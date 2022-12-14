ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Dec. 14 Community News

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Light at the Refuge

Light at the Refuge will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Dec. 19-23 at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. The event includes a live Nativity scene and other displays to spotlight the biblical message of Christmas. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.

Festival of Trees

The Family Support Network of Eastern N.C. is hosting its 27th annual Festival of Trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 23 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. There is no admission charge. The event features a variety of holiday-themed trees, sponsored by individuals, businesses and church and civic organizations. Visit fsnenc.org.

Jolly Jamboree

The Pitt County Health Department will host its first Jolly Jamboree event from 1–7 p.m. Thursday at 403 Government Circle. The free indoor-outdoor event will feature games, crafts, food samples, outdoor activities and information about various programs and resources for Pitt County families.

Food distributions

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Park behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Call 975-6944.

Old Fashioned Christmas

The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will host its annual Old Fashioned Christmas from 6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 2-17. A seniors-only (55-plus) event will be from 2-5 p.m., Sunday for $10. Enjoy candlelight tours of decorated historic buildings, living history demonstrations, live music, storytelling, children’s activities, visits with Santa, and cider and cookies at the country store. Purchase tickets online at www.ecvillageandfarmmuseum.com or at the gate.

Eppes Alumni Concert

The Eppes Alumni Community Chorus will present its Christmas Concert at 3 p.m. on Saturday at York Memorial A.M.E. ZION Church, 201 Tyson Street. The event is free and open to the public. Call 714-3976 or 321-5614.

Grimesland parade

Grimesland’s Hometown Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The parade can be viewed along Pitt Street.

Choral Society

Greenville Choral Society’s concert choir will present A Festive Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Admission is free. Guests are asked to bring a stuffed animal for TEDI Bear Advocacy Center. A second performance will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday at First Baptist Church, 113 N. Harvey St., Washington, N.C. Visit greenvillechoralsociety.com.

Holiday pet fostering

Pitt County Animal Services’ holiday foster program called “Silent Nights” begins on Monday to get dogs, cats, kittens and puppies out of the shelter and into a home during the holiday season. The shelter will supply food, bowls, toys, blankets and other supplies. Pick-up is from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Dec. 19-22 at 4550 County Home Road. Drop off/adoption is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 28-30 or Jan. 3. Visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/SilentNights for more pickup options. Call 378-5649 or email John.Quick@pittcountync.gov for questions.

The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
