104.1 WIKY
COP15 nature summit snag on money matters, 30% conservation goal
MONTREAL (Reuters) – With countries digging into their positions at U.N. negotiations for a global deal to protect nature, delegates were looking to government ministers on Thursday to help resolve key sticking points around financing and land conservation commitments. The COP15 talks in Montreal have made progress in considering...
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Sunak scraps Energy Supply Taskforce introduced by Truss- Sky News
(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is scrapping Lizz Truss’s Energy Supply Taskforce plan introduced in September, Sky News reported on Saturday. (Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
‘The limit is in your head’ – disabled surfers compete in Canary Islands
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA, Spain (Reuters) – Blind surfer Aitor Francesena uses his sense of hearing to build a mental picture of how the waves are behaving when he goes into the sea. Francesena, who lost his vision a decade ago, is the current world champion in adaptive...
Britain sets out new legally binding environmental targets
LONDON (Reuters) -The British government on Friday announced a set of new legally-binding environmental targets to protect air quality, green spaces and to clean up rivers. “These targets are ambitious and will be challenging to achieve – but they will drive our efforts to restore our natural environment, protect our much-loved landscapes and green spaces and marine environment,” environment minister Thérèse Coffey said in a statement first delivered at a U.N. biodiversity conference in Montreal.
Analysis-No Santa rally for markets as central banks dampen peak rate hopes
LONDON (Reuters) – Forget a year-end rally in financial markets. The message from major central banks is loud and clear: the battle to tame inflation is far from over. Central banks in the United States, euro zone, Britain and Switzerland met on Wednesday and Thursday and all slowed the pace of aggressive rate moves.
Peru protests strand sick, hungry tourists in remote town
(Reuters) – Protests triggered by Peru’s developing political crisis have stranded dozens of tourists, including children, in a remote mountain town for over 48 hours as locals refuse passage to Bolivia, a member of the group told Reuters. About six buses and 60 people became stranded in the...
India’s textile industry faces tough times as consumers cut spending
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s $200 billion textile and apparel industry is facing a crisis as consumers in the United States, Europe and other big markets have cut spending on clothing following a surge in inflation after the war in Ukraine, industry officials said. While the overall economy...
Tesla plans to announce Mexico EV plant as soon as next week -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Tesla Inc is finalizing plans to build an electric vehicle assembly plant in an industrial area of northeastern Mexico and may announce the factory as early as next week, Bloomberg News reported late Friday. The plant will be located in Santa Catarina in Monterrey city, the capital...
China issues plan to increase flights, boost air passenger volumes – Caixin
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China aims to restore the country’s average daily passenger flight volumes to 70% of 2019 levels from Jan. 6, financial news outlet Caixin reported on Friday citing a document from the aviation regulator. The aim is part of a work plan the Civil Aviation Administration...
Mexico, U.S. to hold videoconference in early Jan. on Mexico aviation rating
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican aviation authorities have proposed to hold a videoconference with the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in early January to review progress on Mexico’s plan to recover a coveted air safety rating. Mexico, whose U.S.-issued safety rating was downgraded in 2021, proposed...
Burkina Faso film maker recalls golden era of cinema before insurgency
BOBO-DIOULASSO, Burkina Faso (Reuters) – Film producer Drissa Toure peered through the locked glass doors of what was once the lively cinema in Burkina Faso’s southwestern city of Bobo-Dioulasso and remembered a time when locals could enjoy films from Africa and beyond on its screen. Today the 70-year-old...
Volkswagen: decision on location of battery plant in eastern Europe coming soon
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen will soon make a decision on the location of its planned battery plant in Eastern Europe and begin searching for a location in Canada, Chief Executive Oliver Blume said on Friday. “The decision on the location [of a battery plant] in eastern Europe will come...
U.S. Commerce removes Wuxi Biologics from unverified list
(Reuters) – The Biden administration said Thursday it had removed Wuxi Biologics, a company that makes ingredients for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, and about two dozen other Chinese entities from a so-called unverified list that forces U.S. suppliers to perform greater due diligence before shipping to them. The Commerce...
South Korea protests Japan’s island claim in national security strategy
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea issued a strong protest against Japan’s territorial claim over disputed islands made in a national security strategy released on Friday while cautiously responding to Tokyo’s plans for an unprecedented military buildup. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol who took office in May has...
EU clears Germany’s planned takeover of gas giant Uniper
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Commission approved the acquisition of struggling gas trader Uniper SE by the German government, it said on Friday, paving the way for the nationalisation of the firm which nearly collapsed after Russia stopped supplying gas. The acquisition was approved under the EU merger regulation after the...
Global stockpile of cholera vaccines ’empty or extremely low’ – WHO
GENEVA (Reuters) -A World Health Organization official said on Friday that the global stockpile of cholera vaccines it helps manage is “currently empty or extremely low” amid a resurgence of the disease around the world. The U.N. health agency says there are around 30 countries around the world...
Amazon failed to record warehouse injuries, U.S. agency says
(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc failed to properly record work-related injuries and illnesses at six warehouses in five states, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation into the company’s safety policies. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a part of...
