fundraising auction, coordinated Project Patriot and is also responsible for rental of the Durants Neck Ruritans’ clubhouse.

The Durants Neck Ruritan Club also holds a number of other activities throughout the year to help the larger community. In November the club held a blood drive that drew a substantial number of donors.

It also awards scholarships, conducts senior bingo, and contributes to the Durants Neck Volunteer Fire Department, Project Patriot, and The Open-Door of Perquimans Food Pantry. For more information on the Durant’s Neck Ruritan Club visit facebook.com/DurantsNeck/.

Hertford, NC
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

