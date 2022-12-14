The CFD brokerage more than any other industry needs a constant influx of new customers in order to sustain profitability. However, just like any other industry the market can quickly become saturated or stalled due to regulatory or economic reasons. CFD brokers constantly search for new markets and opportunities for growth. Finance Magnates wants to make this task easier for brokers, by introducing our reports in a new section entitled, ‘Heat Map’.

2 DAYS AGO