Steelers sign former Titans linebacker Ola Adeniyi

Just one day after being released by the Tennessee Titans, outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi is back to work with his former team. According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing the free agent edge rusher.

Adeniyi joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo in 2018. He stayed with the Steelers through the 2020 season before signing with the Titans. Adeniyi had 2.5 sacks in 2021 with Tennessee but went on short-term IR this season with a neck injury. The Titans activated him on December 3 and released him on December 12.

Assuming he is healthy, Adeniyi should give the Steelers a nice third edge rusher to work into the rotation with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. The Steelers have struggled all season sacking the quarterback and Adeniyi might add a spark to the unit.