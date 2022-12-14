AM Prep-Music

JIN OF BTS REPORTS FOR HIS MILITARY SERVICE

YEONCHEON, South Korea (AP) - The members of BTS are wishing “safe service” to their bandmate Jin, who reported for his mandatory military service yesterday in South Korea. BTS tweeted photos likely taken at a boot camp in a town near the border with North Korea. One photo shows them touching Jin’s shaved head. Only a couple of dozen fans showed up, because BTS’ record label said there would be no special event for Jin and fans should stay home. Jin turned 30 this month and cannot delay his military service any longer. The other six members are expected to serve in the coming years, forcing BTS to go on hiatus.

CYNDI LAUPER GOES TO THE WHITE HOUSE

WASHINGTON (AP) - The reporters who cover the White House were surprised yesterday when Cyndi Lauper showed up in the briefing room. Lauper was there to thank President Joe Biden for signing the gay marriage legislation into law. Lauper performed at the signing ceremony at the White House, along with Sam Smith.

“& JULIET” PLAYWRIGHT LOOKS TO ROY ORBISON

NEW YORK (AP) - The Broadway playwright who put pop songs to the story of “Romeo and Juliet” is working a new production involving Roy Orbison’s catalog. David West Read says he and director Luke Sheppard are trying to tell a new story with Orbison’s songs, but they are challenging themselves to come up with something completely different from what they did with “& Juliet.” The musical “& Juliet” tells the story of William Shakespeare’s wife challenging him to write a happy ending for “Romeo and Juliet.” The musical uses songs by producer Max Martin, who was involved in such songs as “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “Larger Than Life” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling,”

LALO RODRIGUEZ DIES

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP)- Salsa singer Lalo Rodriguez has been found dead at a public housing project in Puerto Rico. Rodriguez was 64. Police say there is no visible sign of violence on his body. An autopsy will be performed. Rodriguez was once part of Eddie Palmieri’s band and is best known for the 1988 song, “Ven, devórame otra vez” or “Come, Devour Me Again.”