Introduction to Our New Section: Heat Map. Where to Search for New Clients?
The CFD brokerage more than any other industry needs a constant influx of new customers in order to sustain profitability. However, just like any other industry the market can quickly become saturated or stalled due to regulatory or economic reasons. CFD brokers constantly search for new markets and opportunities for growth. Finance Magnates wants to make this task easier for brokers, by introducing our reports in a new section entitled, ‘Heat Map’.
FTX Seeks Permission to Sell 4 ‘Independent’ Subsidiaries
The collapsed crypto exchange, FTX has filed a motion in the United States Bankruptcy Court seeking permission to sell four subsidiaries. FTX Japan, FTX Europe, derivatives exchange LedgerX, and stock-clearing platform Embed are the named businesses. FTX Subsidiaries Facing Regulatory Scrutiny. All of these subsidiaries have been facing regulatory pressure...
Saxo Bank's Reveals its Outrageous Predictions for 2023
Saxo Bank has released its ten 'Outrageous Predictions' again, this time for 2023. As the name suggests, the predictions are pretty 'outrageous': it predicted the resignation of the French President, the skyrocketing of Gold prices to $3,000, an 'UnBrexit' referendum in the UK, and fixing USDJPY at 200, among others.
Central Banks to Enforce Standard on Banks’ Exposure to Crypto in 2025
The Group of Central Bank Governors and Head of Supervision (GHOS) of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has endorsed a global prudential standard for banks’ exposure to crypto assets. The Group has also decided on January 1, 2025, as the implementation date for the standard. The standard was...
Swissquote Adds ESG Information on Offered Stocks
Environmental, social and governance, popularly known as ESG, has become a priority in backing companies, including investments in them by companies such as Swissquote. Thus, trading platforms are adding support to include ESG data on their platforms. Swissquote Offering ESG Information. In addition, Swissquote jumped onto the ESG bandwagon and...
Hong Kong’s First Crypto Futures EFTs Raise $73.6M Ahead of Launch
CSOP Asset Management, an investment advisor based in Hong Kong, will launch Bitcoin and Ether futures exchange-traded funds (ETS) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday. However, ahead of their debut, the ETFs have raised a combined $73.6 million, with the Bitcoin futures ETF alone accounting for $53.9 million, Reuters reports.
BaFin President Seeks Global Crypto Regulation
Germany, the largest economy in Europe, is seeking global crypto regulation amid market turmoils and fraud. Mark Branson, the President of the country's financial market regulator, BaFin, recently voiced his opinion on the necessity of crypto regulations in Germany and globally. BaFin President Casts Doubt on Self Crypto Regulation. As...
SmartTrade Technologies UK Limited Stays Pofitable Despite Challenging FY22
It closed the year with a net profit of £206,885. SmartTrade Technologies UK Limited, the UK arm of the financial industry technology provider , reported an annual turnover of £12.5 million for fiscal 2022, which ended on 31 March. The figure edged lower, down 4.5 percent year-over-year. SmartTrade...
VT Markets Reports 125% Trading Volume Surge in 2022
VT Markets, a Sydney-based global multi-asset broker, says it saw a 125% increase in the total volume of trades executed on its platform since last year. The broker also reported a 140% increase in the total number of active traders on its platform in 2022. VT Markets disclosed these numbers...
Nasdaq Ends 2022 with 70% of the Largest Global IPOs
Nasdaq (NQ: NDAQ), a global technology company, welcomed 156 initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2022 and raised $14.8 billion. The stock exchange hosted seven of the top ten largest global IPOs by proceeds, including TPG and Mobileye. Nasdaq Maintains Edge with IPO Market. According to the press release published on...
B2Broker Announces Fresh Institutional Liquidity Offer
As a leading provider of technology solutions and liquidity for the Forex and cryptocurrency industries, B2Broker has successfully launched new liquidity offers as a result of continuous enhancements to its liquidity and technology solutions. The new commercials provide reduced volume fees and lower entry barriers, which will significantly diminish the...
ITI Capital Exits Retail Business Amid Revenue Collapse
ITI Capital, an FCA-regulated multi-asset brokerage firm, published its financials for fiscal 2021, ending on 31 December. It reported about £3.32 million in turnover, a year-over-year decline of 43 percent. This figure came only from the company's primary operations and excluded other income, which is an additional £2.1 million compared to the previous year's £503,117.
United Fintech Boosts Trading Capabilities with Cobalt Acquisition
United Fintech, a banking technology company, has announced the acquisition of Cobalt, the data and risk services to the digital assets and foreign exchange (FX) markets provider. It is Christian Frahm's firm's fifth acquisition in the last two years. United Fintech Acquires 100% Stake in Cobalt. According to the press...
Can the Metaverse Facilitate Sustainable Growth of Defi Systems?
The development of the metaverse, as a virtual world that combines elements of the real world with digital creations and experiences, has the potential to generate a new economy. The metaverse could offer users various activities and applications, including social interaction, entertainment, education, commerce, and more. These activities could generate value and economic opportunities for individuals, businesses, and other entities within the metaverse.
New York Regulator Mandates Crypto Permission for Banks
The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has published guidance that requires banking firms under the State of New York to seek advance permission from it before they or their authorized third-party agents engage in cryptocurrency-related activities. According to the state financial regulator, the rule also extends to the...
