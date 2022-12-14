Hot Dish: Ming Dynasty a family-friendly option for a holiday feast

Every month, I go to dinner with a group of my friends. It’s kind of like a social supper club. We order several appetizers, drinks, and entrees and enjoy catching up. We always pick a restaurant that treats us like family and makes us feel like we are eating dinner at someone’s house. That is the feeling you get when you bring family or friends to Ming Dynasty. They help you leave the hustle and bustle behind and enjoy family time with a family feast, especially during the holidays.

Located in the Rivergate Shopping Center off 10th Street beside Ollie’s, Ming Dynasty has been open for 36 years. Specializing in Mandarin, Schezwan and Cantonese dishes as well as authentic fine Chinese cuisine, it has built a steady following of customers. Loyal customers and support from the community are among many reasons the restaurant has stayed open for so long. Their roots are deep in the community, and owner Mary Yuen, her chefs and staff are not stopping anytime soon.

The menu features traditional Chinese offerings from fried rice and lo mein to meat and seafood as well as a variety of chow mein and egg foo young dishes. You can select classic sesame chicken, beef and broccoli, sweet and sour chicken, shrimp or pork, Szechuan style chicken, or maybe shrimp in a luscious lobster sauce. They also have an expansive hibachi menu with steak, shrimp, or chicken served with rice and veggies. The entire family is sure to find dishes to delight their palates all year long.

For our family-style holiday feast, let’s start with a warm bowl of soup, the perfect dish to heat up your winter bones. I opted for the classic egg drop, which is a creamy protein-packed soup with glossy ribbons of beaten eggs that have been whisked into a thickened seasoned chicken broth. Other soups include hot and sour, wonton, seafood or the house special with beef, shrimp and vegetables.

Next, I tried several appetizers that are perfect for the entire family. The first was the crab rangoon. Start with a wonton wrapper, fill it with a mix of cream cheese, scallions and crab, wrap it like a little purse and fry to a golden brown. They final products are crispy little pockets of flavor. Breaking open the top reminds me of the origami paper fortune teller games we made out of loose-leaf paper in school. Open the top and the flavor awaits just like life’s answers did back in school.

The next appetizer I sampled was the pan-seared pork dumplings. Dumplings are a quintessential part of Japanese and Chinese culture and are traditionally served during the Chinese Lunar year. Many believe that the lunar-shaped dumplings symbolize the brightness of the moon and promise for a bright and prosperous year ahead. They also believe that wealth was measured by how many gold bars you had and the bars were shaped like these little crescent-shaped dumplings. The edible wealth inside these seared dumplings was meaty and full of vibrant flavors.

Now that you have enjoyed soup and appetizers, let’s enjoy the main attraction. You only need to order a few entrees as each dish is large enough to feed two-three people. Select your favorite dishes then serve them family style, which is a great way to make you feel like you are at your family table anytime you go out to dinner. I started with a customer favorite, General Tso’s chicken. This dish starts with tender chunks of chicken fried to a crispy texture mixed in a thick, tangy sauce made with ginger, garlic and spices. The dish is paired with rice and fresh sauteed broccoli. I don’t know who General Tso is but he must be a good guy because his dish is delightful.

Next, I tried the moo shu chicken which is a Chinese-style stir fry made with grilled chicken sauteed with chopped mushrooms, cabbage, and onion in a tasty brown sauce. The dish is served with a side of rice and four pancakes. Take a spoonful of the mixture, add it to one of the delicate pancakes, add a spoonful of the thick decadent plum sauce and wrap it up. It eats like a burrito but, Chinese style. It was a tasty and perfect fun family option for dinner.

To end my tasting, I tried the Yakisoba noodles with hibachi chicken and shrimp and served with sauteed sweet carrots, zucchini, broccoli and onions paired with fried or white rice. It’s also served with a tangy ginger sauce and a white sauce. Yakisoba noodles are flat, buckwheat noodles that are twice as wide as spaghetti noodles and have a mellow taste. They have a nice texture to them and pair nicely with any hibachi-style meat or seafood and are a great alternative to rice.

Don’t forget Ming Dynasty has a full-service bar, as well as dine-in lunch and dinner service. Lunch hours are 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m Monday-Friday and Sunday noon-3 p.m. Dinner hours are 4-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday, and 4-10 p.m. Saturday. For more information, or to place your to-go order, call 252-752-7111. You can also view their entire menu at www.mingdynastygreenville.com.