Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ Scores $1M For Opening Week – Broadway Box Office
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical took in more than $1 million at the box office in the week leading up to, and including, its opening night on Sunday. Filling 91% of seats at the Broadhurst, the jukebox bio-musical joins & Juliet, Leopoldstadt and The Piano Lesson as one of the strongest newcomers of the fall season. Though critics were mixed on the show, Beautiful Noise grossed $1,011,961 for the week ending Dec. 4. A viral video of Diamond himself attending the opening night performance and surprising the audience with a post-show rendition of “Sweet Caroline” might go a long...
Albany Herald
Neil Diamond surprises audience with 'Sweet Caroline' performance at Broadway opening of 'A Beautiful Noise'
Neil Diamond sang "Sweet Caroline" at the Broadway opening of his musical" A Beautiful Noise," five years after retiring due to his Parkinson's diagnosis. Diamond stopped touring in January 2018, but brought the audience to their feet with his rendition of "Caroline" at the Broadhurst Theatre on Sunday, with his wife Katie McNeil by his side.
NPR
Three superstar divas power opera 'The Hours' - coming to movie theaters everywhere.
The novel "The Hours" continues its long-running life. Michael Cunningham's book received a Pulitzer Prize back in the 1990s. It was later adapted into a film. And now it's an opera. The Metropolitan Opera production stars three divas, Renee Fleming, Joyce DiDonato and Kelli O'Hara. It'll be broadcast in movie theaters on Saturday. Jeff Lunden reports.
Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dies at 34
Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died following a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. Lee’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, confirmed his death Thursday in an Instagram post, saying, “He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” More from The Hollywood ReporterThilo Kuther, Founder of VFX Company Pixomondo, Dies at 58Cliff Emmich, Actor in 'Payday' and 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,' Dies at 85Julia Reichert, Oscar-Winning 'American Factory' Documentarian, Dies at 76 Lee’s Broadway credits included the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change. He...
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
Tina Turner's Life in Photos
Born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, Tina Turner came from humble beginnings. Her parents were struggling sharecroppers, who split up when she was 11 years old and left Tina and her sister, Alline, to be raised by their grandmother in Nutbush, Tennessee. Her father would go on to remarry shortly thereafter, while her mother moved to St. Louis after leaving the abusive marriage.
Irene Cara: 5 Things About The ‘Flashdance…What A Feeling’ Singer Dead At 63
Irene Cara died at the age of 63, her publicist reported on Nov. 26, 2022. The singer lent her iconic voice to two huge title tracks with 1980’s ‘Fame’ and 1983’s ‘Flashdance’. Irene, who won an Oscar and Grammy for the song ‘Fame… What a...
ETOnline.com
Amanda Kloots Says Watching Late Husband Nick Cordero in 'Broadway Rising' Brings Her to Tears (Exclusive)
Good memories and bittersweet emotions. Amanda Kloots is opening up about watching her late husband, Nick Cordero, perform on stage in scenes from the a documentary, Broadway Rising. The Talk co-host spoke with ET's Denny's Directo at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 on Friday, and opened up about her...
A Frank Sinatra musical is being developed for Broadway
We're surprised it took this long given his legacy, but a musical inspired by Frank Sinatra's life and career is officially being developed for Broadway, with the late artist's youngest daughter, Tina Sinatra, and archivist Charles Pignone serving as producers on behalf of Frank Sinatra Enterprises. According to an official...
Showbiz411
Broadway: Neil Diamond Juke Box Musical “A Beautiful Noise” is a Big, Incoherent Mess
I am sad to report that there is very little salvageable in the new musical that opened last night about singer songwriter Neil Diamond called “A Beautiful Noise.” It is a not so beautiful mess. Last night the best thing that happened at the opening was Diamond itself,...
Time Out Global
‘We Will Rock You’ is returning to the West End after nine years away
Still the fifteenth longest-running West End show in history, Ben Elton’s Queen musical ‘We Will Rock You’ was a true London icon. Okay, it received distinctly ‘mixed’ notices, but for 12 years the walloping great statue of Freddie Mercury outside the Dominion Theatre was as much a part of London as any other landmark, while it’s a fundamental truth that Elton’s nonsensical sci-fi plot could largely be tuned out in favour of enjoying a walloping 24 Queen classics.
‘Ohio State Murders’: ‘Sublime’ Audra McDonald returns to the stage in ‘bracing’ Adrienne Kennedy play
Fans of the extraordinary Audra McDonald have had a long wait for her return to the Broadway stage. Yes, she did host the 2021 Tony Awards that were previously postponed by the pandemic, and yes, she has been starring in “The Good Fight” with countless theatre alums, but nothing compares to seeing McDonald live. After three and a half years, the actress now leads the first production of an Adrienne Kennedy play on Broadway: “Ohio State Murders” opened at the newly-minted James Earl Jones Theatre on Dec. 8. In “Ohio State Murders,” McDonald plays Suzanne Alexander, a writer who returns to...
Madonna’s 1987 MTV Video Music Award for “Papa Don’t Preach” Sells at Auction
Madonna’s MTV Video Music Award (Moonman) statuette, which she won for her 1986 hit “Papa Don’t Preach” recently sold at auction for nearly $40,000. Up for auction from Nov. 18 through Dec. 7, the award was previously owned by a former member of Madonna’s management team and includes a notarized letter of provenance.
George & Tammy review: A crooning, booze-soaked Nashville melodrama
Hollywood loves a couple right now. On screens both big and small, we are seeing the Golden Age of the shared biopic, these true two-handers. From Being the Ricardos to Pam & Tommy, via House of Gucci, Fosse/Verdon and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the most famous actors in the world are being drawn to these dramatic duets. And the latest iteration of this trend has arrived on new streaming platform Paramount+: George & Tammy, the inside story of the rocky marriage of George Jones and Tammy Wynette.Those names might not mean a lot to a British audience, but...
Elton John will end his musical career in 2023
The British music icon is about to end the Rocketman retirement tour in 2023, and probably also his music career, which lasted for more than sixty years. The "old school" of one-of-a-kind artists and music geniuses is slowly disappearing, and someone of the caliber of Sir Elton John is worth more than one standing ovation.
