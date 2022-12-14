Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Fans fall silent for boys who died in Solihull lake fall
Football fans at matches across the West Midlands are paying tribute to four boys who died after falling into an icy lake. A minute's silence was held at Birmingham City's match on Friday night against Reading, while similar plans are in place for Saturday's fixtures. Blues' players and staff also...
BBC
Rangers: What awaits new manager Michael Beale in first test?
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 15 December Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen to commentary and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene. On the eve of his first competitive game in charge of Rangers, Michael Beale said he felt "very comfortable in...
BBC
Cardiff City under transfer embargo over Emiliano Sala fee
Cardiff City have confirmed they are under a transfer embargo. The embargo follows Cardiff's failure to pay the first instalment of the £15m transfer fee to French club Nantes for the purchase of Emiliano Sala. Argentine striker Sala died in a plane crash over the English channel in January...
Comments / 0