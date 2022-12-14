Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFresno, CA
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
Related
Yardbarker
Yet Another Major Transfer Portal QB Is Visiting The Wisconsin Badgers Today
Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff have been hard at work since he was announced as the next head coach. This has certainly been on full display over the last few days as Wisconsin landed big commitments from two former Cincinnati commits. Today, it was reported that the Wisconsin Badgers are now hosting another major transfer portal quarterback. This time it is Brennan Armstrong, a transfer from the University of Virginia.
Samara Spencer, Saylor Poffenbarger Lead Hogs Against Ranked Opponent
Razorbacks taking unbeaten record on the road in extended road trip.
JSU’s Undefeated Season, Sanders Era Ends With Celebration Bowl Loss
North Carolina Central defeated Jackson State in overtime, 41–34, to send out Sanders on a slightly sour note, but it doesn’t tarnish his JSU legacy.
Washington enjoys big night in clobbering Idaho State
Freshman backup Keyon Menifield led a balanced attack with 13 points and Washington pulled away early for a 90-55 nonconference
Yardbarker
Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job
Petrino has been at Missouri State since 2020. He led the team to the FCS playoffs in his first two seasons, but the Bears finished 5-6 this year. Petrino was the head coach at Louisville from 2014-2018. That was his second stint as head coach of the Cardinals. He was the head coach at Western Kentucky, Arkansas and of the Atlanta Falcons in between his stints at Louisville.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Yardbarker
The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets
The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
Bills clinch 4th straight playoff berth; beat Dolphins 32-29
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Bass hit a 25-yard field goal as time expired, and the Buffalo Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth on a snow-slick field in rallying to a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. The AFC-leading Bills (11-3) overcame a 29-21 deficit by scoring on their final two drives. Josh Allen tied the game with a 5-yard pass to Dawson Knox and the quarterback then leaped over the line for a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 29 with 9:02 remaining. Allen lost control of the ball, but a replay review showed he crossed the goal line before fumbling. Allen then oversaw a 15-play, 86-yard drive that ate up the final 5:56 to set up Bass’ field goal, which led to numerous Bills players diving head-first to slide in the snow. Allen threw four touchdown passes to increase his career total to 171 (including one receiving), and tie former Miami quarterback Dan Marino for the most by an NFL player in the first five seasons of his career.
Brittney Griner makes huge announcement regarding 2023 WNBA season
Griner's announcement comes eight days after it was reported that she was heading home to the United States following nearly 10 months of detainment in Russia. President Joe Biden and his administration completed a one-for-one prisoner swap to bring "BG" home, sending Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back in the deal.
Grizzlies’ Morant ejected in first half, Thunder hold off Memphis 115-109
OKLAHOMA CITY – Memphis star Ja Morant was ejected just before halftime and an undermanned Oklahoma City Thunder squad ended Memphis’ winning streak at seven with a 115-109 victory Saturday night. Morant was ejected with 43 seconds left in the half when he was called for his second technical foul after apparently making remarks to […]
Morant dials up courtside fans after ejection versus Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Ja Morant’s interaction with courtside fans continued long after he was ejected from the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant was ejected just before halftime Saturday night after drawing two technical fouls with his team down by 20 points. The Grizzlies went on to lose to the Thunder 115-109.
Yardbarker
Bears lose another offensive weapon for Eagles game
The Chicago Bears will be without a lot of starting talent against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears were already planning to play the best record in the NFC without wide receiver Darnell Mooney and running back Khalil Herbert, who are on injured reserve. The Bears ruled another offensive weapon out Friday.
Yardbarker
No. 1 recruit decommits from Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes suffered a recruiting blow Saturday after losing the commitment of the top recruit in the 2024 class. Quarterback Dylan Raiola, who committed to the Buckeyes in May, decommitted from the school on Saturday. Raiola is named as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 class by all major recruiting media services, and he had chosen the Buckeyes over the likes of Alabama and USC.
Comments / 0