SCM (25m) GOLD: Gregorio Paltrinieri (Italy) – 7:29.99 (Championship Record) In the first-ever men’s 800 free race at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, Italian swimmer Gregorio Paltrinieri won in a time of 7:29.99 to break the championship record. The previous championship record is listed as a 7:30.31 from the 2018 Short Course World Championships, which the time that Paltrinieri took his 1500 free out in at that meet. However, Paltrinieri’s name is not attached to the old championship record time, as “BEST TIME” is listed next to championship record on results pages.

16 HOURS AGO