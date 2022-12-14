Read full article on original website
2022 Short Course World Champs: Day 5 Finals Live Recap
SCM (25m) The fifth finals session of the 2022 SC World Champs in Melbourne will feature finals of the 4×50 medley relays, 400 IM, 800 free, and 50 free. There will also be semifinals of the 100 fly and 50 breast. Jordan Crooks could make history tonight in the...
2022 Short Course World Championships Day 4: Asia Shows Up
SCM (25m) Day four of the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships saw Asian swimmers get on the board in multiple events, both on the men’s and women’s sides. While the continent has been relatively quiet leading up to the halfway point of this competition, we saw Japan and China get things done to capture multiple pieces of hardware on the night.
Sydney Pickrem Scratches 400 IM, Shaine Casas Out of 100 Fly on Day 5 of SC Worlds
SCM (25m) On paper, Sydney Pickrem should have been the favorite in the women’s 400 IM. The 25-year-old Canadian owned the best time in the field at 4:23.68, which ranks her as the ninth-fastest performer of all time. Pickrem also boasted the quickest time this season with a 4:26.66. But after scratching the event at the 2021 Olympics, 2021 Short Course Worlds, and 2022 Canadian Trials, history repeated itself at the 2022 Short Course Worlds.
Australian and Japanese Men Smash Continental 200 Medley Relay Records By Wide Margins
SCM (25m) The Australian men continued to lay waste to the national and continental books Saturday night, as they knocked over two seconds off of the existing Oceanian Record in the 200 medley relay. Heading into today, the existing record was a 1:33.06 set back in 2018. But that record...
Gregorio Paltrinieri Swims 7:29.99 800 Free To Break Championship Record
SCM (25m) GOLD: Gregorio Paltrinieri (Italy) – 7:29.99 (Championship Record) In the first-ever men’s 800 free race at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, Italian swimmer Gregorio Paltrinieri won in a time of 7:29.99 to break the championship record. The previous championship record is listed as a 7:30.31 from the 2018 Short Course World Championships, which the time that Paltrinieri took his 1500 free out in at that meet. However, Paltrinieri’s name is not attached to the old championship record time, as “BEST TIME” is listed next to championship record on results pages.
Italian Men Smash 4×50 Medley Relay World Record With A 1:29.72
SCM (25m) The Italian men took their second world record of the 2022 Short Course World Championships when they won the 4×50 medley relay in a time of 1:29.72, beating out the country’s old mark of 1:30.14 from the 2021 European Championships to become the first-ever team under the 1:30 barrier.
2022 Short Course World Champs: SwimSwam Pick’em Contest Day 4 Scoring Update
SCM (25m) In this post you’ll find results from the fourth day of the SwimSwam Pick’em contest for the 202 SC World Champs in Melbourne. Day 4 featured eight finals, here are the winners:. Mixed 4×50 free relay: France – 1:27.33. Women’s 200 breast: Kate Douglass...
Lani Pallister Completes Distance Sweep With 1500 Oceanic Record – 15:21.43
SCM (25m) Australia’s Lani Pallister completed her distance sweep with a dominating performance in the 1500. Pallister touched the wall at 15:21.43, marking a new personal best time and a new Oceanic record. Pallister finished over 25 seconds ahead of Japan’s Miyu Namba, nearly lapping her in the process....
Michael Andrew Splits 20.3, Holds Off Kyle Chalmers for Silver in Team USA Anchor Debut
SCM (25m) Michael Andrew had what may have been his best day of racing in Melbourne yet, starting in the 4×50 medley relay. Swimming anchor for Team USA for the first time in his career, Andrew not only split a blistering 20.3 but held off a red-hot Kyle Chalmers to touch for silver, actually out splitting Chalmers’ 20.4. Andrew was back in the 50 breast, semi-final, swimming 25.81 to tie for 5th place, qualifying for the final tomorrow.
U.S. Men Break 4×50 Medley Relay American Record – 1:30.37
SCM (25m) The United States’ 4×50 medley relay quartet of Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Shaine Casas, and Michael Andrew combined for a final time of 1:30.37, marking a new American Record. The previous record of 1:30.90 was done in at the 2018 Short Course World Championships by Murphy, Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, and Ryan Held.
Jordan Crooks After Historic 50 Free Win: “It Means A Lot to See This Come to Light”
SCM (25m) In the same session that Daiya Seto made history for becoming the first swimmer to six-peat at Worlds, Jordan Crooks also wrote his name into the history books by giving the Cayman Islands their first-ever World Championship medal with his win in the men’s 50 freestyle. He...
Day 4 Relay Analysis: McKeon Records Fastest 50 Free Split In History At 22.62
SCM (25m) Two more relay world records were broken on Night 4 of the Short Course World Championships, as the French team took down the mark in the mixed 200 free and the Americans crushed the all-time record in the men’s 800 free. In addition to the new world...
Jordan Crooks Jumps From No. 114 to No. 5 All-Time with 20.36 50 Free at SC Worlds
SCM (25m) Jordan Crooks lowered his hours-old Cayman Islands record in the 50 freestyle by nearly a second on the fourth day of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, clocking a 20.36 to lead all qualifiers in prelims. Crooks’ new lifetime best catapults him into the top-five performers of all...
Mollie O’Callaghan Overcomes Debilitating Cramp To Help Aussies To Relay World Record
SCM (25m) After winning silver in the women’s 100 backstroke on Wednesday at the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Mollie O’Callaghan was in pain. The 18-year-old Australian superstar began cramping in the abdominal area prior to the final of the women’s 800 freestyle relay, and probably would’ve given her spot to another swimmer in the final had that been an option.
SwimSwam Pulse: 33.8% Picked Women’s 200 BR As Most Likely Suited WR To Fall At Worlds
Readers were conflicted over whether the women's 200 breast, men's 200 free or women's 50 fly super-suited records were most likely to fall in Melbourne. Current photo via World Aquatics. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast...
arena Swim of the Week: Pieter Coetze Breaks Super-Suited African Record In 50 Back
18-year-old Pieter Coetze took down the 13-year-old African Record of 22.85 in the final of the men's 50 backstroke, finishing fifth overall. Archive photo via Swimming South Africa. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to...
Australian Teams Smash Commonwealth, Oceanian Records In 200 Free Relay
SCM (25m) The third night of finals from Melbourne was capped off with a pair of tantalizing battles in the 200 freestyle relay, and both Australian teams delivered. Although the women’s team fell shy of victory, the quartet of Meg Harris (23.98), Madi Wilson (23.51), Mollie O’Callaghan (24.01) and Emma McKeon (22.73) combined to win the silver medal and crack the Commonwealth Record in a time of 1:34.23, also lowering the Oceanian and Australian Records in the process.
Hali Flickinger on Enjoying Racing, Team Atmosphere: “It’s what I really needed”
SCM (25m) Hali Flickinger swam a strong race in the women’s 400 IM, going out well ahead of the pack and holding on to win gold. Flickinger says it has been a very different fall for her, seeming to be in a reflective state while she figures out where she fits into both life and swimming.
Ilya Kharun Puts 100 Fly WJR On Watch with 49.66 Canadian Record in Prelims
SCM (25m) 17 year-old Ilya Kharun has been making the most of his first meet representing Canada on the world stage. Heading into today, he already broke the World Junior Record and the Canadian Record in the 50 fly twice, and he looks to be on track to do that again at double the distance.
France Breaks USA’s Mixed 4×50 Free Relay World Record with 1:27.33
SCM (25m) France’s mixed 4×50 free relay team set a new world record by more than half a second on Friday night, combining for a time of 1:27.33 to take down the United States’ previous mark of 1:27.89 from 2018. MIXED 4×50 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS...
