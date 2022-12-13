Argentina and Lionel Messi will take on France and Kylian Mbappe in a "dream final" for a World Cup taking place in a "futuristic from-scratch city at a cavernous stadium rising out of the desert,” according to Henry Bushnell of YAHOO SPORTS. It all “still feels a bit strange and cringey, a bit uncomfortable and morally complicated,” but it will be "overflowing with sumptuous narratives.” The final match seems “almost incapable of disappointing,” though the tournament “as a whole has been memorable, too.” The controversy surrounding Qatar as host “has not and will not disappear," and it "will taint the legacy of the event.” But the soccer, “in a vacuum, has thrilled.” The tournament will end with a "gargantuan audience and with history,” as both Argentina and France look to win their third title (YAHOO SPORTS, 12/14).

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO