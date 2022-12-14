High School Wrestling: Depleted Panthers go 2-1 at quad

BETHEL — North Pitt came into the 2022-23 wrestling season knowing it would face some challenges as a young team, with no seniors and only two juniors on the roster.

Those obstacles have gotten even larger for the Panthers, as they came into Tuesday evening’s home quad match with more than half of their lineup unavailable due to injuries and illness.

Despite the shortcomings, North Pitt was still able to go 2-1 on the night, securing wins over North Lenoir and Eastern Plains 2A Conference foe SouthWest Edgecombe, before dropping a decision to Northeastern.

“Early on I thought we did really well,” North Pitt head coach Chris Young said. “I wasn’t expecting much, just because of sickness and injury.

“The guys who were here fought pretty hard, and I was really impressed with how hard they fought.”

The hosts started things off with a matchup with fellow EPC squad SouthWest Edgecombe, as just six weights were contested in the match.

North Pitt won four of those six matches, all via pins on its way to a 54-30 victory.

After the first three weights all saw forfeit victories, the Panthers held a 12-6 edge heading into the first contested bout at 113 pounds.

Gabriel Graves added to the home side’s lead by making quick work of Reanna Pettaway, winning by pin just 32 seconds in.

Next to the mat was Tajion Heath, as the Panther pinned Kameron Rhodes just shy of the midway point of the second period to put his team ahead 24-6.

Another forfeit win for North Pitt followed, then Hayden Manning made it four straight wins with a pin Dylan Barfield in 1:39 at 132 pounds.

Back-to-back forfeit wins secured the win for the Panthers, giving them a 48-6 lead with five weights remaining.

SouthWest Edgecombe was able to cut into the final deficit by winning four of the final five bouts, two by forfeit along with a pair of pins.

For the Panthers, their final win in the match came at 170 pounds by Jessi Davidson, who pinned Nazyr Whitaker at the 1:09 mark of the opening period.

The next matchup for the home side was North Lenoir, as the two teams went back-and-forth before a tiebreaker eventually decided the match.

Despite the Hawks winning four of the seven contested bouts, North Pitt secured the win by the tiebreaker criteria of having fewer forfeits, three to the visitors’ four.

North Lenoir took the early 6-0 advantage with a forfeit win before Graves added his second pin of the night to even the score.

“He’s (Graves) worked hard since the beginning of the season, had some tough losses, but today he was 3-0 with two big pins,” Young said.

Graves only needed 48 seconds to pin Corbin Riley in the 106-pound bout.

North Pitt would later find itself down 18-12 before pulling even with another crucial pin.

This time it was Manning, who pinned Michael Barrow at the 1:21 mark of their bout at 132 pounds.

A pair of forfeit wins gave the Hawks a 12-point edge, before North Pitt won the next three weights to surge ahead.

Two of those wins came on forfeits, while Isaiah Wilson added a pin in the 152-pound bout with Phillip Jefferson.

Despite North Lenoir securing pins at two of the final three weights, a forfeit win for the home side at 195 pounds was enough to keep the score even and give the Panthers a 42-42 (3-4 forfeits) win.

North Pitt closed out the night with a matchup against Northeastern, as the home team opened with three consecutive forfeit wins to jump out to a 18-0 lead.

The Eagles then won eight of the next nine weights on four pins, a technical fall and three forfeits to power their way to a 59-30 victory.

Andre Morring picked up the Panthers’ lone win during the stretch, pinning Evangeline Alasin in 1:55 at 170 pounds.

North Pitt’s only other contested win in the match came in the 195-pound bout, where Dominique Hill picked up a pin 45 seconds into the bout against James Wright.

Young noted he felt the match with Northeastern gave his young team a lot of good experience on what level they need to reach in order to make it to states.

“The first two matches showed us where we could be, the last match is where we want to be,” Young said.

North Pitt will return to the mat Saturday in the Hard Nor’Easter Duals at East Carteret.

Middle School Boys’ Basketball

Hope 78, Farmville 16

Hope moved to 2-0 on the year with a 78-16 rout of Farmville on Monday.

Leading the way for the Mustangs was Cayden Hill with 15 points, while Kaysn Chase and Gavin Vause chipped in nine points apiece.

Hope is back in action Thursday for its first home game of the season against Eppes.

Wellcome 56, GRW 8

Wellcome went on the road and came away with a commanding 56-8 victory over G.R. Whitfield Monday.

With the loss, GRW drops to 0-5 on the year, as it will host Greene County Thursday in search of its first win.

Middle School Girls’ Basketball

Hope 53, Farmville 10

Hope got a pair of strong performances from Alaya Clemons and Jazmine Farrington on its way to securing a 53-10 victory over Farmville Monday.

Clemons led the Lady Mustangs with 24 points on the night, while Farrington followed with 16.

Hope returns to the court Thursday for its home opener against Eppes.

GRW 55, Wellcome 20

G.R. Whitfield remained undefeated on the year with a 55-20 win over visiting Wellcome Monday.

Whitfield (5-0) will now host Greene County Thursday looking to keep its strong start to the season rolling.