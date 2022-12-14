Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 1 "Washed Black"
If something’s dubbed “washed,” the connotation associated with it is often negative. According to Urban Dictionary, “washed” is “a term used to describe a general feeling of exhaust, tiredness and lack of motivation.” Thankfully, Jordan Brand isn’t adhering to that malaise-inducing definition on their newest Air Jordan 1 colorway, the “Washed Black.” A largely understated color scheme with some compelling material adjustments, the “Washed Black” is the good kind of washed: fresh, clean and crisp.
Top Speed
Check Out The World's First Motorcycle To Breach 150-MPH!
Kawasaki is home to some truly impressive motorcycles across all domains. But when it comes to its sportbikes, the GPz900R from the 1980s is easily one of the most iconic models. It was the first Kawasaki to bear the Ninja tag, kickstarting the lineup that’s now the namesake of epic motorcycles like the supercharged Ninja H2. More importantly, it was the world’s fastest motorcycle at the time that fired warning shots at Kawasaki rivals.
Top Speed
American-Built Electric Motorcycle Ticks The Right Boxes But Costs More Than A Dodge Charger
Electric motorcycles are on an upward trajectory. They are becoming more routine and the market share is getting bigger each year. To no one's surprise, everyone wants a piece of this pie and this includes the American EV startup, Expannia. Though founded by a Spanish lad, the company is headquartered in Florida where it has taken the wraps off its first electric motorcycle that ticks all the right boxes.
hypebeast.com
The adidas COS fomQUAKE Is the adiFOM Q's Rusty Chemical Formula-Inspired Sibling
Might have parted ways with a certain controversial rapper, but the influence of their work remains strong within the Three Stripes’ identity — encouraging the brand to release the adiFOM Q, and now the adidas COS fomQUAKE. While structurally and visually identical to the adiFOM Q, the COS...
Top Speed
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture Proves That Dreams Do Come True
Earlier in 2022, Mercedes unveiled the Maybach Haute Voiture Concept - the first preview of an ultra-luxurious S-Class that could take on models like Rolls Royce Phantom or Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner. It seems that the company only needed eight months to come up with a production version, and now we can see the S-Class Haute Voiture in all its glory. The model made its first appearance during a special event in Dubai, and sales should begin in early 2023. There will be only 150 units built and each is reserved for only the wealthiest.
jalopyjournal.com
Featured Classifieds: 2 For 1
I haven’t featured a classified ad in a while and figured it was time, but couldn’t settle on just one. So today, I grace your ugly ass with two cars that have potential. The first is easy… Very few Detroit born cars can match the 1935 Ford roadster for beauty. Flowing lines with an art deco influence on top of one of the best early Ford suspension architectures ever? Sign me up.
hypebeast.com
Holiday Readies Its Blank Program "clear the mind" Collection
Gearing up for the holiday season, Holiday brand is gearing up to release its latest collection of essentials. Dubbed “clear the mind,” the extensive Blank Program range sees the label focus on garments over any graphics. Comprised of hoodies, zip-up hoodies, and sweatpants, the heavyweight wears feature custom...
hypebeast.com
Artificial Intelligence Designed These Dainty Nike Sneakers
If artificial intelligence is the future, we’re not mad at it, because the technology has been used to create a variety of would-be Nike sneakers. Designed and debuted online by the Instagram account @AI_ClothingDaily, which is run by @luckynumber.8, the AI-generated Nikes have since taken over TikTok and Instagram design pages with many using the platform to not just share the images, but comment on the designs.
Top Speed
Meet The Ultimate, Money-No-Object '35 Chevy Hot Rod
It’s almost unbelievable that a car from the 1930s is nearly 100 years old. Custom shop, Ironworks Speed & Kustom, based in Bakersfield, California, doesn’t discriminate and one of the shop’s latest projects shows what can be accomplished with a 1935 Chevrolet when the sky is the limit. YouTube channel, AutoTopiaLA managed to get up close and personal with the one-off custom Hot Rod. In case you were wondering, what unlimited budget and finical attention to detail can achieve, this masterpiece on wheels is the perfect example.
hypebeast.com
fragment design and Converse Reunite for a Pastel-Focused Chuck 70 Capsule
Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design label never runs too far from the collaborative domain. We’ve recently seen the imprint reimagine Moncler’s classic Maya Jacket as well as craft its own VanMoof S3 e-Bike team-up, and now its delving back into the footwear space to produce a four-part footwear collection with Converse.
hypebeast.com
Jeremy Scott Covers adidas Originals' Superstar In a Rich "Money" Print
Jeremy Scott is the master of madness, and now the designer continues developing his relationship with adidas Originals by plastering the Superstar in one of his most vividly rich prints, “Money.”. Taking a “Footwear White” base, Scott applies a full teal overlay decorated with dollar bills — ones branded...
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 1 Low Grails in Light of the "Black Phantom" Drop
With the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” right around the corner, it’s time to revisit eye-catching AJ1s currently dominating the sneaker sphere, including signature colorways such as “Bred” and “Chicago.” By now, these color stories are culturally synonymous with the career and legacy of Michael Jordan and the coterie of collectors who’ve popularized these famed models.
hypebeast.com
Nike’s Dunk Low Remastered Gets a "Mint Foam" Makeover
After revealing its first “Olive” iteration of the sneaker earlier this year, Nike has just presented an all-new version of its Dunk Low Remastered. Over recent times, Nike’s Dunk Low has been one of its most popular silhouettes with high-profile collaborations — such as the recently-dropped Lebron James version — and general releases keeping fans consistently engaged and excited for what’s to come next. For the Dunk Low Remastered, the Swoosh is now offering a revitalized version of the shoe — and it heavily leans into the current trend of deconstructed looks.
hypebeast.com
Unsound Rags Offers a Series of Faded Black Vintage Levi's 501 Jeans
Following Faded Black Vintage Raglan Sweatshirt Drop, Unsound Rags is returning with another release centered around Levi’s 501 jeans. Adding to its Unsound series of vintage essentials, the Los Angeles-based vintage showroom has readied a new installment of thoughtfully sourced garments that show signs of aging and wear. “We like to showcase clothes that others would see as imperfect or, in some cases, unwearable. We take pride in selling garments with these characteristics,” stated Unsound Rags.
hypebeast.com
Victor Victor and PANGAIA Deliver Latest Releases From Their Earth-Friendly Capsule
Shortly after being launched at the end of October, Victor Victor Worldwide and PANGAIA have returned to deliver the latest releases from their Earth-friendly capsule collection. Leading the range is the Chains Hoodie designed in collaboration with Steven Victor‘s music and media company. The limited-edition signature hoodie features a “Black” base and is accented by 3D embroidery and digitally printed chains.
hypebeast.com
MCM Reunites With BE@RBRICK for Monogram-Clad Collection
Since its 2001 creation, Medicom Toy’s BE@RBRICK has featured a wide array of collaborations from Astro Boy to TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Now the toy maker is expanding its fashion catalog by reuniting with MCM. The entities’ new collaboration sees the toys clad in MCM’s signature monogram print. Appearing in the offering...
Top Speed
Mazda's Rotary Range Extender Patents Show A Completely Unique Take On The Rotary Powerplant
It's a known fact at this point that the rotary engine is making a comeback as a range extender for the Mazda MX-30 electric subcompact crossover SUV. To make up for the CX-30's mediocre 100-mile EPA estimated range, Mazda decided to bring back the rotary to the modern age for electrification applications. The rotary was discontinued due to its poor fuel economy and environmental performance, so to solve these problems, solutions were implemented the Mazda way to make the rotary relevant today.
hypebeast.com
Tesla Cars Can Now Play Steam Games in Holiday Update
Over the years, has added all sorts of features to its vehicles. From novelty to practical, these updates have allowed the company to add personality to its products while maintaining contemporary functionality in even its oldest cars when possible. While its vehicles have had all sorts of games added to its in-car display, Steam’s expansive library of games is now available for play in new Model S and X models.
hypebeast.com
Nike Presents Its Air Max Flyknit Racer in "Deep Royal Blue"
Following up on its recent “Neon Orange” iteration, Nike has just presented its latest version of its Air Max Flyknit Racer in a “Deep Royal Blue” colorway. Structurally, the Flyknit Racer merges a selection of different features from separate silhouettes to create a hybrid of past and present. For example, this new sneaker features the breathable knitted uppers of the Flyknit Racer, while it also integrates the bouncy Air Unit midsoles from the Air Max Pre-Day.
hypebeast.com
A1 Denim and Soho Yacht Club Present An Understated Trouser-Jacket Collaboration
For U.K. streetwear, it feels like there’s always a new kid on the block awaiting its turn to take the top spot of popularity. We’ve seen success with Corteiz, Clints, and Unknown (to name a few) and now two of London’s most promising emerging labels, A1 Denim and Soho Yacht Club, have come together to present a new denim jacket and trouser collaboration.
Comments / 0