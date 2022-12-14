ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik was looking poised and confident at his team's practice at the Orange Bowl. The only thing different is that the five-star freshman didn't have junior DJ Uiagalelei alongside to guide him. Klubnik entered for Uiagalelei at the ACC Championship game two weeks ago and led the 10th-ranked Tigers to a 39-10 victory over North Carolina. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said the switch was permanent and Klubnik will start the Orange Bowl against No. 6 Tennessee on Dec. 30. Uiagalelei entered the NCAA transfer portal last week.

BOSTON (AP) — Jaeden Zackery scored 16 points, CJ Penha Jr. added 15 and Boston College jumped out early and beat Stonehill 63-56 to end a four-game skid. Zackery was 6 of 15 from the floor and Penha 5 of 9 for Boston College (6-6), which shot 42% overall and forced 17 turnovers. The pair combined for all five of the Eagles’ 3-pointers. Zackery also had three steals and three assists. Andrew Sims scored 20 points to lead Stonehill (4-8). Max Zegarowski added 12 points.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had 11 rebounds, reaching double digits for a program-record 62nd time, and scored 14 points as North Carolina rolled by The Citadel 100-67. Bacot passed Billy Cunningham for the record while also posting his 55th double-double of his career and sixth this season. Caleb Love hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Tar Heels (7-4), who made 15 of 31 from the arc for 48%, besting their 29% season average. Stephen Clark and Jackson Price scored 15 points apiece for the Bulldogs.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Terquavion Smith scored 24 points, Casey Morsell added 17 points and North Carolina State forced a season-high 20 turnovers in a 92-73 victory over Furman. Morsell scored 12 points in the opening eight minutes, making 3 of 4 3-pointers, to help N.C. State build a 26-10 lead. The Wolfpack led 48-29 at the break after shooting 52% from the field and scoring 15 points off 14 Furman turnovers. Smith led the way with 14 points for the Wolfpack. Smith and Morsell each had a 3-pointer in the opening three minutes of the second half for a 27-point lead. Jack Clark scored 15 points, LJ Thomas had a career-high 14 points and Jarkel Joiner added 10 for N.C. State.

UNDATED (AP) — The holiday break is usually a quiet time in college basketball, many of the top teams playing small-conference schools at home or taking extra time off before conference schedules start in full. The season isn’t quite there yet and this week is loaded with marquee games, including two involving No. 16 UCLA. The big day is Saturday when No. 4 Alabama faces No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee is at No. 9 Arizona and No. 8 Kansas hosts No. 14 Indiana. UCLA also faces No. 13 Kentucky in New York on Saturday after playing at No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday. The most intriguing game on Saturday might be No. 5 Houston at No. 2 Virginia.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:00 a.m. EST

Brittney Griner says she'll play basketball in Arizona again Brittney Griner said she’s “grateful” to be back in the United States and plans on playing basketball again next season for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. Her comments come a week after she was released from a Russian prison, freed in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange. Griner went on to say that she wanted to make it clear that she intends to return to the court with the Mercury. ...
ARIZONA STATE
Leader Telegram

Kinsey's 30 lead Marshall over Toledo 100-85

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey's 30 points led Marshall past Toledo 100-85 on Saturday night. Kinsey also had six rebounds for the Thundering Herd (10-2). Andrew Taylor added 27 points while going 9 of 24 from the floor, including 5 for 13 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds and six assists. Kamdyn Curfman shot 4 for 10 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points. JT Shumate finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Rockets (7-4). Rayj Dennis added 21 points and eight assists for Toledo. Ra'Heim Moss also had 13 points and four assists. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Leader Telegram

Lakhin's 17 lead Cincinnati past La Salle 78-60

CINCINNATI (AP) — Viktor Lakhin had 17 points in Cincinnati's 78-60 win against La Salle on Saturday. Lakhin was 7 of 8 shooting and 3 of 7 from the free throw line for the Bearcats (8-4). David Dejulius scored 17 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 7 from the line, and added three steals. Jeremiah Davenport was 3 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from...
CINCINNATI, OH
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy