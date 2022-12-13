Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk and AOC got into another Twitter spat, with the congresswoman telling Musk to 'lay off the proto-fascism' and put down his phone
"At a certain point you gotta disconnect," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. Musk retorted twenty minutes later: "You first lol."
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Comments / 0