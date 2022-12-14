Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has died following complications from a heart condition. The pioneering coach helped revolutionize the college football passing game with the Air Raid offense. Leach had been hospitalized over the weekend and had a bout of pneumonia late this season. He died Monday night. In 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, Leach went 158-107. Six of the 20 best passing seasons in major college football history were by quarterbacks who played for Leach, including four of the top six. Mike Leach was 61.

UNDATED (AP) — TCU football coach Sonny Dykes is among the many mourning the death of Mike Leach. Leach died this week at the age of 61 after a long, colorful career with stops at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. Dykes says no one had a greater influence on him other than his father. Leach was well known for his high-scoring offenses. Those who knew him say he was a remarkable thinker with wide interests beyond sports.

UNDATED (AP) — Mike Leach was known as a football mad scientist, the mastermind behind prolific offenses. The quirky coach who liked to riff on the best candy to give out on Halloween. The stubborn guy who could wear on his players. Those who worked closely with him saw another side: A practical leader with the ability to focus on details while also seeing the big picture. His proteges are all over college football and include some of the game's top coaches. Leach died earlier this week at the age of 61.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — No. 24 Mississippi State will be playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida. That is one of the few solid things around the football program following the sudden death of coach Mike Leach at the age of 61. Mississippi State is facing a search for a new coach. The annual signing day for recruits is coming up next week. Some players may transfer. And MSU is already looking for a a permanent athletic director. Bracky Brett is serving in an interim role since John Cohen left to become AD at Auburn.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik was looking poised and confident at his team's practice at the Orange Bowl. The only thing different is that the five-star freshman didn't have junior DJ Uiagalelei alongside to guide him. Klubnik entered for Uiagalelei at the ACC Championship game two weeks ago and led the 10th-ranked Tigers to a 39-10 victory over North Carolina. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said the switch was permanent and Klubnik will start the Orange Bowl against No. 6 Tennessee on Dec. 30. Uiagalelei entered the NCAA transfer portal last week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has hired ex-Arkansas and NFL assistant Dowell Loggains as the Gamecocks' new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The school's board of trustees approved a three-year contract that will pay Loggains $1 million a year. Loggains was most recently tight ends coach for the Razorbacks. He spent 16 seasons in the NFL. His last job in the pros was as the New York Jets offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020. Loggains takes over for Marcus Satterfield, who left to become Nebraska's offensive coordinator under new coach Matt Rhule.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — KJ Williams scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Derek Fountain also recorded a double-double and LSU beat North Carolina Central 67-57. Fountain scored 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting and recorded a career-high 14 rebounds. Knotted at 23 with 5:29 remaining before halftime, Williams threw down a dunk then made three foul shots and that ignited a 17-3 outburst to close the half and the Tigers were ahead the rest of the way. Justin Wright scored 14 points for the Eagles.

UNDATED (AP) — The holiday break is usually a quiet time in college basketball, many of the top teams playing small-conference schools at home or taking extra time off before conference schedules start in full. The season isn’t quite there yet and this week is loaded with marquee games, including two involving No. 16 UCLA. The big day is Saturday when No. 4 Alabama faces No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee is at No. 9 Arizona and No. 8 Kansas hosts No. 14 Indiana. UCLA also faces No. 13 Kentucky in New York on Saturday after playing at No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday. The most intriguing game on Saturday might be No. 5 Houston at No. 2 Virginia.