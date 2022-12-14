ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Letter: Multi-unit housing in Greenville should be smoke free

By Bobby Burns
 3 days ago

I am a student it the School of Social Work at East Carolina University. I am contacting you because I believe that it is imperative that something is done about smoking in multi-unit apartments, because secondhand smoke affects tenants in an adverse way.

As it stands right now, the only mandated smoke-free multi-unit apartment dwellings in Greenville are public housing, which went into effect on July 30, 2018. By doing this, the Department of Housing and Urban Development protected 2 million public housing residents nationally, including 760,000 children (American Lung Association, 2022).

This information is important because shows that there are dangers in breathing secondhand smoke. If HUD believed after an assessment that it would be beneficial to the residents of public housing to be safe from this carcinogen, then why would the same thing not be true for any other tenant that is living in a multi-unit apartment dwelling?

Currently secondhand smoke is dangerous to everyone who lives in multi-unit dwellings because it is a carcinogen and smoke can travel through a building in different ways. The smoke can travel through air vents, sockets to place plugs in, any cracks in the walls, under doors and other places (ALA, 2022).

The effects of secondhand smoke are serious because in infants it can cause SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome); in small children second-hand smoke can slow down the growth of their lungs; and it can exacerbate tenants with COPD, asthma and any other types of lung conditions.

Secondhand smoke affects the most vulnerable people and the elderly (American Nonsmokers Rights Foundation, 2022).

This is a serious issue that should be addressed.

Tonya Reid

Greenville

