ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

European shares steady ahead of Fed rate decision

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fHTjE_0jhx0mId00
  • Summary
  • Companies

Dec 14 (Reuters) - European shares were subdued on Wednesday after hitting near one-week highs in the previous session, as investors treaded cautiously ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's imminent interest rate decision.

The region-wide STOXX 600 (.STOXX) was flat by close.

The index had rallied more than 1% on Tuesday after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data raised hopes of the Fed shifting to smaller rate hikes.

"There's a tension between inflation coming down and the ongoing questions around economic growth and the prospects for a recession in developed economies next year," said Richard Flax, chief investment officer at Moneyfarm.

The Fed is widely expected to deliver a 50 basis-points (bps) rate increase at 1400 ET (1900 GMT) on Wednesday, after four back-to-back 75 bps hikes. However, concerns about the future trajectory of rate hikes kept optimism in check, as investors worried about the prospects of the economy being tipped into a recession from sharp interest rate hikes.

British inflation

than expected in November, offering further evidence of easing price pressure after euro zone inflation also slowed last month.

Both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank will announce interest rate decisions on Thursday.

"Yesterday's CPI raised markets expectations of an easier (Fed) hiking cycle and that sort of influenced European markets, because it affects market perceptions of how quickly the ECB could go and how far their hiking cycle would take them," said Bas van Geffen, senior macro strategist at Rabobank.

The European Central Bank expects inflation to remain above its 2% target for the next three years, a source told Reuters, more than markets currently expect and signalling its fight against runaway prices is far from over.

Euro zone borrowing costs rose amid hawkish remarks from European Central Bank sources, while investors were cashing in on a bond rally the day before fueled by U.S. inflation data.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks (.SX8P) declined 0.9%, while banks (.SX7E) fell 0.5%.

Defensive stocks such as Nestle (NESN.S) and Unilever added 1% each, capping losses on STOXX 600.

Travel and leisure stocks (.SXTP) fell 1.4%, dragged lower by London-listed shares of TUI, which fell 8.0% after the world's largest holiday firm said it planned to repay COVID-19 support through a capital raise next year.

Meanwhile, Zara owner Inditex (ITX.MC) rose 3.1% after the world's biggest fashion retailer posted a 24% increase in net profit for the first nine months of its fiscal year.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Yen jumps 2.8% to 4-month peak after hawkish BOJ policy tweak

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The yen surged against the dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan said it would review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year government bond yield in an unexpected hawkish tweak.
Reuters

Bank of Korea stresses highly uncertain inflation path

SEOUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Tuesday the country's consumer inflation would remain around 5% for some time and then gradually ease, but cautioned that domestic and global factors are raising uncertainty about how fast prices will slow.
Reuters

Wall Street falls as recession worries persist

Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell on Monday, led by shares of Tesla and other megapcap companies, as investors feared that the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening campaign could push the U.S. economy into a recession.
Reuters

Dollar slips vs euro on upbeat German business morale data

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The dollar edged down against the euro as upbeat German business morale data supported the common currency, while a modest improvement in investors' appetite for riskier currencies weighed on the safe-haven dollar.
Reuters

Morning bid: No Messi magic for markets

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Soccer fans enjoyed an extraordinary final of the World Cup on Sunday as high emotion and intense drama gave way to Lionel Messi leading Argentina to victory against France in a penalty shootout.
Reuters

Macau government cancels COVID risk zones for mainland China

HONG KONG, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Macau's government said on Monday that it would cancel its regulations on risk zones in mainland China starting from Tuesday, the latest unwinding of stringent COVID-19 rules that have hammered revenues in the world's biggest gambling hub.
Reuters

Reuters

667K+
Followers
369K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy