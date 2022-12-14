ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh brings 6-game win streak into matchup against Florida

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-12-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins aim to keep a six-game win streak intact when they play the Florida Panthers.

Florida has a 13-12-4 record overall and an 8-3-3 record on its home ice. The Panthers have a 3-2-3 record in games decided by a goal.

Pittsburgh is 17-8-4 overall and 8-5-2 on the road. The Penguins have gone 15-2-2 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams play this season. The Panthers won 4-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has 13 goals and 24 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 17 goals and 21 assists for the Penguins. Rickard Rakell has scored four goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Penguins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Anton Lundell: day to day (upper body), Spencer Knight: day to day (illness), Chris Tierney: day to day (upper body), Radko Gudas: out (concussion), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

Penguins: Jeff Petry: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

