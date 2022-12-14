Read full article on original website
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Kyiv mayor says metro service, water supply back after Russian strikes
KYIV (Reuters) – The mayor of Ukraine’s capital said early Saturday the city’s metro system was back in service and that all residents had been reconnected to water supply a day after the latest wave of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure. Ukrainian officials said Russia fired...
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
Uganda president lifts all Ebola-related movement restrictions
KAMPALA (Reuters) – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni lifted all Ebola-related movement restrictions on Saturday, saying the East African country had made progress in curbing the deadly disease. Museveni rescinded restrictions on the disease’s epicentre in the district of Mubende, which logged 66 cases and 29 deaths, and in the...
Varadkar set be elected Irish PM under rotation deal
DUBLIN (Reuters) – Leo Varadkar was set to be elected Irish prime minister for the second time on Saturday, taking over from Micheál Martin under a novel rotation agreement struck between their two parties – once sworn rivals – in a 2020 coalition deal. Martin resigned...
Tunisian election marks a new low for ‘birdman’ of 2011 uprising
TUNIS (Reuters) – Nearly 12 years after his image went around the world as he freed a caged bird among protesters during Tunisia’s revolution, Wadii Jelassi has lost the political ideals that inspired him to rise above the crowd. His country holds a parliamentary election on Saturday. But...
Polish ruling party boss says judicial reform may be ‘destructive’
WARSAW (Reuters) – A draft law aimed at unlocking billions of euros in frozen EU funding could be “extremely destructive”, Poland’s ruling party leader was quoted as saying on Saturday, casting further doubt on the legislation’s future. Poland’s government, embroiled in a long-running row with...
Russia denounces Moldova’s ban of TV channels as ‘political censorship’
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Saturday denounced a decision by neighbouring Moldova to temporarily ban six television channels as “political censorship”. The small ex-Soviet state of Moldova accused the channels of airing “incorrect information” about the country and Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. The...
China issues plan to increase flights, boost air passenger volumes – Caixin
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China aims to restore the country’s average daily passenger flight volumes to 70% of 2019 levels from Jan. 6, financial news outlet Caixin reported on Friday citing a document from the aviation regulator. The aim is part of a work plan the Civil Aviation Administration...
Strong ECB statement equivalent to a bigger rate hike, Holzmann says
VIENNA (Reuters) – The European Central Bank’s message that it is serious about fighting inflation was a strong signal equivalent to a bigger increase in interest rates, ECB hawk Robert Holzmann said on Friday. “It is a toughly hawkish statement that for me is equivalent to the 75...
EU clears Germany’s planned takeover of gas giant Uniper
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Commission approved the acquisition of struggling gas trader Uniper SE by the German government, it said on Friday, paving the way for the nationalisation of the firm which nearly collapsed after Russia stopped supplying gas. The acquisition was approved under the EU merger regulation after the...
U.S., UK, Norway, EU decry South Sudan violence -joint statement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States, United Kingdom, Norway and the European Union expressed horror at the escalation of violence in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state and urged delivery of humanitarian aid, according to a joint statement issued on Friday. Reports of killings, property destruction and sexual violence...
Philippines’ Marcos cheers ‘Christmas gift’ of $95 billion state budget
MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Friday signed into law the 2023 budget bill which authorises a record 5.27 trillion pesos ($94.78 billion) spending to support his administration’s ambitious economic agenda. Both houses of Congress voted overwhelmingly for the budget bill this month, despite opposition...
Labour beats Conservatives to retain UK parliament seat – PA Media
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s opposition Labour Party retained the parliamentary seat of Stretford and Urmston in northwest England, election results reported by PA Media showed on Friday. Labour candidate Andrew Western held the seat for the party with a majority of 9,906 votes, PA Media said in a...
U.S. FDA advisers to weigh on updating initial COVID vaccine doses
(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it planned to hold a meeting of outside experts on Jan. 26 to discuss whether and how the composition for initial doses of the currently available COVID-19 vaccines should be modified. The agency’s advisers are also expected to weigh in...
U.S. Commerce removes Wuxi Biologics from unverified list
(Reuters) – The Biden administration said Thursday it had removed Wuxi Biologics, a company that makes ingredients for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, and about two dozen other Chinese entities from a so-called unverified list that forces U.S. suppliers to perform greater due diligence before shipping to them. The Commerce...
