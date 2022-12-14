Read full article on original website
Related
School closures and late openings due to snow – see full list in your area
Snow and ice has been causing chaos across the UK, with commuters facing delays and road closures. Some schools shut their doors on Monday as parents and staff struggled to make the journey in the winter conditions or heating systems stopped working. Others decided to start later in the day after assessing safety conditions in the morning. The disruption looks set to continue on Tuesday, with schools already saying they plan to close as the cold snap continues. The Met Office has warned the wintry conditions will likely continue throughout the week, with a continuing risk of sleet and...
Coldest night of the year as temperatures plunge below minus 15C
Temperatures plunged to minus 15.7C in Aberdeenshire last night as the UK recorded its coldest night of the year so far.The Met Office recorded the temperature at Braemar while other parts of the country also experienced icy cold conditions.Bear South East Trunk Roads tweeted that a minus 11.3C road surface temperature and air temperatures of minus 14.7C were recorded on the A702.A Met Office yellow weather warning of snow and ice for the north of Scotland is in force until midday on Monday while a warning of ice and fog in Dumfries and Galloway is valid until 11am.📉 It's been...
BBC
Snow: Motorways shut amid treacherous conditions
Motorways were closed after heavy snowfall caused a series of crashes and left drivers in treacherous conditions. The M54 between junctions 3 and 2 in Shropshire was shut on Sunday, while major congestion was also reported on the M5 slip road to the M6. The southbound M5 in Gloucestershire was...
Thousands without power for second night in cold snap
Thousands of people in Shetland have spent a second night without power in freezing conditions.Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution is working to restore supplies to about 2,800 homes, but warned that full restoration is only likely by the end of the week.The Scottish Government declared a major incident for Shetland on Tuesday after thousands of homes were left without power on Monday evening following significant snowfall.More engineers are due to arrive in Shetland on the ferry from Aberdeen on Wednesday to help restore power.We're sorry for the loss of supply affecting #Shetland. Due to heavy snowfall we have...
About 4,000 trains to be cancelled daily over Christmas, even after strikes
About 4,000 trains will be cancelled daily even after next week’s strikes, with services on some routes cut for almost a month, as operators wrestle with the full impact of the RMT overtime ban. Passengers had already been warned that the railway would grind to a halt next week...
Four children in hospital after being pulled from Solihull lake
West Midlands fire service said reports indicated the children were playing on the ice before falling through
Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations
Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
Early medieval female burial site is ‘most significant ever discovered’ in UK
Find dating from about 650AD in Northamptonshire includes jewelled necklace and changed archaeologists’ view of the period
Train strikes - live: Full list of affected rail lines as walkouts continue
Commuters are facing more travel misery this morning as a fresh strike by railway workers went ahead, with last-ditch talks failing to resolve a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have walked out for 48 hours, crippling services across the country.The stoppage is hitting 14 rail companies and Network Rail, and passengers are being urged to travel only if necessary.Talks convened by rail minister Huw Merriman on Thursday night failed to break the deadlock.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that the minister requested further talks between the RMT and employers...
BBC
Snow and freezing conditions close schools across West
Snow and freezing conditions have closed hundreds of schools across Gloucestershire. Many said "adverse conditions" in their immediate vicinities and across the wider area from which students travel had prompted them to make the decision. It came after temperatures dropped to -1C on Sunday night, which added to the heavy...
BBC
Plane crashed in Fife after cockpit burst open mid-flight
A light aircraft crashed in a field in Fife after its cockpit burst open mid-flight, according to an investigation into the accident. An air crash report said the 70-year-old pilot heard "an almighty bang and a blast of air struck him, blowing off his headset". The man experienced "significant handling...
Christmas flight fears as airlines expected to make cancellations ahead of Border Force strike
For many British families, Christmas 2022 was expected to be the first festive season for three years when they could plan a winter escape or a family visit overseas. Covid travel restrictions have now almost all been lifted – but now there is the fear that many passengers could find their flights cancelled ahead of a strike by staff at UK Border Force.Members of the PCS union who check passports at six UK airports will walk out in a dispute over pay, pensions and job security for eight of the last nine days of the year: 23-26 and 28-31 December...
Passenger dies onboard easyJet flight
A passenger died onboard a recent easyJet flight from Cyprus to the UK.Travellers became worried about the unnamed, dark-haired man in his fifties when he failed to wake up during the Paphos to London Gatwick service on 17 November.Flight EZY8454 departed from Paphos at around 2.20pm GMT, with concerns over the man’s health arising an hour and 20 minutes later, at around 3.40pm GMT.Cabin crew asked if there was a doctor onboard to provide medical assistance but no one came forward, reported the Daily Star.A defibrillator was used to try to resuscitate the man, but attempts to revive him...
BBC
Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children
Ten people, including five children, have been killed in a fire in an apartment building near Lyon, France, the local government says. Officials released a statement saying a "sizeable fire" broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in the suburb of Vaulx-en-Velin. Four people are in a critical condition...
‘Like an oilwell in your back yard’: Irish people turn to cutting peat to save on energy bills
Curbs to protect Ireland’s bogs have gone up in smoke amid soaring costs – theft of trees and woodpiles in Germany also rising
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
BBC
Who is striking? How Thursday 15 December’s walkouts will affect you
Christmas may be very close but when it comes to strikes good tidings are in short supply. On Thursday nurses will walk out in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The advice is this: if you haven't heard your appointment is cancelled, assume it's going ahead. There's no need to call your local hospital to check.
BBC
Four people dead after migrant boat started sinking
Four people have died after a migrant boat got into difficulties crossing the English Channel on a freezing night. A fishing crew spotted the dinghy sinking in ice-cold waters between Kent and France just after 03:00 GMT. The skipper pulled his boat alongside and his crew hauled 31 people to...
Tens of thousands of nurses prepare to strike in ‘tragic first’ for NHS
RCN chief says members are acting across England, Wales and Northern Ireland with a ‘very heavy heart’
BBC
Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm
A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
Comments / 0