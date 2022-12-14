Read full article on original website
U.S. business activity slumps in December; price pressures ease – S&P Global survey
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. business activity contracted further in December as new orders slumped to the lowest level in just over 2-1/2 years, but softening demand helped to significantly cool inflation. S&P Global said on Friday its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services...
Canadian housing starts dip 0.2% in November; beat estimate
TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian housing starts edged lower in November compared with the previous month as a drop in single-detached urban starts offset groundbreaking in multiple unit urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Thursday. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 264,159...
India’s textile industry faces tough times as consumers cut spending
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s $200 billion textile and apparel industry is facing a crisis as consumers in the United States, Europe and other big markets have cut spending on clothing following a surge in inflation after the war in Ukraine, industry officials said. While the overall economy...
Volkswagen: decision on location of battery plant in eastern Europe coming soon
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen will soon make a decision on the location of its planned battery plant in Eastern Europe and begin searching for a location in Canada, Chief Executive Oliver Blume said on Friday. “The decision on the location [of a battery plant] in eastern Europe will come...
Meta halts construction of two data centres in Denmark
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Meta Platforms Inc has halted construction of two data centres in Odense, Denmark, and will instead focus on a new type of data centre used for artificial intelligence (AI), a spokesperson said on Thursday. Facebook-owner Meta already has two large data centres in Odense, but only...
Strong ECB statement equivalent to a bigger rate hike, Holzmann says
VIENNA (Reuters) – The European Central Bank’s message that it is serious about fighting inflation was a strong signal equivalent to a bigger increase in interest rates, ECB hawk Robert Holzmann said on Friday. “It is a toughly hawkish statement that for me is equivalent to the 75...
French economic contraction worsened in December – flash PMI
PARIS (Reuters) – French business activity contracted at a faster rate in December than the previous month, a survey showed on Friday, adding to signs of a recession ahead for the euro zone’s second-biggest economy as inflation hits businesses. S&P Global’s flash December purchasing managers index (PMI) for...
EU clears Germany’s planned takeover of gas giant Uniper
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Commission approved the acquisition of struggling gas trader Uniper SE by the German government, it said on Friday, paving the way for the nationalisation of the firm which nearly collapsed after Russia stopped supplying gas. The acquisition was approved under the EU merger regulation after the...
Portugal’s central bank cuts 2023 growth forecast to 1.5%
LISBON (Reuters) – The Bank of Portugal on Friday lowered its 2023 economic growth forecast to 1.5% from 2.6% predicted in June, expecting a sharp slowdown after this year’s 6.8% expansion as inflation and rising interest rates are likely to hit private consumption. In its December economic bulletin,...
UK downturn moderates in December but factories struggle – PMI
LONDON (Reuters) – The downturn across British businesses has eased slightly this month, apart from for manufacturers, and companies have reported the weakest cost pressures since mid-2021, a survey showed on Friday. The UK S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose unexpectedly to 49.0 from 48.2 in November,...
Peru’s central bank slightly lowers 2023 economic growth estimate
LIMA (Reuters) – The Central Reserve Bank of Peru on Friday slightly reduced its economic growth projection for 2023 to 2.9% from 3.0%, according to a report published by the central bank. Annual inflation in the copper-rich South American country is seen reaching 8.2% in 2022 before declining to...
Payments company Wise suspends Ghana cedi transfers amid volatility
ACCRA (Reuters) -Cross-border payments company Wise has suspended transfers in Ghana’s cedi currency after a rapid appreciation against the dollar this week made it more expensive to move money to the West African country, a Wise spokesperson said on Friday. The cedi is up 47% this week against the...
Dutch plan highest borrowing in a decade for 2023
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands expects to borrow 101.5 billion euros ($107.8) on the debt markets next year, the most since 2012, and its funding needs are “extremely uncertain” as much depends on the energy price outlook, the country’s debt agency said on Friday. Around 50...
Analysis-No Santa rally for markets as central banks dampen peak rate hopes
LONDON (Reuters) – Forget a year-end rally in financial markets. The message from major central banks is loud and clear: the battle to tame inflation is far from over. Central banks in the United States, euro zone, Britain and Switzerland met on Wednesday and Thursday and all slowed the pace of aggressive rate moves.
Beiersdorf acquires majority stake in S-Biomedic
(Reuters) – Beiersdorf said on Friday it had acquired a majority stake in Belgian biotechnology company S-Biomedic NV. S Biomedic is to continue operating on its own under Beiersdorf’s existing microbiome programme, Beiersdorf added in a statement. The purchase price was not disclosed. (Reporting by Tristan Chabba in...
South Korea pension fund opens up FX hedging limit to maximum 10%
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s mammoth National Pension Fund (NPS) will hedge foreign exchange risks for up to 10% of its overseas investment compared with zero at present, the welfare ministry said on Friday. “If foreign exchange rates rise to unusually high levels again, it is necessary to...
Sony plans smartphone sensor factory in Japan – Nikkei
(Reuters) – Sony Group Corp is considering building a new factory to make smartphone image sensors in the Kumamoto prefecture of Japan, Nikkei reported on Thursday. The company plans to break ground on the plant as soon as 2024, and bring it online in fiscal 2025 at the earliest, the report said, adding the company expects the cost to run into the billions of dollars.
Ghana extends domestic debt exchange registration deadline
ACCRA (Reuters) – Ghana has extended the registration deadline for its domestic debt exchange programme to Dec. 30, with an expected settlement date of Jan. 6, the finance ministry said in a statement overnight on Friday. The ministry had previously set a deadline of Dec. 19 for domestic bondholders...
