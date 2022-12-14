Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Investments in Centralized Crypto Services Fell 85% in Q3: PitchBook
A recent PitchBook report on crypto investment trends reveals Web3, gaming infrastructure and the metaverse have received a lot more venture capital funding. Senior Emerging Technology Research Analyst Robert Le points out "there has been a shift away from centralized crypto services."
CoinDesk
Changpeng Zhao Won't Rescue Binance by Selling out Crypto Self-Custody
In the aftermath of the collapse of FTX, many are justifiably concerned about the solvency of crypto exchanges. Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraudulent bucket shop may have been an outlier – court documents filed earlier this week by U.S. authorities allege that some $8 billion in FTX customer deposits were transferred to and lost by SBF’s “hedge fund” Alameda Research.
CoinDesk
Webinar Recap: Crypto Industry in 2022
In the fallout from FTX, there’s been no shortage of contagion, fear, uncertainty and doubt floating around. In what feels like the 13th month of this painfully long year in crypto, H.E. Justin Sun shared some insights on his outlook for 2023. In short, Sun stated “I believe that 2023 will be a year of recovery.”
CoinDesk
US Rings Crypto Warning Bell That Regulators Say Only Congress Can Silence
There are hazardous gaps in how crypto is overseen, according to the latest annual report from the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) – restating a view that’s long been adopted by U.S. lawmakers, regulators and the industry itself. The FSOC – a panel of U.S. financial agency chiefs...
CoinDesk
Basel Committee Endorses Global Crypto Banking Rules to Be Implemented by 2025
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) has endorsed its global crypto banking rules for implementation by Jan. 1, 2025, according to an emailed statement on Friday. An accompanying document by the committee, which is the primary global standard setter for the prudential regulation of banks, suggested that a bank's exposure to certain crypto assets must not exceed 2% and should generally be lower than 1%. These particular assets are tokenized traditional assets including non-fungible tokens, stablecoins and unbacked crypto assets that don't meet classification conditions. Meanwhile, those assets from the list above that do meet the criteria "are subject to capital requirements based on the risk weights of underlying exposures as set out in the existing Basel Framework."
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Co-Founder of OneCoin Pyramid Scheme Pleads Guilty; CoinDesk Market Index Drops
One of the founders behind OneCoin, Karl Greenwood, pleaded guilty to federal charges on Friday after one of the largest financial scams of all time, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto...
CoinDesk
Microsoft Bans Crypto Mining on Its Online Services Without Permission
Tech giant Microsoft won't allow its customers to mine cryptocurrencies on its online services without prior written permission, according to a policy update that came into effect on Dec. 1. "Neither Customer, nor those that access an Online Service through Customer, may use an Online Service ... to mine cryptocurrency...
CoinDesk
Self-Custodial Onboarding Will Be the Norm in Web3's 2023
Let’s face it, crypto still has a reputation problem and, as of now, rightfully so – but 2023 is the moment to change that at a root level. Recent events have only accentuated a lack of trust in the space from both businesses and consumers. The worst part is that this has been due to counterparty risk, a problem that crypto is meant to bypass by design.
CoinDesk
Three Arrows Capital Estimated Its Assets at Around $1B in July: Report
Bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) estimated its assets to be worth around $1 billion in July, The Block reported, citing a document prepared by 3AC liquidator Teneo. The document was sent to creditors Thursday and said the assets included $37 million in fiat money, tokens worth about...
CoinDesk
Binance Proof-of-Reserves Auditor Mazars Pauses All Work for Crypto Clients
Mazars, the auditing firm working with Binance and other crypto exchanges on proof-of-reserves statements, has paused all work for crypto clients, Binance said in an emailed statement and Mazars confirmed to CoinDesk. "Mazars has indicated that they will temporarily pause their work with all of their crypto clients globally, which...
CoinDesk
Marathon Digital CEO on Future of Bitcoin Mining in Wake of FTX Collapse
Bitcoin (BTC) miners remain under pressure amid the FTX-induced market panic and ongoing crypto winter. Marathon Digital Holdings CEO Fred Thiel discusses his outlook for the bitcoin mining industry and how his firm plans to survive crypto winter.
CoinDesk
The FTX Meltdown Calls for Higher Standards in Crypto Journalism
The law is catching up with Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), co-founder and former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX. The whole situation has led to a loss of trust in the cryptocurrency industry, which needs to be addressed by financial advisors. If there is a bright side to this mess, it’s...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Zipmex to Seek Creditor Support for Recovery Process: Source
Zipmex, the South Asian crypto exchange that froze withdrawals owing to a lack of liquidity during the summer, is planning to undergo a recovery process whose end goal is to fully reactivate customer withdrawals, a person familiar with the matter told CoinDesk. The plan is subject to approval by Zipmex's creditors in a vote, the person said.
CoinDesk
FTX Wants to Sell its Functioning Units, Including LedgerX
Crypto exchange FTX petitioned a federal court for permission to sell several subsidiaries on Thursday, including U.S.-based derivatives wing LedgerX. CoinDesk Global Policy and Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses the latest in FTX's bankruptcy.
CoinDesk
The Best Bitcoin Lightning Payment Solutions
The pace of technological innovation in crypto finance is nothing short of astounding. Bitcoin, the “magic internet money” of yesterday, is now knocking on the doors of high street shops, bars and restaurants. The Lightning Network (LN), a web of interconnected nodes managed by crypto enthusiasts, is driving...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Active Crypto Developers Decreased Nearly 60% in 2022
Prices: Bitcoin and the CoinDesk Market Index turned lower as traders started to rethink the takeaway from this week's Federal Reserve meeting. Insights: Ethereum had 192 active developers on Dec. 14, the highest number of developers among blockchain projects, data from Token Terminal suggests. Crypto sentiment makes quick reversal. By...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin, Ether Slip as Audit Firm Mazars Pauses Work for Crypto Clients; S&P Futures Drop
The crypto market traded weak on Friday after French audit firm Mazars, which recently did Binance's proof-of-reserves report, suspended work for crypto exchange clients and global markets traded risk averse. Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency by market value, fell 2% to $16,950, extending a retreat from the one-month high of...
CoinDesk
Crypto.com Receives License as a Payment Institution in Brazil
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Crypto.com has obtained a Payment Institution License from the Central Bank of Brazil, the crypto exchange said on Thursday. The license allows the company to...
CoinDesk
Crypto Winter Isn’t Chilling VCs From Investing in Web3, Says PitchBook Analyst
Crypto winter hasn’t hit all corners of the industry the same way. According to a senior analyst at data and research firm PitchBook, venture capital investors are still betting on Web3. Robert Le, senior emerging research analyst, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” that VC funding has been shifting away...
CoinDesk
Crypto Trading Firm Amber Group Raises $300M Series C After FTX Contagion
Crypto trading firm Amber Group changed its fundraising strategy to raise a $300 million Series C round, as a reaction to the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. The round was led by Fenbushi Capital U.S., and other crypto investors and family offices, the firm said on Twitter. Singapore's investment fund Temasek, heavyweight venture capital firm Sequoia Capital China and Coinbase Ventures have previously invested in Amber Group, according to information platform Crunchbase.
Comments / 0