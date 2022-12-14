Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc16.com
Future Duck Sofia Bell shines in Jesuit's win over Willamette
Willamette High School’s gym had some special visitors Friday. Five members of the Oregon women’s basketball team, Te-Hina Paopao, Grace VanSlooten, Jennah Isai, Chance Gray and Kennedy Basham, were all in attendance to see Oregon signee Sofia Bell and Jesuit Crusaders take on the Wolverines. Jesuit defeated Willamette...
nbc16.com
Oregon Women's Basketball takes the win over Eastern Washington
EUGENE, Ore. — It was ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater Night’ at Matthew Knight Arena for the Oregon Women's basketball match-up between the Ducks and Eastern Washington. The Ducks also welcomed home former duck and current Eastern Washington assistant Jordan Loera. And the ducks were on fire from the...
nbc16.com
Oregon men's basketball faces UC Riverside with limited roster
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: The Ducks defeated UC Riverside Wednesday night, 71-65. ---- With the limited number of players they have, Oregon men's basketball is back at Matthew Knight Arena to take on UC Riverside Wednesday. If there is any team this season that has been bit the worst...
nbc16.com
Oregon men survive tough battle against UC Riverside
EUGENE, Ore. — Not many showed up to Wednesday night’s game between Oregon and UC Riverside. The Ducks came in looking to break .500 at a 5-5 record, still with four players out due to injury and not set to return before Christmas. But Oregon only beat the...
nbc16.com
Oregon State wins Las Vegas Bowl 30-3
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — For the first time since 2013, Oregon State football won a bowl game defeating Florida in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl 30-3. The Beavers crossed off a list of historic marks in their victory over the Gators, first bowl game win since 2013, first 10-win season since 2006 (third time in program history), and first program win against a Southeastern Conference (SEC) program.
nbc16.com
Florida to use third-string quarterback to face off against Oregon State
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A big storyline in this game, Florida will be without nearly 30-percent of its roster, due to players leaving for the draft or the portal. But today their head coach Billy Napier tried to spin it in a positive light, saying that younger players have had the chance to emerge during bowl prep.
nbc16.com
Beavers soak up the Vegas experience before going head-to-head with Florida
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Oregon State faces Florida in the Las Vegas bowl Saturday, December 16, at 11:35 a.m. But beyond the game, the team has a packed schedule of events this week. Wednesday night they made a red-carpet entrance at Fremont Street. Earlier Thursday, they volunteered at an...
nbc16.com
Oregon Beavers motivated to win by last year's bowl loss
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — BeaverBlitz.com senior writer and editor Carter Bahns joins sports reporter Trevor Denton outside Allegiant Stadium to preview the Las Vegas Bowl. They discuss how the Beavers are motivated by last year's bowl loss and what a win over an SEC team would mean for the program overall.
nbc16.com
Marines on cross-country walk reach Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. — “We call it the noble cause, of getting out there and raising awareness; bringing back our service men that gave their ultimate sacrifice.”. That's the mission for a group called "Team Long Road." They're a group of veterans who have been walking across the country...
nbc16.com
New board, OSU team to oversee Elliott State Research Forest
The Oregon State Land Board makes it official. On Tuesday, it created the Elliott State Research Forest and named its first board of directors. In April, Governor Kate Brown signed a bill turning the Elliott State Forest into a research forest designating funds to cover the forest's remaining obligation to the Common School Fund.
nbc16.com
4J students release hundreds of salmon fry
EUGENE, Ore. — Hundreds of Eugene 4J students released salmon fry into the water near Alton Baker Park Wednesday morning, after raising them from eggs in their classroom tanks, and learning about their life cycle. Tana Shepard a teacher with the Eugene 4J school district, “They have the salmon...
nbc16.com
Holiday lights on display at Benton County Courthouse
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Our station is always keeping an eye out for the holiday lights in our community. Here is a stunning display on the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis. Staff put up about 1,500 lights, and even more on the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the courthouse.
nbc16.com
Eugene Ballet's holiday tradition "The Nutcracker" returns
EUGENE, Ore. — A holiday tradition is back starting this weekend!. The Eugene Ballet presents its yearly performance of "The Nutcracker" at the Hult Center's Silva Concert Hall. Each of the seven shows features live music from ‘Orchestra Next’, and more than 150 local Ballet Academy students dancing alongside...
nbc16.com
Roseburg warming shelter open Thursday and Friday
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Warming Center will be open Thursday and Friday nights, and the shelter has put out a call for volunteers, the City of Roseburg said in a press release. The warming center is located in the Roseburg Senior Center at 1614 SE Stephens St. Check-in...
nbc16.com
More details about the Springfield GuestHouse Inn & Suites closure
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Following a site inspection Tuesday, December 13, the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office, alongside the Springfield Police Department, and City of Springfield officials, evacuated more than 70 people due to multiple fire and life safety code violations. According to Eugene Springfield Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Worthington,...
nbc16.com
Beds for Freezing Nights shelter in Cottage Grove activated Thursday
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Beds for Freezing Nights in Cottage Grove will activate Thursday, December 15. The center opens at 7:00 p.m. and guests need to check in by 10:00 p.m. or the center will close for the night. Guests check out at 7:00 a.m. the following morning. The...
nbc16.com
Springfield Police Department receives training on how to respond to violent incidents
All sworn personnel for the Springfield Police Department received mandatory training Thursday on how best to respond to violent incidents, including active shooters. "Today, yesterday, tomorrow. Obviously, these Are the incidents that are few and far between. But when they do happen, they are significant, they’re high risk, they’re high stakes and we want to prepare our officers as best as they can to these types of incidents," said Sergeant Justin Myers who has spent 15 years in the Springfield Police Department. "The time for them to learn is not when its happening."
nbc16.com
'Have a plan...prevent a tragedy': Impaired driver patrols continue in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office continues its heightened impaired driving patrols this holiday season. Impaired driving crashes remain a leading cause of death nationwide and each death is preventable. Our newsroom spoke with LCSO about the patrols and celebrating safely. "If you're going to be...
nbc16.com
Roseburg Warming Center offering overnight shelter through Saturday, December 17
ROSEBURG, Ore. — With temperatures dropping, the city of Roseburg announced that the Roseburg Warming Center will be open an extra night; offering overnight shelter to those who are unhoused through Saturday, December 17. The city says the warming center on 1614 Stephens St., will be open Friday December...
nbc16.com
Egan Warming Center locations open Friday night; volunteers still urgently needed
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — As temperatures drop below freezing, Egan warming centers are scheduled for activation, and they are in urgent need for volunteers. The Egan Warming Center will be open again on Friday evening, December 16, however the Trinity site will be closed and a location in the Whiteaker will be open in its place.
Comments / 0