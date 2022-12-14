Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Christmas Tree Village raises $17k to support hospital programs
Christmas Tree Village lifted holiday spirits and raised support for the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital Foundation on Saturday. Nearly 200 members of the community came out to view, vote, and bid on the trees decorated by various RRH departments, businesses and service organizations. The “RRH Favorite” award went to a Beetlejuice-themed...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 12/19/2022 – 12/23/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of December 19 – December 23, 2022. There will be no work on the state highway system on Thursday and Friday due...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Dec. 14
Officer initiated activity at Tennis Courts, E French Av, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Citation. Officer initiated activity at Tennis Courts, E French Av, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Checks Ok. 07:41 TRAFFIC STOP 2212140003. Officer initiated activity at Burroughs High School, E French Av, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Citation. 00:11 PRISONER TRANSPORT 2212140008. Occurred...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Talking Trash: City gives the latest on organic trash regulations
Ridgecrest residents may be wondering about new, smaller trash bins that have appeared (or will appear) in front of their houses recently. What are they and why are they there?. The short answer is the new bins, technically called "carts," are being distributed as part of the transition to a...
Measure P funds to help reopen Ridgecrest community pool
The one-cent sales tax for the city of Ridgecrest passed by over 10% of the vote during the midterm election. The new measure will help revitalized community landmarks, like the John Pinney pool.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Winter Solstice event at the Maturango Museum
The winter solstice is just around the corner and the Maturango Museum is having a “Winter Solstice” event. This event takes place on the day of the winter solstice, Dec. 21, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This day marks the beginning of winter and is the shortest day of the year.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Gorman to officially join council Wednesday
In its final meeting of the year, the Ridgecrest City Council will certify the Nov. 8 election results. The item is on the consent calendar, which means it must be pulled in order to be discussed. According to Kern County election results certified Dec. 8, Eric Bruen was re-elected to...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Hogg stepping down as REALMS CEO
Ridgecrest Elementary Academy for Language, Music, and Science Chief Executive Officer Miriam Hogg is stepping down from her position as CEO effective July 1, 2023. She has been with the school for 15 years. The REALMS Governing Board, at its meeting Tuesday, accepted her letter of resignation, which she read...
news-ridgecrest.com
RPD apprehends two burglary suspects
By Laura Austin News Review Staff Writer– Tuesday morning at approximately 8 AM, Ridgecrest Police Officer Michael Ogas was dispatched to The Indian Wells Valley Water District (Water District) for a report of a burglary. With the aid of video surveillance, the Water District reported that there had been...
