Read full article on original website
Related
1450wlaf.com
Roy “Dabs” Lay, age 81, of Wooldridge
Age 81 of the Wooldridge Community of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Friday December 16, 2022, at Beech Tree Manor. He was born September 25, 1941, in Newcomb, Tennessee. Daughters: Pamela Hackler & husband Keith, Rita Lay, Donna Lay. Grandchildren: Jenny Lay, Alyssa Hackler. Brother: Robert Lay & wife Jane. Sisters:...
1450wlaf.com
Gina “Sissy” Kite Todd, age 52 of Clinton
Gina “Sissy” Kite Todd, age 52 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Sissy was born on April 20, 1970. She was a graduate of the Kentucky Mission Bible Training Center, of which she was very proud. Sissy is preceded in death by her mother, Loretta Golden and her son, David Leach.
1450wlaf.com
Howard Dwight Davenport, age 74, of Jacksboro
Howard Dwight Davenport, age 74, of Jacksboro passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022. He was of the Baptist Faith. Preceded in death by parents: Kenneth and Rosa Russell Davenport, brothers: Kenneth Davenport and Jimmy Wayne Davenport. Survived by:. Wife: Susan Davenport. Sons: David Dwight Davenport and wife Heather; Michael Harland...
1450wlaf.com
James (Junior) Marcum, age 77 of Jacksboro
James (Junior) Marcum, age 77 of Jacksboro passed away Monday December 12, 2022. He was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. He is preceded in death by sons Jimmy and Kelly Marcum, parents Obe and Edna Stanford Marcum, brothers Ralph, Aubrey, and David Marcum. Survivors:. Wife: Carol Kesterson...
1450wlaf.com
Zach Sheets hosts Chamber’s Coffee Connection
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It was a full house on Thursday morning as the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism along with Edward Jones Financial Advisor Zach Sheets hosted the December Coffee Connection. At 8:30am at Sheets office at 102 North Massachusetts Avenue near the La Follette Medical...
1450wlaf.com
Law enforcement in-service training continues through Friday
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton addressed participants of the 2022 law enforcement in-service training class on the subject of ethics on Monday morning. Training is being conducted throughout the week. Instructors are sharing insight on subjects that will enhance officer performance and safety.
1450wlaf.com
CCHS Custodial staff recognized
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF)) – Keeping all 12 school buildings clean for over 5,000 students in the county is no easy task. Just ask any of the custodial staff at Campbell County Schools. That’s why WLAF is recognizing custodial staff throughout the county’s school district. We’re starting it...
1450wlaf.com
Campbell’s second half surge not enough to overcome Hardin Valley
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Hardin Valley Academy turned first half turnovers into points on Friday night at Brown Gym, and the Campbell Lady Cougars just never were able to recover. However, after being down by 17 at halftime, the Lady Cougars started the second half with a flurry clawing back to make it an 11 point game. Emma Brandenburg’s six straight points forced HVA to call a timeout. Watch the game HERE on demand from WLAF.
1450wlaf.com
Jellico trio arrested on conspiracy to commit theft charges
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – A trio was arrested this week by officers with the Jellico Police Department. The group faces conspiracy to commit theft over $2,500 charges, according to jail records. Arrested were Jada Marie Henderson, 38, 254 South Myrtle Street, Brittany Nicole, 25, 227 South Myrtle Street, and...
1450wlaf.com
Rally against Hardin Valley comes up short. Campbell falls 69-58.
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – It was an uphill climb from the git-go for the Campbell Cougars on Friday night on Brown Court. Hardin Valley Academy jumped out to a 6-0 lead, pushed it out 9-2 and the climb was underway. Watch the game HERE on demand from WLAF. Hardin...
Comments / 0