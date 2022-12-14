Amber Riley Reveals She 'Would Love' To Make A Country Album With K. Michelle: 'I Just Want To Be In The Studio With Her'

Christina La France

Is Amber Riley ready to add country music star to her extensive resumé? After spending over a decade in Hollywood, the songstress built a reputation for her powerhouse vocals and stellar acting skills, but her former Single Black Female costar K. Michelle appears to be inspiring her to enter a new genre.

"I would love to sing with K. Michelle. I just want to be in the studio with K, that girl is a good time," Riley exclusively tells OK! . "She's hilarious, she has a really great pitch, an amazing writer and she's a great vocalist. We were like, 'We gotta do something together!' I love country music and she's doing country music now."

Prior to teasing the possible music collaboration, fans were able to see her experiment vocally on the recent finale of The Masked Singer .

"I had so much fun during that show. I was a big fan of it, obviously. I watched all the seasons prior with my mom," Riley shares. "It was like a bucket list thing."

The vocal competition was liberating for the Season 8 winner since she was able to stay anonymous. "It gave me the freedom to just go out and no one had any kind of judgments or opinions or preconceived notions of who I am or what my voice can do," Riley recounts.

"I feel like they were just there just to listen, and that is such an invaluable experience to have as an artist that's been in this industry for such a long time. To be able to go out and no one knows who you are, but they still respond to your voice, in the same way, it's so validating," the star adds.

Prior to her stint on reality television, Riley was best known for her role as Mercedes Jones on the Fox series Glee . The high school drama captured the unique struggles of being a talented teen in the digital age, and she couldn't be more grateful for the gig.

"I went from complete obscurity to being flown on a private jet to New York," the Dancing With the Stars alum shares. "I feel like none of us were expecting it to be that big."

The actress looks back on the award-winning program with a sense of pride, stressing, "It moved the needle when it came to television."