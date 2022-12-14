ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Shows Off His Boxing Skills But Denies Celebrity Fight Rumors

6ix9ine has made a ton of enemies over the years with his antics as rap’s villain but don’t expect him to settle any scores in the boxing ring anytime soon. However, the controversial rapper has been spending a lot of time in the gym staying in shape through boxing. TMZ caught the “GUMMO” rapper working on his hands training with Iranian boxer Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid at Black Box Gym in Dubai earlier this week.
TMZ.com

Floyd Mayweather Gifts Friends Custom TMT Chains, Jackets For Holidays

Floyd Mayweather is in the giving mood this holiday season -- hooking up his closest friends (and himself) -- with over a million dollars worth of bling from famed jeweler, Johnny Dang!. TMZ Sports is told 50-0 Mayweather hit up the Houston-based grill king -- one of the most popular...
Page Six

Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’

Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
HipHopDX.com

Yaya Mayweather Gets Six-Year Sentence For Stabbing NBA YoungBoy's Baby Mother

Yaya Mayweather has been sentenced to six years probation after she was found guilty of stabbing NBA YoungBoy’s baby mother in 2020. The violent scuffle reportedly took place at YoungBoy’s home on April 4, 2020, with the then 19-year-old Mayweather stabbing Lapattra Lashai Jacobs after she discovered her inside the rapper’s residence.
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill

Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
RadarOnline

Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
TMZ.com

Diddy & Yung Miami Get Steamy at Club Love Art Basel Party

Diddy and Yung Miami are all over each other at Art Basel ... effectively letting the world know their polyamorous relationship is still on and popping!!!. TMZ Hip Hop obtained video from inside Diddy's Club Love pop-up party at his Miami estate ... where the pair engaged in a few steamy dances, and their body language spoke volumes.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
People

Natalia Bryant Shows Off 'Soft Cinnamon' Hair Color Transformation — See Her New Look!

The model and daughter of late NBA star Kobe Bryant lightened her locks for the holiday season Natalia Bryant is heading into winter with a new 'do. The model and daughter of late NBA star Kobe Bryant showed off her "soft cinnamon" hair color on Instagram this week, a subtle change from her traditionally dark hue. In a photo shot in her car, Bryant, 19, wears her long hair in soft waves with her curtain bangs framing her face. The sunlight catches the subtle hints of red in her...
Black America Web

Yung Miami Is ‘Pretty And Paid’ In Latest Photos

Yung Miami ‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the talented rapper was recently spotted on social media donning a cute and cozy all white ensemble that we love!. Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her cozy side in the all-white ensemble which featured a two piece jacket and jogger set with a matching white tank top from her Caresha Please clothing line, and was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long box braids with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Legacy 312 “Year Of The Rabbit” Revealed

The Jordan Legacy 312 is coming back with a colorway for Chinese New Year. If you are a fan of hybrid Jumpman shoes, then the Jordan Legacy 312 has probably been your vibe. it contains elements of the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3, which makes it a must-own of sorts. Over the last year specifically, this shoe seems to be incredibly popular.

