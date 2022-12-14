JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Hardin Valley Academy turned first half turnovers into points on Friday night at Brown Gym, and the Campbell Lady Cougars just never were able to recover. However, after being down by 17 at halftime, the Lady Cougars started the second half with a flurry clawing back to make it an 11 point game. Emma Brandenburg’s six straight points forced HVA to call a timeout. Watch the game HERE on demand from WLAF.

