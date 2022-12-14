ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Portion of Cotanche closing starting Monday

The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

A portion of Cotanche Street is scheduled to close to traffic next week, the city announced on Tuesday.

Cotanche between East 10th Street and Reade Circle is scheduled to close beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 9 for stormwater pipe rehabilitation work.

The work involves replacing some aged sections of pipe and relining some existing sections, spokesman Jordan Anders said.

It’s being done ahead of resurfacing that is scheduled for 2023, he said.

Motorists can follow posted detours to avoid the area. They also are asked to use caution around the work zone.

The section of Cotanche is a major conduit for East Carolina University’s main campus.

The fall semester ends this week with graduation on Friday. Class resumes on Jan. 9.

