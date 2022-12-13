Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Banning, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
Virginia cop who traveled to California to kill three relatives of a 15-year-old girl committed suicideEdy ZooRiverside, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Related
Forensic audit called for to investigate COD campus projects, ‘vulnerable’ IT systems
At a meeting this week, College of the Desert Board members are planning to act on a resolution to "conduct comprehensive forensic audits" due to concerns over campus development projects throughout Coachella Valley as well as "vulnerable and inefficient" Technology (IT) systems. The resolution intends to address concerns regarding "the cost of developing campuses and The post Forensic audit called for to investigate COD campus projects, ‘vulnerable’ IT systems appeared first on KESQ.
‘Talus La Quinta’ project to miss latest completion deadline and being retooled to stay economically viable
The City of La Quinta announced Wednesday the developer of the TALUS La Quinta luxury resort project is retooling the development due to rising labor, materials and interest rate costs to keep the development "economically viable." News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl will have more on the delay tonight at 6:00 p.m. City Manager Jon McMillen The post ‘Talus La Quinta’ project to miss latest completion deadline and being retooled to stay economically viable appeared first on KESQ.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Supervisors deny county officials’ raises
The five countywide elected officials — assessor/county clerk/recorder, auditor-controller, district attorney (DA), sheriff/coroner and treasurer/tax collector — had possible pay raises, between $35,000 and $60,000 annually, denied. At its Dec. 6 meeting, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted against raising the salaries of these five officials. The...
theregistrysocal.com
122-Room WoodSpring Suites Corona Breaks Ground
ROCKVILLE, Md. — WoodSpring Suites–the industry’s largest economy extended stay brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)–continues its successful nationwide expansion with the groundbreaking of the WoodSpring Suites Corona. Situated just an hour south of Los Angeles and expected to open in late 2023, the 122-room...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Board of Supervisors Appoints New Clerk, Bids Farewell to Outgoing One
(CNS) – The Riverside County Board of Supervisors Tuesday appointed a new clerk of the board, bidding farewell to the veteran county employee who has served in the position for more than a decade and will retire at the end of this month. “Thank you to my board. Thank...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Republican Greg Wallis wins 47th Assembly District race
On Friday Dec. 9, Greg Wallis was declared the election winner in the 47th Assembly District sea, which includes parts of Redlands, as Christy Holstege conceded in an astounding race with only an 85-vote difference out of more than 169,000 votes cast. Wallis was sworn in by Riverside County Sheriff...
Capital one agrees to payout, policy changes to settle lawsuit
Capitol One will have to pay Riverside County nearly $400,000 under a legal settlement stemming from a lawsuit over the company’s debt collection practices, prosecutors announced today.
Unclaimed property tax refunds deposited into county general fund
The Board of Supervisors approved the transfer of more than $400,000 in unclaimed property tax overpayments to the Riverside County government treasury, where it will be available to be spent on discretionary needs. The board voted 5-0 to make the deposit, based on a request by the Office of the...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Tripledemic Leaves Pharmacy Shelves Empty
As we see COVID requirements continue to change, it comes with a reminder from health experts that the winter months often see cases increase. As a result, pharmacies are seeing an uptick in medication needs. This season is being called the Tripledemic, which is making its way through the country,...
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
ukenreport.com
Mounted Enforcement Detail to Ride in Rose Parade
For the first time, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office will make an appearance in the annual Rose Parade in Pasadena. As a lifelong fan of the Rose Parade, Chad Bianco nurtured a dream of someday “riding” in the 5 1/2-mile route, which draws thousands of spectators on New Year’s Day.
foxla.com
Students at middle school in Riverside hospitalized after consuming edible marijuana
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Three students in Riverside were hospitalized after consuming marijuana, police said. Riverside Police officers responded to Loma Vista Middle School on Arlington Avenue Thursday morning after three students became sick. They were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. According to the school resource officer, the students...
thepalmspringspost.com
Progress on ‘generational’ effort to bring commuter rail to city, valley noted at recent meeting
It’s been a few months since we last heard anything about the proposed rail service between parts of the Coachella Valley and Los Angeles, but a recent Palm Springs City Council meeting proved the issue is not far from city officials’ minds. Driving the news: Mayor Lisa Middleton,...
TJX settles claims over improper disposal of chemicals in Riverside County
Riverside County will receive more than $250,000 under a legal settlement reached with The TJX Companies over the illegal disposal of hazardous materials at stores throughout California, it was announced today. TJX was sued by district attorneys' offices throughout the state, with Riverside County and four others taking the lead in the civil action, which The post TJX settles claims over improper disposal of chemicals in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County, California Woman Pleads Guilty to $2.6 Million Commodity Futures Trading Scheme
December 14, 2022 - A Southern California woman pleaded guilty yesterday to her involvement in an investment fraud scheme that caused more than $2.6 million in losses to investors. According to court documents, Sharief Deona McDowell, 57, of Loma Linda, defrauded at least 28 investors by falsely representing that she...
goldrushcam.com
BLM Approves Project To Provide Permanent, Dependable Water Source For Wildlife In Riverside County
December 12, 2022 - PALM SPRINGS, Calif. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has authorized the replacement of an existing big game water guzzler to increase water sources for. wildlife in response to increased and prolonged drought. The project will take place in the BLM-managed Chuckwalla Mountains Wilderness...
Loma Linda Children's Hospital is full
Loma Linda Children’s Hospital is the one of the only children’s hospitals east of Los Angeles. According to medical director Dr. Merrick Lopez, it’s been filled with sick kids for the past few months. “We transfer between five to 10 patients out and then just get the...
idyllwildtowncrier.com
News of Record: December 15, 2022
The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Sunday to Saturday, Dec. 4 to 10. • Dec. 4 — EMS. Pine Crest Ave. • Dec. 5 — EMS, basic life support. Hwy. 243 and Pine Crest Ave. • Dec. 5 — EMS, transport. Hwy. 243 and...
Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated
Shoppers have been evacuated from the Aldi supermarket in Palm Springs as firefighters investigate an issue at the store. It is unconfirmed exactly what the issue is at the store, which is on Ramon Road near Gene Autry Trail. One customer told News Channel 3 that there may have been an issue on the roof The post Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0