ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago plays Minnesota, looks to stop road losing streak

Chicago Bulls (11-17, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (14-15, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago travels to Minnesota looking to stop its four-game road slide. The Timberwolves have gone 7-7 in home games. Minnesota ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 25.8 assists per game...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

New York faces Chicago on 5-game win streak

New York Knicks (15-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (11-16, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York seeks to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Knicks take on Chicago. The Bulls are 9-8 in conference play. Chicago is 7-12 against opponents with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC7 Chicago

Randle, Brunson lead Knicks past Bulls 128-120 in OT

CHICAGO -- - Julius Randle scored 31 points and Jalen Brunson added a season-high 30, including a 3-pointer with less than a minute left in overtime, and the New York Knicks won their fifth straight, 128-120 over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Randle missed a chance to win the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy