All sworn personnel for the Springfield Police Department received mandatory training Thursday on how best to respond to violent incidents, including active shooters. "Today, yesterday, tomorrow. Obviously, these Are the incidents that are few and far between. But when they do happen, they are significant, they’re high risk, they’re high stakes and we want to prepare our officers as best as they can to these types of incidents," said Sergeant Justin Myers who has spent 15 years in the Springfield Police Department. "The time for them to learn is not when its happening."

SPRINGFIELD, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO