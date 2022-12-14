ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State didn’t get to control its playoff destiny after losing to rival Michigan at the end of the regular season. No matter. The Buckeyes are in the postseason and they’re yearning for redemption. Coach Ryan Day said Tuesday the No. 4 Buckeyes had productive practices last week and realize the opportunity they have in front of them with a semifinal showdown against top-ranked Georgia. The Buckeyes took the back door into the College Football Playoff, benefiting from USC’s second loss this year to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game. Defending champion Georgia will host Ohio State on New Year’s Eve in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

UNDATED (AP) — Purdue has hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as its new football coach. He will replace Jeff Brohm, who left to become the new head coach at Louisville. Walters is 36. He is the fourth-youngest coach in the Bowl Subdivision. Purdue is preparing for the Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU on Jan. 2.

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has ordered Michigan State University to release donor agreements with two alumni who gave or pledged millions of dollars to the athletic department. Michigan State has acknowledged that some of the money will help pay for a $95 million contract with football coach Mel Tucker. Tucker got a new deal in 2021 while leading the Spartans to an 11-2 record. But Michigan State has refused to release the agreements with Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre, citing a privacy exemption in the state’s public records law. A judge rejected that argument Monday. Michigan State has 10 days to release the records. The lawsuit was filed by the Detroit Free Press.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland receiver Rakim Jarrett is entering the NFL draft. Jarrett also says he’ll skip the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against N.C. State. In three seasons with the Terrapins, he had 119 catches for 1,552 yards and 10 touchdowns. Star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa says he’ll discuss his future with his family and likely make a decision after the bowl on whether to return to Maryland next season. Tagovailoa does plan to play in the bowl. Tagovailoa is the school’s career passing leader. He also holds single-season passing marks in yards, touchdowns and completions.

UNDATED (AP) — The holiday break is usually a quiet time in college basketball, many of the top teams playing small-conference schools at home or taking extra time off before conference schedules start in full. The season isn’t quite there yet and this week is loaded with marquee games, including two involving No. 16 UCLA. The big day is Saturday when No. 4 Alabama faces No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee is at No. 9 Arizona and No. 8 Kansas hosts No. 14 Indiana. UCLA also faces No. 13 Kentucky in New York on Saturday after playing at No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday. The most intriguing game on Saturday might be No. 5 Houston at No. 2 Virginia.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:00 a.m. EST

Brittney Griner says she'll play basketball in Arizona again Brittney Griner said she’s “grateful” to be back in the United States and plans on playing basketball again next season for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. Her comments come a week after she was released from a Russian prison, freed in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange. Griner went on to say that she wanted to make it clear that she intends to return to the court with the Mercury. ...
ARIZONA STATE
Leader Telegram

Lakhin's 17 lead Cincinnati past La Salle 78-60

CINCINNATI (AP) — Viktor Lakhin had 17 points in Cincinnati's 78-60 win against La Salle on Saturday. Lakhin was 7 of 8 shooting and 3 of 7 from the free throw line for the Bearcats (8-4). David Dejulius scored 17 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 7 from the line, and added three steals. Jeremiah Davenport was 3 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from...
CINCINNATI, OH
Leader Telegram

Kinsey's 30 lead Marshall over Toledo 100-85

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey's 30 points led Marshall past Toledo 100-85 on Saturday night. Kinsey also had six rebounds for the Thundering Herd (10-2). Andrew Taylor added 27 points while going 9 of 24 from the floor, including 5 for 13 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds and six assists. Kamdyn Curfman shot 4 for 10 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points. JT Shumate finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Rockets (7-4). Rayj Dennis added 21 points and eight assists for Toledo. Ra'Heim Moss also had 13 points and four assists. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy