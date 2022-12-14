Kathy Kolasa: Salts defined by iodine, sodium-levels, flavor

A physician colleague asked me to remind you the data are absolutely clear! Getting vaccinated plus maintaining your booster status is critical to preventing bad outcomes if you become infected with COVID-19 — especially if you are an older adult. Eat one more servings of a fruit or vegetable today to support a healthy immune system.

Q Table salt, kosher salt, and sea salt. What is the difference? NF, Greenville

A If you grew up, like I did, in an area where the soil lacked iodine, there is no question you would use iodized table salt to prevent the development of goiter. That’s not as critical in today’s world, paving the way to consider using salts without iodine like Kosher, sea and even pricey black lava and Himalayan pink salt. Savan Gandhi, a Brody fourth-year medical student found this information for you.

Have you ever wandered down the aisle of the grocery or specialty spice store and wondered what the differences between the different types of salt were? There is table salt, kosher salt, and sea salt, among many others. They are all so similar, yet different. Salt allows us to “level up” the foods that we cook and provide us with an essential mineral, sodium. Yes, sodium is a mineral we need. Sodium, while essential for normal body functioning, is important to consume in moderation, as an excess could cause issues related to high blood pressure.

You have likely come across table salt when dining in a restaurant. It was likely in a familiar-looking clear glass bottle with a metal cap or little paper packets. In our society, this is the type of salt we see every day and is likely what you think of when you hear the word “salt.” Table salt has a fine texture with small salt granules. A benefit of table salt is that it often has an important mineral — iodine — added. This salt is called iodized salt.

Our bodies do not naturally produce iodine and it is not commonly found in our diets. Iodine is essential for the function of our thyroid, which is important in maintaining regular activities of our bodies. As Dr. K mentions, unless you only eat foods grown in soils that lack iodine — a highly unlikely situation — or don’t routinely eat fish, shellfish, turkey, eggs, dairy or beans — you get adequate amounts. Most salt does not naturally contain iodine and therefore does not contribute to a healthy functioning thyroid. But as a public health measure, salt was found to be a great vehicle to deliver iodine to everyone who needed it because it was cheap and accessible.

Using sea salt or kosher or even Himalayan pink salt may give the benefit of consuming less sodium while still getting great flavor enhancement. The benefit comes from how our taste buds encounter the larger and coarser crystals. Kosher salt gets its name from the historic use of koshering meats. Kosher salt’s larger crystals are better at absorbing moisture from meats, aiding in the koshering process, and adding flavor or saltiness to the food.

Sea salt is another common salt, often found in grinders or added to salty snacks. As the name implies, sea salt comes from saltwater. It is usually less processed than other salts and contains small amounts of potassium, magnesium and calcium, which add a teeny bit of flavor and nutrition. Sea salt, like kosher salt, has larger size granules and contains less sodium per teaspoon than table salt. This type of salt is typically used as a “finishing salt” to bring out flavors within our cooked foods. One common example is its use to bring out flavors in a chocolate chip cookie.

Salt enhances flavors and can lengthen the shelf-life of our foods (think country ham). But it is important to use it in moderation as sodium is very involved with our blood pressure regulation. The typical American eats more sodium than is needed daily. We should eat less than 2,300 mg of sodium per day but typically consume 3,400 mg. Those who eat lots of restaurant and processed foods may get 6,000 mg.

A great way to manage sodium intake is to cook more food at home, controlling how much salt is added to the food. Try using kosher or sea salt to get that nice salty flavor while limiting the amount of sodium at the same time. As for the salts from exotic places and of different colors you might find online or in gourmet stores, if you enjoy them and can afford their high price, be aware they don’t give any specific real health benefits.