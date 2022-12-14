Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Latest Pokémon News: Go players lose faith in Niantic as Scarlet and Violet players discover cool Area Zero detail
It’s been a difficult day for Pokémon Go players. Last week, they pointed out ticket prices for pay-to-play events are becoming absurd. They’re even considering boycotting them. Today, however, the fiery passion and enthusiasm was replaced with sadness and sorrow. The community realized there’d been a pay-to-play...
IGN
High on Life: Secret Ending
IGN’s High on Life gameplay walkthrough shows you how to find the secret ending that's hidden inside Clugg's Human Haven. For more High on Life, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/high-on-life.
Polygon
Avatar: The Way of Water’s box office total is already making waves
The box-office returns for Avatar: The Way of Water have started to roll in and they signal a massive hit for James Cameron. The mega-blockbuster, which was released on Dec. 16 in the United States, made $17 million in previews on Thursday night, as well as around $69 million so far in global markets, including China. On Friday, Disney reported a cumulative gross of $53 million.
Everyone Has A Chance To Win $1 Million From MrBeast
MrBeast is hosting another one of his jackpot competitions, and everyone has a chance to enter this time around. The content creator, who has amassed a whopping 118 million subscribers on YouTube, is known for creating challenges with massive monetary prizes. In the past, he's organized events like a competition to win ownership of a $2 million tropical island and a game in which contestants played hide-and-seek with the creator for $10,000 each. He even once tossed $3.5 million on creating a real-life version of Netflix's "Squid Game," the most money MrBeast ever spent on a video.
IGN
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Gameplay Walkthrough - Chapter 3
19:00 - vs. G Eraser. For more on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/crisis-core-ff7-reunion.
Henry Cavill dusts off ‘Superman’ disappointment by confirming role in Amazon’s newly inked ‘Warhammer 40k’ franchise
The British actor also stepped down recently as the protagonist of the Netflix fantasy series “The Witcher.”
IGN
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Includes a Wild Easter Egg Relating to Cyberpunk 2077's Biggest Mystery
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update includes a bizarre Easter Egg relating to Cyberpunk 2077's biggest mystery. YouTuber xLetalis, who has discovered just about every other Easter Egg and secret hidden within The Witcher 3, posted a new video that outlines how to uncover the mystery and how it relates to a Cyberpunk 2077 secret that still has players scrambled more than two years after the game launched.
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Alfred is one of the playable and recruitable Unit Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. As prince hailing from the kingdom of Firene, Alfred is of noble blood, and cleaves a path through enemies atop horseback with his spear. He has been visiting Alear since he was little while the Divine Dragon slept, and has become familiar with Alear because of it. He often travels with his two retainers, Boucheron, and Etie.
ComicBook
Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash
The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
IGN
How to Get and Use Card Skins in Genius Invokation TCG
Genius Invokation is a card game in the world of Genshin Impact. This card game is popular in the world of Teyvat and has its grasp all over the continent. Since this is a card battle game, there are different cards that the players can use to attack, defend, or produce effects with, and it is key to use a range and combination of all of these in order to achieve victory.
IGN
Skylightz Gaming Reportedly Stops BGMI Plans; Hyderabad Hunters Unveil New State Mobile Roster
Popular Indian Esports organization Skylightz Gaming might soon be closing shop on its BGMI roster, according to star Saumya “Saumraj” Raj. As spotted by AFKGaming, Saumraj recently shared an Instagram story where he said, "Skylightz has stopped their BGMI operations in India." The roster leader further said, "So, we are not a part of it. New journey awaits." He also tagged his teammates in Pukar "Pukar" Singla and Tushar "GamlaBoy" Das as well.
IGN
Ash's Pokémon Anime Farewell Tour Begins With Reuniting With Old Friends
Early this morning, we learned that Ash Ketchum, the greatest Pokémon trainer in the world and perpetual 10-year-old, is at last hanging up his hat (so to speak) and will no longer be the star of the 25-year-ongoing anime series. Of course, no farewell is complete without a farewell...
IGN
League of Legends: Teemo Statue Available at the IGN Store
Calling all League of Legends fans: A statue of the lovable Teemo is now available for preorder at the IGN Store! In this statue from Polystone, the Swift Scout Teemo is standing on a cliff side, holding his poison dart blow gun in one hand and a raised telescope in the other hand.
IGN
Mystery Gift Codes and Events
Mystery Gift has been a special option within Pokemon games for years now, and it is back in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Mystery Gift allows you to collect special rewards. These rewards are often in-game supplies, like Poke Balls or sandwich ingredients, but sometimes there are special promotional Mystery Gift Pokemon. This guide includes how to get Mystery Gifts, what Pokemon and special items are available through Mystery Gift, and any Mystery Gift Codes available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
IGN
Into The Dead: Our Darkest Days - Official Announcement Trailer
Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days is a new side-scrolling zombie survival game apart of the Into the Dead franchise. Prepare for a survival experience unlike anything that’s come before by fighting to stay alive on the zombie-infested streets of Walton, Texas. Guide a group of survivors in an overrun city, scavenging for supplies, crafting weapons, and fighting back against shambling corpses. Build up a fortified shelter while managing group members’ physical and psychological needs and uncovering terrifying stories that explore the true cost of surviving in a zombie-infested urban environment. Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days is launching on PC in 2024.
Rockstar adds ray tracing to GTA 5, but it's almost too much
Editor's take: While there have been plenty of "next-gen upgrades" to existing games, very few have provided ray tracing, with most just focusing on higher-resolution assets. So it's nice to see that Rockstar added RT support to GTA V on the PS5 and XBSX in its latest update. Most of the time it looks great, but in some situations, it almost feels like too much reflecting cheapens the effect.
IGN
Demeo: Reign of Madness - Official Trailer | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
The fifth and final chapter in the Mad Elven King Saga, Reign of Madness is live and invites Demeo players to the town of Ends where they have a chance to close the Rift Bridge and stop Rackarn once and for all. Available now as a free update for Demeo owners on the Quest Store and Steam.
IGN
Master Detective Archives: Rain Code - Official Introduction Trailer
Learn more about the characters Yuma Kokohead and the death god contracted to haunt him, Shinigami, in this latest trailer for Master Detective Archives: Rain Code, the upcoming adventure game from the creators of the Danganronpa series. The trailer also gives us a glimpse at the story, the mystery labyrinth realm, mystery phantoms, and more.
IGN
The PS5 Console God of War Bundle Is In Stock Right Now at Dell and Walmart
The PlayStation 5 console is, thankfully, getting a little easier to find this holiday season. It's still sold out at most places, but not all. Both Dell and Walmart have the PS5 Disc Edition console bundle with God of War: Ragnarok in stock right now. There's no queue or invitations to wait for. No guarantees that they'll stay in stock for much longer.
PlayStation Plus announces a bunch more free games for December
The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium titles for December have been revealed, filling out the offering with a couple of corkers. Of course, the Essential line-up comprises Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant and Divine Knockout and these became available to download from 6 December if you haven't gotten round to it yet. These are an enviable bunch, and with even more coming over the hill, it's feeling like Christmas has come early for PlayStation Plus subscribers.
