Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State didn’t get to control its playoff destiny after losing to rival Michigan at the end of the regular season. No matter. The Buckeyes are in the postseason and they’re yearning for redemption. Coach Ryan Day said Tuesday the No. 4 Buckeyes had productive practices last week and realize the opportunity they have in front of them with a semifinal showdown against top-ranked Georgia. The Buckeyes took the back door into the College Football Playoff, benefiting from USC’s second loss this year to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game. Defending champion Georgia will host Ohio State on New Year’s Eve in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

UNDATED (AP) — Purdue has hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as its new football coach. He will replace Jeff Brohm, who left to become the new head coach at Louisville. Walters is 36. He is the fourth-youngest coach in the Bowl Subdivision. Purdue is preparing for the Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU on Jan. 2.

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has ordered Michigan State University to release donor agreements with two alumni who gave or pledged millions of dollars to the athletic department. Michigan State has acknowledged that some of the money will help pay for a $95 million contract with football coach Mel Tucker. Tucker got a new deal in 2021 while leading the Spartans to an 11-2 record. But Michigan State has refused to release the agreements with Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre, citing a privacy exemption in the state’s public records law. A judge rejected that argument Monday. Michigan State has 10 days to release the records. The lawsuit was filed by the Detroit Free Press.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland receiver Rakim Jarrett is entering the NFL draft. Jarrett also says he’ll skip the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against N.C. State. In three seasons with the Terrapins, he had 119 catches for 1,552 yards and 10 touchdowns. Star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa says he’ll discuss his future with his family and likely make a decision after the bowl on whether to return to Maryland next season. Tagovailoa does plan to play in the bowl. Tagovailoa is the school’s career passing leader. He also holds single-season passing marks in yards, touchdowns and completions.

UNDATED (AP) — The holiday break is usually a quiet time in college basketball, many of the top teams playing small-conference schools at home or taking extra time off before conference schedules start in full. The season isn’t quite there yet and this week is loaded with marquee games, including two involving No. 16 UCLA. The big day is Saturday when No. 4 Alabama faces No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee is at No. 9 Arizona and No. 8 Kansas hosts No. 14 Indiana. UCLA also faces No. 13 Kentucky in New York on Saturday after playing at No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday. The most intriguing game on Saturday might be No. 5 Houston at No. 2 Virginia.