Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Related
Shop Small with Stevie: Wockenfuss Candies
"We have lots of candy year round but especially for the holidays," Smith said. "We get a lot of special candies so people can have a variety of what they're looking for for the holidays."
honeygrow restaurant to open in Owings Mills and Arundel Mills
The salad-and-stir-fry fast-casual chain called honeygrow will open stores in Owings Mills and at Arundel Mills Mall, as it continues to expand in Maryland.
"Christmas in the Corn" offers unique holiday display in Carroll County
Ready to celebrate the farming life this Christmas? One Carroll County farm is offering a special "Christmas in the Corn" attraction, with more than 1 million lights
thecottagejournal.com
This Maryland Farmhouse Offers a Magical Country Christmas Escape
“Our farm is very popular during the holidays,” says Will Morrow, a landscape designer and sheep farmer who owns a 30-acre farm in Emmitsburg, Maryland, with his husband, anesthesiologist Kent Ozkum. “Our family and friends are in Washington, DC, where we used to live, and they all want to come and visit for the holidays,” Will says.
bethesdamagazine.com
Warm up with a cup of hot cocoa in Montgomery County
As Montgomery County residents are battling 40-degree weather this week, find some relief in a warm cup of hot chocolate. Here are some county options to enjoy Hot Cocoa Day as the temperatures drop to the low 20s tonight:. Carmen’s Italian Ice Located 1115 Nelson St. in Rockville and 3233...
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in Maryland
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Maryland. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas cruise. Keep reading to learn more.
Upworthy
One strand of Christmas lights connecting two homes grows into a touching community light display
Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 22, 2021. It has since been updated. It all began in November 2020 with one man's thoughtful gesture to show support for a neighbor who was going through a tough time. The single strand of white Christmas lights Matt Riggs hung from his home to his neighbor Kim Morton's house directly across the street was meant to let her know that their families were always connected despite their pandemic isolation. "I was reaching out to Kim to literally brighten her world," Riggs—who also left a tin of homemade cookies on her doorstep—told The Washington Post. The 48-year-old explained that he knew Morton was facing a dark time as she'd told him about her struggle with depression and anxiety.
All Set Restaurant & Bar Featured Again on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’
Popular downtown Silver Spring seafood restaurant All Set Restaurant & Bar has once again received national coverage, courtesy of a repeat feature in the Bravo TV show The Real Housewives of Potomac. Eater D.C. reports that ‘RHOP’ star Candiace Dillard Bassett dined at the restaurant with her husband in the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Order out for Christmas dinner at one of these six Montgomery County restaurants
As the holiday season continues, families prepare to open gifts and eat dinner with their loved ones. But instead of spending hours in the kitchen, ease the holiday stress by ordering dinner from a variety of Montgomery County restaurants. Whether you’re celebrating Hannukah or Christmas there are holiday dinner menus...
Young girl with dementia gifted adaptive bike by nonprofit in Baltimore
Christmas came early for an 11-year-old girl from Baltimore. Safeway and nonprofit Preston’s March gifted Aalonna Fischer an adaptive bicycle.
Trendy Maryland Restaurant Named Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'
A Venezuelan restaurant in Baltimore is one to try before you die, according to a recent report.Alma Cocina Latina located at 1701 N Charles St. represents Maryland on the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals.""The restaurant is serving everything from traditional arepas…
thebellarion.com
Taking the Leap: Are Half Days the Best Option for Juniors and Seniors?
As junior students start preparing for their senior year, there are a few important decisions they need to make about their high school experience, one of the most important being whether they want to be a full-time student or a half day student. Some teachers encourage staying the full day while others think students could benefit from starting the college experience early. Which is the best option?
Community reacts to death of beloved Carroll County bike shop owner
WESTMINSTER -- A Carroll County community is mourning the loss of one of their own.Brad White, 55, died in a fire that broke out at his bike shop, White's Bicycles, Monday morning. People who knew white said he was a real fixture in the community. Many people, including Brian Pomeroy, still can't believe White is gone. Pomeroy essentially considered him family: growing up with him in New Windsor and being neighbors on Main Street with his business, Pomeroy Jewelers, for the last four years.Pomeroy said his friend had a charm you couldn't resist."He's very humorous, very funny guy," he said. "You...
The Shepherds Staff fight to meet demands for people in crisis in Carroll County
A non-denominational Christian outreach and service center having difficulty meeting demand from people in crisis in Carroll County this Christmas.
eaglesanantonio.com
Lineup for Maryland’s M3 Rock Festival revealed
The annual M3 Rock Festival is out with the lineup for their 14th edition, and they've landed some heavy hitters. The festival, set for May 6th and 7th at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD, opens with Styx, Extreme, Winger, Slaughter, Lita Ford and Quiet Riot on Saturday, with Warrant, Great White, Loudness, former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler, FireHouse, Riley's L.A. Guns, Vixen, White Lion's Mike Tramp, and Maryland's own KIX wrapping the weekend on Sunday.
mocoshow.com
Recent Updates and Coming Soon To Travilah Square
Travilah Square Shopping Center, located at the busy intersection of Darnestown Road and Travilah Road in Rockville, was acquired by Finmarc Management Inc. One of the first moves made was to demolish the existing office building and Burger King and replace it with a new building containing a 12,500 square foot Trader Joe’s grocery store, along with a second, smaller retail space (upcoming tenant below). The late 1980’s look of the center was dated and Finmarc brought on MV+A to revitalize the center and give it a new, clean, vibrant appearance. The new building blends with the shopping center utilizing the same patterned brick and steel trim to create a permanent, “timeless” appearance. A landscape plaza fronts the Trader Joe’s, and a curved brick and steel pergola shades this new outdoor amenity for the shopping center. Some other changes made and places coming soon below:
Hogan puts $100 million toward new Easton hospital
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced today he will put $100 million toward building a new University of Maryland hospital in Easton, Talbot County.
Demolition of Target store marks the beginning of Mondawmin Mall's Renaissance
Work begins to demolish the former Target store at Mondawmin Mall in West Baltimore paving the way for a new community hub that will provide services to the community.
luxury-houses.net
Prioritizing Waterfront Views and Comfortable Living, This Turnkey Property Sales at $12.5M in Saint Michaels, MD
The Property in Saint Michaels is designed and built with unparalleled craftsmanship, as evidenced by the moldings, staircases, and woodwork throughout the residence, now available for sale. This home located at 7751 Rollyston Dr, Saint Michaels, Maryland; offering 9 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with 13,617 square feet of living spaces. Call Doc Keane – Washington Fine Properties, LLC – (Phone: 202-944-5000) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Saint Michaels.
WTOP
Maryland couple shares tastes from across region with ‘DMV in a Box’
The D.C. area is represented by many foods, and a business has found a way to capture all the flavors and share them with whoever you want to. DMV in a Box has a little taste of everything. “We have peach taffy from Maryland, tea, Baltimore coffee,” said Dallas Cogdell....
Comments / 0