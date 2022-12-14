Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik was looking poised and confident at his team's practice at the Orange Bowl. The only thing different is that the five-star freshman didn't have junior DJ Uiagalelei alongside to guide him. Klubnik entered for Uiagalelei at the ACC Championship game two weeks ago and led the 10th-ranked Tigers to a 39-10 victory over North Carolina. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said the switch was permanent and Klubnik will start the Orange Bowl against No. 6 Tennessee on Dec. 30. Uiagalelei entered the NCAA transfer portal last week.

BOSTON (AP) — Jaeden Zackery scored 16 points, CJ Penha Jr. added 15 and Boston College jumped out early and beat Stonehill 63-56 to end a four-game skid. Zackery was 6 of 15 from the floor and Penha 5 of 9 for Boston College (6-6), which shot 42% overall and forced 17 turnovers. The pair combined for all five of the Eagles’ 3-pointers. Zackery also had three steals and three assists. Andrew Sims scored 20 points to lead Stonehill (4-8). Max Zegarowski added 12 points.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had 11 rebounds, reaching double digits for a program-record 62nd time, and scored 14 points as North Carolina rolled by The Citadel 100-67. Bacot passed Billy Cunningham for the record while also posting his 55th double-double of his career and sixth this season. Caleb Love hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Tar Heels (7-4), who made 15 of 31 from the arc for 48%, besting their 29% season average. Stephen Clark and Jackson Price scored 15 points apiece for the Bulldogs.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Terquavion Smith scored 24 points, Casey Morsell added 17 points and North Carolina State forced a season-high 20 turnovers in a 92-73 victory over Furman. Morsell scored 12 points in the opening eight minutes, making 3 of 4 3-pointers, to help N.C. State build a 26-10 lead. The Wolfpack led 48-29 at the break after shooting 52% from the field and scoring 15 points off 14 Furman turnovers. Smith led the way with 14 points for the Wolfpack. Smith and Morsell each had a 3-pointer in the opening three minutes of the second half for a 27-point lead. Jack Clark scored 15 points, LJ Thomas had a career-high 14 points and Jarkel Joiner added 10 for N.C. State.

UNDATED (AP) — The holiday break is usually a quiet time in college basketball, many of the top teams playing small-conference schools at home or taking extra time off before conference schedules start in full. The season isn’t quite there yet and this week is loaded with marquee games, including two involving No. 16 UCLA. The big day is Saturday when No. 4 Alabama faces No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee is at No. 9 Arizona and No. 8 Kansas hosts No. 14 Indiana. UCLA also faces No. 13 Kentucky in New York on Saturday after playing at No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday. The most intriguing game on Saturday might be No. 5 Houston at No. 2 Virginia.