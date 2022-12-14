ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council seeks clarification on historic district signage

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
Greenville Historic Preservation Commission members and city staff will have further discussions about adding signage to one of the city’s historic districts following direction from City Council last week.

The council directed staff and the commission to meet when confusion developed over how signage should be used to better identify the College View Historic District.

The recommendation came after staff presented a proposal for upgrading the signage in the district, located north of East Carolina University’s main campus. It’s roughly bounded by South Holly Street on the west to South Eastern Street on the east and a portion of East Second Street to the north and East Fifth Street to the south. It is part of the Tar River-University Neighborhood Association and is sometimes referred to as “The Grid.”

“It seems like staff has been working on stuff they didn’t need to work on, because there wasn’t clarification,” Mayor P.J. Connelly said.

Council directed staff to clarify what changes were being requested by the Historic Preservation Commission and to bring a proposal back to council for consideration.

The Historic Preservation Commission adopted a resolution several months ago requesting existing street signs be repaired and signs added to the eastern and western boundaries identifying the area as the College View Historic District, said Candace Pearce, vice chairwoman of the commission. Pearce said the city manager suggested staff research the project’s cost before presenting it to the city council.

The proposal presented at council’s Dec. 5 workshop suggested ending the current practice of placing a sticker emblem displaying an arched window and the words “College View Historic District” on neighborhood street signs. Instead, it was suggested a separate sign be placed on the 38 existing street sign poles in the neighborhood and that six neighborhood entrance signs be installed.

The cost would be about $11,000, staff said. It was recommended the neighborhood cover the costs.

Councilman Rick Smiley, who is Pearce’s son, said he didn’t think the preservation commission wanted to get rid of the emblem. He asked that a commission member be allowed to comment, but City Manager Ann E. Wall said public comments weren’t allowed during a workshop.

Pearce did make several comments.

“We love that logo, we can’t get rid of that logo. We’ve put it on too many places,” Pearce said, adding later, “It’s on local landmark signs all over town. We can’t get rid of the logo.”

Councilwoman Monica Daniels, the council’s liaison with the preservation commission, said the city, not the neighborhood, should pay for the signs. It was pointed out that not every neighborhood had a homeowners’ association that collected dues.

Smiley said he believed many of the neighborhoods that have oval identifier signs paid for them using neighborhood association grant money.

Connelly said city council should be careful about funding neighborhood signage across the city because it could be expensive.

Councilwoman Marion Blackburn said all the city’s historic districts should be identified with signage.

“If we want our city to look really good, uniformly, and not impose a burden on our citizens, the city should pay for it,” Blackburn said.

Councilwoman Rose Glover said many neighborhoods in west Greenville are older than the neighborhoods in the College View area. She wanted signs designating the historic neighborhoods in that area.

Greenville has five locations located in the National Register of Historic Places, Pearce said. However, College View is the only one with a historic preservation zoning overlay which allows planning staff to adjust city codes to save the character of a neighborhood, Pearce said.

“I think some things should stand out and it won’t stand out everywhere,” Daniels said. The signage should be limited to the College View historic district at this time, she said.

The Daily Reflector

