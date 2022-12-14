ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

By AP
 3 days ago

UNDATED (AP) — Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has died following complications from a heart condition. The pioneering coach helped revolutionize the college football passing game with the Air Raid offense. Leach had been hospitalized over the weekend and had a bout of pneumonia late this season. He died Monday night. In 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, Leach went 158-107. Six of the 20 best passing seasons in major college football history were by quarterbacks who played for Leach, including four of the top six. Mike Leach was 61.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, De’Vion Harmon had 19 points and six steals and Texas Tech held off Eastern Washington 77-70. Texas Tech (7-2) extended its home winning streak to 27 games — with its last loss coming on Feb. 9, 2021. Steele Venters banked in a 3-pointer to pull EWU within 61-59 left but Texas Tech freshman Pop Isaacs answered with a 3-pointer and Harmon dunked it to rebuild a seven-point lead. Harmon made a layup while being fouled and missed the free throw with two minutes left, but Texas Tech secured the rebound and Obanor made two free throws for a 72-65 lead. Isaacs finished with 15 points for Texas Tech.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas says starting forward Aaliyah Moore tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee and will miss the remainder of the season. The sophomore was averaging 11 points and nearly five rebounds this season for the Longhorns. She was injured in Sunday’s win over Alabama State and will have surgery. Moore emerged as a potentially dominant player in the NCAA Tournament last season when she averaged nearly 14 points during Texas' run to the Elite Eight. The Longhorns are unranked after starting the season at No. 3.

UNDATED (AP) — The holiday break is usually a quiet time in college basketball, many of the top teams playing small-conference schools at home or taking extra time off before conference schedules start in full. The season isn’t quite there yet and this week is loaded with marquee games, including two involving No. 16 UCLA. The big day is Saturday when No. 4 Alabama faces No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee is at No. 9 Arizona and No. 8 Kansas hosts No. 14 Indiana. UCLA also faces No. 13 Kentucky in New York on Saturday after playing at No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday. The most intriguing game on Saturday might be No. 5 Houston at No. 2 Virginia.

