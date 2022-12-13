ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Forensic audit called for to investigate COD campus projects, ‘vulnerable’ IT systems

At a meeting this week, College of the Desert Board members are planning to act on a resolution to "conduct comprehensive forensic audits" due to concerns over campus development projects throughout Coachella Valley as well as "vulnerable and inefficient" Technology (IT) systems. The resolution intends to address concerns regarding "the cost of developing campuses and The post Forensic audit called for to investigate COD campus projects, ‘vulnerable’ IT systems appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Talus La Quinta’ project to miss latest completion deadline and being retooled to stay economically viable

The City of La Quinta announced Wednesday the developer of the TALUS La Quinta luxury resort project is retooling the development due to rising labor, materials and interest rate costs to keep the development "economically viable." News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl will have more on the delay tonight at 6:00 p.m. City Manager Jon McMillen The post ‘Talus La Quinta’ project to miss latest completion deadline and being retooled to stay economically viable appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Supervisors deny county officials’ raises

The five countywide elected officials — assessor/county clerk/recorder, auditor-controller, district attorney (DA), sheriff/coroner and treasurer/tax collector — had possible pay raises, between $35,000 and $60,000 annually, denied. At its Dec. 6 meeting, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted against raising the salaries of these five officials. The...
theregistrysocal.com

122-Room WoodSpring Suites Corona Breaks Ground

ROCKVILLE, Md. — WoodSpring Suites–the industry’s largest economy extended stay brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)–continues its successful nationwide expansion with the groundbreaking of the WoodSpring Suites Corona. Situated just an hour south of Los Angeles and expected to open in late 2023, the 122-room...
CORONA, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Republican Greg Wallis wins 47th Assembly District race

On Friday Dec. 9, Greg Wallis was declared the election winner in the 47th Assembly District sea, which includes parts of Redlands, as Christy Holstege conceded in an astounding race with only an 85-vote difference out of more than 169,000 votes cast. Wallis was sworn in by Riverside County Sheriff...
REDLANDS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Tripledemic Leaves Pharmacy Shelves Empty

As we see COVID requirements continue to change, it comes with a reminder from health experts that the winter months often see cases increase. As a result, pharmacies are seeing an uptick in medication needs. This season is being called the Tripledemic, which is making its way through the country,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
ukenreport.com

Mounted Enforcement Detail to Ride in Rose Parade

For the first time, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office will make an appearance in the annual Rose Parade in Pasadena. As a lifelong fan of the Rose Parade, Chad Bianco nurtured a dream of someday “riding” in the 5 1/2-mile route, which draws thousands of spectators on New Year’s Day.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

TJX settles claims over improper disposal of chemicals in Riverside County

Riverside County will receive more than $250,000 under a legal settlement reached with The TJX Companies over the illegal disposal of hazardous materials at stores throughout California, it was announced today.   TJX was sued by district attorneys' offices throughout the state, with Riverside County and four others taking the lead in the civil action, which The post TJX settles claims over improper disposal of chemicals in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Loma Linda Children's Hospital is full

Loma Linda Children’s Hospital is the one of the only children’s hospitals east of Los Angeles. According to medical director Dr. Merrick Lopez, it’s been filled with sick kids for the past few months. “We transfer between five to 10 patients out and then just get the...
LOMA LINDA, CA
idyllwildtowncrier.com

News of Record: December 15, 2022

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Sunday to Saturday, Dec. 4 to 10. • Dec. 4 — EMS. Pine Crest Ave. • Dec. 5 — EMS, basic life support. Hwy. 243 and Pine Crest Ave. • Dec. 5 — EMS, transport. Hwy. 243 and...
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated

Shoppers have been evacuated from the Aldi supermarket in Palm Springs as firefighters investigate an issue at the store. It is unconfirmed exactly what the issue is at the store, which is on Ramon Road near Gene Autry Trail. One customer told News Channel 3 that there may have been an issue on the roof The post Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

