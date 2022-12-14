Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo mobile home total loss after fire
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo mobile home went up in flames after a Saturday morning fire. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 6 April Lane North at 11:23 a.m. While en route, dispatch told responding units that everyone was out of the house except for one dog. The first arriving unit reported that the front half of the mobile home was involved in fire with the fire spreading toward the back of the home.
Fargo Featured: MATBUS
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Transit Director Julie Bommelman spoke to WDAY Radio about the city's public transportation system, the biggest users of MATBUS, and tools in place to make the service easier to use. MATBUS. MATBUS operates primarily within Fargo and Moorhead, but also extends their services to West Fargo...
Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions
(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
Fargo closing city offices and several services due to severe weather
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo is closing their offices due to severe weather conditions across North Dakota. The city's offices closed at 3 p.m, including all Fargo Public Library locations, Fargo's Landfill and Hazardous Waste facility, and Fargo Cass Public Health's clinic and immunization services. MATBUS will also suspend their services beginning at 4:00 p.m and the Ground Transportation Center at 4:15 pm. MATBUS tentatively expects their services to resume on December 16th, depending on the weather conditions.
No travel advisories, major highways remain closed into Friday in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard continues to slam North Dakota on Friday. Conditions led forecasters Thursday to upgrade a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning. Strong winds are limiting visibility and no-travel orders have been issued for much of the state. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, I-94 remains closed...
West Fargo Public Library closed Thursday due to weather
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Public Library has announced it will be closed Thursday due to current and forecasted severe winter weather in the area. Because of this closure, the monthly meeting of the Third Thursday Book Club has been rescheduled for Thursday, December 22nd. Book delivery to senior outreach sites will also be rescheduled.
Blizzard And Winter Storm Warnings
Blizzard warnings have been issued west of the valley until 6:00 AM Friday morning. Along with a winter storm warning until 9:00 pm Thursday night, although I believe this may be extended into Friday morning similar to the blizzard warning or at least an advisory being issued. Blowing snow and...
WDAY Radio's The Coffee Club to auction 1908 Liberty Eagle Gold Coin for Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Red River Valley
(Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio is participating in a charity auction and donate all proceeds to a prominent local organization. WDAY Radio's The Coffee Club is hosting an auction between 9:30 a.m and 10:30 a.m for a 1908 $20 Liberty eagle Gold Coin Saint Gaudens, No Motto. Bidding starts at $500. All proceeds from the auction will be sent to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Red River Valley.
12-17-22 Flag Sports Saturday Hour 1
9:06 - 9:20 - Welcome.. Top Stories we’re following... Show Preview... Ways to be a part of the show…. 9:22 - 9:30 – FCS Playoffs semifinals conversation. 9:34 - 9:47 – No. 3 NDSU vs No. 7 Incarnate Word breakdown. 9:50 - 9:58:50 – FCS playoffs conversation...
NDSU cutting Equestrian Club team coach-advisor
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University is eliminating the coach and advisor position for the school's Equestrian Club Team. Team officials say the university informed them this week that the position is being cut because of budget issues. "This decision is going to be detrimental to our competitive teams,...
