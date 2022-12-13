Read full article on original website
Related
Sports Business Journal
Italy's Berlusconi promises Monza players hookers
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi told players for Serie A side Monza, which he owns, that he would bring them a "bus full of prostitutes if they managed to beat a top Serie A rival," a video published on social media showed on Wednesday. The clip, which went viral, was "widely denounced by political opponents." Daniela Sbrollini, a senator from the centrist Italia Viva party, called it the "usual misogynist language from Berlusconi. A joke in bad taste that leaves you speechless." Later on Wednesday, Berlusconi wrote on Instagram he could not believe that a "locker room joke" could "spark such outrage," which he said was due to the "absolute lack of humour" of his critics (REUTERS, 12/14).
Morocco and Croatia play for 3rd place at World Cup
The third-place playoff at the World Cup is little more than a meaningless exhibition match to some
Sports Business Journal
HourOne AI provides virtual hosts for Ran.de
Artificial intelligence company HourOne is providing its virtual humans to host soccer coverage on Ran.de, an online sports media outlet owned by Germany’s second largest privately owned television company, ProSieben. The partnership began more than a year ago and recently included World Cup-related video shows until Germany’s opening-round elimination, in addition to Ran's Bundesliga coverage.
Sports Business Journal
AC Milan renews with long-term partner Emirates
AC Milan has agreed to extend its principal partnership with Emirates which will see the airline continue as the clubs’ main shirt sponsor and official airline. While terms of the deal were not revealed, Italian news outlets suggest that the renewal is worth about €30M ($31.8M) per year. Emirates’ logo will continue to feature on the front of AC Milan’s shirts, with the company also set to receive "prominent brand visibility" at the club’s San Siro stadium. To mark the renewal of the partnership, AC Milan paid a visit to Emirates Group Headquarters in Dubai to celebrate a relationship that has "successfully spanned over 15 years" (GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT, 12/15).
Sports Business Journal
Ruling deals blow to Euro Super League holdouts
The European Super League rebel three of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus "have been dealt a huge blow" in their legal case against UEFA's monopoly when the "expert advice to judges was that the governing body has legitimate power over club competitions." The ESL holdouts had sought to overturn UEFA’s historic right to organize club competitions, such as the Champions League and Europa League, "in the wake of the disastrous Super League launch in April last year." But the advice to judges was heavily in favor of UEFA's monopoly position. Athanasios Rantos’s advice "is not binding to the ECJ judges but in most cases it is followed."
Japan approves biggest military buildup since second world war amid China fears
Japan has approved its biggest military buildup since the second world war, warning that China poses the “greatest strategic challenge ever” and outlining plans to develop a counterstrike capability funded by record defence spending. The plans, announced by the government on Friday, reflect growing alarm over a more...
Sports Business Journal
ManU tweaks terms of shirt deal with TeamViewer
Manchester United and TeamViewer AG have reached an agreement to change the terms of the agreement after "collaborative, private discussions over the past months." ManU will now "have the option to buy back the rights to the club’s shirt front sponsorship." Having agreed to its partnership with TeamViewer at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Manchester United will be taking the opportunity to commence a "focused sales process for a new shirt front partner in a normalised market." Once a new shirt partner is selected, TeamViewer will remain a club partner until the end of the original contract term in 2026. TeamViewer signed a five-year contract worth £235M with United in 2021 to be the club's front-of-shirt sponsor (THE ATHLETIC, 12/15).
Sports Business Journal
Moroccan airline forced to cancel extra flights
Morocco's Royal Air Maroc said it canceled "all flights it had scheduled for Wednesday to carry fans to Doha for the World Cup semifinal," citing what it said was a decision by Qatari authorities. The airline said in a statement, "Following the latest restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to inform customers of the cancellation of their flights operated by Qatar Airways." The Qatari government's international media office "did not immediately respond to requests for comment." Royal Air Maroc had previously said it would lay on 30 additional flights to help fans get to Qatar for Wednesday night's semifinal against France, but on Tuesday a source at a RAM travel agency said that "only 14 flights had been scheduled." RAM said it would reimburse air tickets and apologized to customers (REUTERS, 12/14).
Sports Business Journal
Argentina-France provides dream finale for World Cup
Argentina and Lionel Messi will take on France and Kylian Mbappe in a "dream final" for a World Cup taking place in a "futuristic from-scratch city at a cavernous stadium rising out of the desert,” according to Henry Bushnell of YAHOO SPORTS. It all “still feels a bit strange and cringey, a bit uncomfortable and morally complicated,” but it will be "overflowing with sumptuous narratives.” The final match seems “almost incapable of disappointing,” though the tournament “as a whole has been memorable, too.” The controversy surrounding Qatar as host “has not and will not disappear," and it "will taint the legacy of the event.” But the soccer, “in a vacuum, has thrilled.” The tournament will end with a "gargantuan audience and with history,” as both Argentina and France look to win their third title (YAHOO SPORTS, 12/14).
Sports Business Journal
Short Takes
Saudi Arabia is set to host the opening round of the 2024 Formula 1 season after "requesting to stage its grand prix before the start of Ramadan" (MOTORSPORT, 12/15). Fernando Santos "has officially been sacked as Portugal coach" after he failed to lead his country past the the quarterfinals of the World Cup. Santos, 68, is exiting the role after "eight years in charge and victory at Euro 2016" (GOAL.com, 12/15).
Sports Business Journal
Prosecutors rule out taking action against Juventus
Turin prosecutors will "not take precautionary measures" against Juventus or the club officials who are being investigated for alleged "false accounting and market manipulation." The judge for the preliminary investigation into Juventus, Ludovico Morello, rejected the initial requests made by prosecutors. This, "by no means, is a total acquittal of Juventus" but it is a "step in the right direction" (CORRIERE DELLO SPORT, 12/14). Juventus shares were up on Thursday following a media report that club owner Exor may be thinking of delisting the Serie A club. Analysts at Equita noted that after the Agnelli family-controlled Exor delists the team, it can choose whether to sell a majority stake or "wait for better times." Juventus stock has been under pressure since the entire club board resigned in November (YAHOO FINANCE, 12/15).
Sports Business Journal
QuintEvents elevates Brian Ruede to CEO
QuintEvents, a fast-growing global leader in providing ticket, hospitality and travel experiences, is promoting Brian Ruede to CEO. Ruede has held various roles at Charlotte-based Quint over the past nine years, most recently as president and COO. He will assume the CEO role on Jan. 1, as longtime CEO Brian Learst transitions into his new role as Exec Chair.
Comments / 0