The Jewish Press
For The Best Sufganiyot – It’s Sesame
The changing of the clocks and the wearing of winter coats can only mean one thing: It’s time for Chanukah. And Chanukah means it’s time to exceed our usual calorie quotas for a week or so. With apologies to those who prefer to focus on the wonderfulness that...
The Jewish Press
Good Clean Fun
Innovation and creativity can be hard to come by in the event entertainment space. Some businesses are more forward-thinking and look to give their consumers experiences that they will remember for years to come. Sculp-A-Soap, a soap-making party entertainment brand, is bringing excitement and new experiences to people of all ages. At a soap-making party, kids can choose soap projects that come in different shapes and range from personalized bars to cupcake soaps. At corporate events or with adult groups, the offerings are more sophisticated – participants can make spa-like soaps. Each event is unique and can be specialized to your needs.
The Jewish Press
Lights, Latkes, and LEGOs
Yishai and Malkah Fleisher talk about the world’s biggest LEGO Chanukiyah in Tel Aviv, about Hanukkah films and music, and, of course, about Festival of Lights yummies. Then, hear MK Itamar Ben-Gvir address English-speaking foreign press. Finally, Rav Mike Feuer is back with Joseph’s dreams and marital advice.
