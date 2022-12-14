AM Prep-Music

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Margie Szaroleta - Associated Press
JIN OF BTS REPORTS FOR HIS MILITARY SERVICE

YEONCHEON, South Korea (AP) - The members of BTS are wishing “safe service” to their bandmate Jin, who reported for his mandatory military service yesterday in South Korea. BTS tweeted photos likely taken at a boot camp in a town near the border with North Korea. One photo shows them touching Jin’s shaved head. Only a couple of dozen fans showed up, because BTS’ record label said there would be no special event for Jin and fans should stay home. Jin turned 30 this month and cannot delay his military service any longer. The other six members are expected to serve in the coming years, forcing BTS to go on hiatus.

CYNDI LAUPER GOES TO THE WHITE HOUSE

WASHINGTON (AP) - The reporters who cover the White House were surprised yesterday when Cyndi Lauper showed up in the briefing room. Lauper was there to thank President Joe Biden for signing the gay marriage legislation into law. Lauper performed at the signing ceremony at the White House, along with Sam Smith.

“& JULIET” PLAYWRIGHT LOOKS TO ROY ORBISON

NEW YORK (AP) - The Broadway playwright who put pop songs to the story of “Romeo and Juliet” is working a new production involving Roy Orbison’s catalog. David West Read says he and director Luke Sheppard are trying to tell a new story with Orbison’s songs, but they are challenging themselves to come up with something completely different from what they did with “& Juliet.” The musical “& Juliet” tells the story of William Shakespeare’s wife challenging him to write a happy ending for “Romeo and Juliet.” The musical uses songs by producer Max Martin, who was involved in such songs as “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “Larger Than Life” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling,”

LALO RODRIGUEZ DIES

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP)- Salsa singer Lalo Rodriguez has been found dead at a public housing project in Puerto Rico. Rodriguez was 64. Police say there is no visible sign of violence on his body. An autopsy will be performed. Rodriguez was once part of Eddie Palmieri’s band and is best known for the 1988 song, “Ven, devórame otra vez” or “Come, Devour Me Again.”

PM Prep-Segue

TWITCH FROM “ELLEN” DIED AT HIS OWN HAND UNDATED (AP) - The Los Angeles coroner confirms that tWitch from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” died by suicide. Stephen “tWitch” Boss died this week at the age of 40. He was the dancing DJ on “Ellen” since 2014. TREVOR NOAH WILL HOST GRAMMYS NEW YORK (AP) -...
AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:16 a.m. EST

Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media Elon Musk’s abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover Twitter widens a growing rift between the social media site and media organizations that have used the platform to build their audiences. Individual reporters with The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other news agencies saw their accounts go dark Thursday. The suspensions continued Friday with the account of a Business Insider columnist who published a series of articles between 2018 and 2021...
'New Year’s Rockin’ Eve' to feature Duran Duran, New Edition

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Seacrest will usher in 2023 on “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” from Times Square, with iconic bands from the 1980s and 1990s as well as a member of BTS and a TikTok sensation. Duran Duran, fresh off an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, will play from a catalogue that includes hits like “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “The Reflex” and “Rio.” R&B and pop group New Edition will celebrate their 40th anniversary by performing a medley of chart-toppers...
Former royal lady in waiting in Britain apologizes for controversial remarks

LONDON — The late Queen Elizabeth's former lady in waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, who asked a black British charity boss where she "really came from" during a Buckingham Palace reception, has apologized in person to the executive, Buckingham Palace has said. Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space, expressed shock at her treatment by Lady Susan, the late Queen's lady in waiting, and said she had suffered "horrific abuse" on social media in the aftermath. ...
Today in History: December 16, Battle of the Bulge begins

Today in History Today is Friday, Dec. 16, the 350th day of 2022. There are 15 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On Dec. 16, 1944, the World War II Battle of the Bulge began as German forces launched a surprise attack against Allied forces through the Ardennes Forest in Belgium and...
BuzzFeed News

The Royal Family’s Press Offices Changed Their Story About Being Contacted By The Producers Of Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan” And Failed To Mention Their Communications With The Company

Spokespersons for Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace claimed they were unable to verify the authenticity of an email from the docuseries’ producers, but neglected to tell reporters that a top royal press official engaged with the company and requested clips from the then-unreleased show.
Alex Yannis, who chronicled soccer's rise in US, dies at 84

Alex Yannis, who chronicled Pelé‘s career and the rise of soccer interest in the United States during three decades with The New York Times, has died. He was 84. Yannis died Wednesday at a residential hospice in New City, New York, of interstitial lung disease, his son, John, said Thursday. Yannis would have turned 85 on Sunday, the day of the World Cup final. Born in Kartharitsi, Greece, Yannis worked...
