Boxing Scene
Jamaine Ortiz: “I Think If There's Anybody Who's Gonna Beat Shakur, It's Gonna Be Me"
By and large, Jamaine Ortiz marched into his showdown against Vasiliy Lomachenko as nothing more than cannon fodder. Though the 26-year-old successfully ushered Jamel Herring into retirement one fight prior, he was given essentially no shot at upsetting the Ukrainian star. Still, despite his long list of naysayers, Ortiz battled...
Boxing Scene
Jermell Charlo Shreds Crawford's Win Over Avanesyan: "He Ain't Trying To Fight Anybody"
Although they compete in two separate weight classes, that hasn't stopped both Jermell Charlo and Terence Crawford from fulminating in the public eye. Crawford, 35, has essentially placed a target on the back of the current undisputed titlist at 154 pounds and believes that at some point, the two will eventually square off in the center of the ring. While Charlo welcomes Crawford's challenge, the truculent star has noticed a pattern of sorts.
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner quickly deletes image of investor paying ‘real money’
Adrien Broner posted an image of the man he claims is bankrolling his new contract before deleting the photo a short time later. “The Problem” gave everyone a sneak preview of the man behind his return to the sport, paying mega-bucks for a four-fight deal. Broner, who has only...
Boxing Scene
Team Benavidez: Everything Plant Asked For, We Kept Giving; Just Hope He Shows Up And Fights David
David Benavidez couldn’t wait to announce that a deal was reached for a long-awaited grudge match with Caleb Plant. Members of his team—and perhaps Benavidez himself—remain skeptical of the fight moving forward, to the point of not saying “no” to any stipulation brought to their attention by the other side.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Says Tank Will Be "Respected" Even After Loss
No matter what happens in his highly anticipated fight with Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, Ryan Garcia believes there will be no true losers. Lightweight stars Garcia and Davis recently announced that they will meet in the ring in April, news that gave boxing fans some optimism after another significant fight, the welterweight championship between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., fell through. The fight, as reported previously by BoxingScene.com, will take place at a contracted weight of 136 pounds and be distributed on Showtime Pay-Per-View. The fight will also be available for purchase on DAZN. ESPN has reported that the fight will take place on April 15.
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Is Up To No Good In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is not a stranger to success by any means, as she has done a lot of things for herself in the MMA world. While VanZant may not be an active MMA competitor anymore, fans will always remember what she did. VanZant now largely keeps herself busy with her thirst traps, as she knows fans can’t do without them. VanZant decided to give fans exactly what they wanted with yet another thirst trap.
Boxing Scene
Mayer: I Think I Won Baumgardner Fight Quite Clearly By at Least Two Rounds
Mikaela Mayer will continue to do whatever possible to secure a rematch with division rival Alycia Baumgardner. Back in October, Baumgardner won a tough ten round split decision over Mayer to unify the WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO titles at the O2 Arena in London. Mayer believes he did more than...
MMAmania.com
Video: Bareknuckle boxer melted by body blow can’t shake post-fight punch print — Goldie on the call!
South Carolina State Athletic Commission recently legalized bareknuckle boxing in “The Palmetto State” and BYB Extreme wasted little time in marking its territory. BYB 14: “Carolina Brawl” took place last weekend at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center and featured Sam Liera’s Interim Super Middleweight title win over LT Nelson, setting up a unifying title tilt opposite division champion Jose Fernandez at some point in 2023.
Boxing Scene
Paul Butler Offers No Excuses, Gives High Praise To Naoya Inoue
Former world champion Paul Butler has given high praise to Naoya Inoue. The two boxers collided on Tuesday night in Japan, with Inoue battering Butler for an eleventh round knockout to become the undisputed world champion at bantamweight - with the WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO world titles coming together. Inoue,...
Boxing Scene
Rivera: I Have Undefeated Guys On My Record; Martin Never Fought Somebody Like Me
LAS VEGAS – Michel Rivera respects Frank Martin’s boxing ability and his willingness to take a difficult fight against an unbeaten opponent at this stage of his career. The 24-year-old Rivera, who is three years younger than Martin, still feels he is better prepared for their 12-round WBA lightweight elimination match Saturday night at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The Dominican Republic’s Rivera beat an undefeated fighter two bouts ago, Joseph Adorno, and believes he has faced better competition overall than Indianapolis’ Martin, a southpaw who didn’t take up boxing until he was 18.
Boxing Scene
Christian Mbilli Pounds Vaughn Alexander To Secure Unanimous Decision
Parc des Expositions in Nantes, France - In his third appearance of the year, top rated super middleweight contender Christian Mbilli (23-0, 20 KOs) continued to inch closer to a world title shot with a ten round unanimous decision over veteran Vaughn Alexander (17-7-1, 10 KOs). Alexander, the older brother...
Boxing Scene
Roarke Knapp Drops, Decisions Dante Jardon at Emperors Palace
Roarke Knapp dropped former world junior lightweight title challenger Dante Jardon once en route to a hard-fought unanimous decision victory this past Saturday night at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, South Africa. Scores were 97-92, 97-92, and 96-93 for Knapp, who improved to 15-1, 11 knockouts. Knapp, a hard-hitting junior...
Boxing Scene
Chris Billam-Smith One Fight Away From Distant Dream Becoming Reality
Chris Billam-Smith is one fight away from his wildest boxing dream coming true. The popular Bournemouth cruiserweight, who has won British, Commonwealth and European titles, has always dreamed of a stadium fight in his hometown for the world title. Should he come through Germany-based Kosovan Armend Xhoxaj at Bournemouth’s International...
Boxing Scene
Ricards Bolotniks Furious Over Fallout in Craig Richards Clash
Latvian light heavyweight Ricards Bolotniks (19-6-1) flew into London last month to face Craig Richards (17-3-1). The bout was scheduled to take place on the Dillian Whyte Vs Jermaine Franklin undercard, which was promoted by Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing. As the fight week festivities began, Richards was missing from...
Boxing Scene
Shishkin: I Don’t Think Uzcategui Fight Will Go 12 Rounds; He Goes Forward; Perfect For Me
LAS VEGAS – Jose Uzcategui has been disqualified, assaulted by an opponent’s trainer and removed from a fight for failing a performance-enhancing drug test during an 11-year pro career full of ups and downs. Never, however, has the former IBF interim super middleweight champion been knocked out in...
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Charr vs. Browne, Dina Thorslund, Viktor Faust, More
WBO female bantamweight Dina Thorslund (18-0) defends the title February 25 in Holstebro (Denmark) against Argentinian Debora Anahi Lopez (20-1-1) on a TK Promotion show. Thorsland's trainer Thomas Madsen makes no secret that it's been difficult to find an opponent willing to come to Denmark and challenge the undefeated champion, who in turn has been unable to get a big fight abroad against, for instance, Matchroom's Ebanie Bridges, who holds the IBF title.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: "I Ain't Trying To Be In This Too Much Longer"
While he's enjoying his time underneath the pugilistic spotlight, Gervonta Davis has always been aware that his time as a professional boxer would be transient. First things first, however, before Davis officially rides off into the sunset, he has quite a few goals to check off his to-do list. On January 7th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., Davis will square off against Hector Luis Garcia. If everything goes according to plan, the 28-year-old will then move into a showdown against Ryan Garcia.
Boxing Scene
Bakhram Murtazaliev Out-Boxes Roberto Valenzuela Jr., Scores Shutout In 8-Rounder
LAS VEGAS – Bakhram Murtazaliev kept himself in position Saturday to fight the winner of the Jermell Charlo-Tim Tszyu 154-pound title fight. The unbeaten Russian contender, who is the mandatory challenger for Charlo’s IBF junior middleweight title, beat Roberto Valenzuela Jr. by unanimous decision in the eight-round opening bout on the Frank Martin-Michel Rivera undercard at The Chelsea, a venue inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. All three judges scored Murtazaliev a shutout winner over Valenzuela, 80-72.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Ryder is Perfect Fight For Canelo Before a Bivol Rematch
Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom views super middleweight contender John Ryder as the perfect fight to make - as the lead-in to a fall rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Canelo was outboxed over twelve rounds by Bivol, who picked up a big unanimous decision...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Opts To Go Straight To Gervonta Davis; Fight With Mercito Gesta No Longer In Play
Ryan Garcia will wait out Gervonta Davis’ next fight with the intention of heading into a straight-on collision. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a planned stay-busy fight for Garcia is no longer in play, after previously eyeing a ring return in late January. Garcia was set to face Filipino southpaw Mercito Gesta on January 21, with the date then pushed back by a week and now off the calendar altogether.
