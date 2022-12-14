Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise star Ralf Little teases complicated "on and off" romance for Neville Parker
Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has teased a complicated romance for his character Neville Parker in the upcoming 12th series, which airs in the new year. Little was speaking to Digital Spy and other press when he discussed his character's romantic life away from solving murders in the tropical paradise of Saint Marie.
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise star Tahj Miles responds to Marlon and Naomi fan theory
Death in Paradise is all about the sun-soaked whodunnits, but viewers also love a bit of romance too, and we know that people have gotten excited over the prospect of Marlon and Naomi becoming an item after spotting some chemistry between them in previous episodes. When asked about the theories...
digitalspy.com
Former Home and Away star Sam Frost addresses possible return for Jasmine Delaney
Former Home and Away star Sam Frost has addressed the possibility of returning to Summer Bay. The actress, who played Jasmine Delaney on the soap for four years until her departure in June, recently took part in a Q&A on her Instagram Story and responded to the many questions asking if she'd ever return.
digitalspy.com
Waterloo Road star Angela Griffin teases conflict for Kim in rebooted series
Waterloo Road is coming back for a revival in the New Year, and while that's a cause for celebration for fans, the show itself will be filled with tension and drama, with the first day of term seeing a peaceful protest turn into a full-scale riot. Kim Campbell has taken...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Samantha Giles calls for former couple to stay apart
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Samantha Giles has stated her wish for a former couple to be kept apart on the soap. The actress, who plays Bernice Blackstock on the ITV soap, will see her character lock lips with ex-fiancé Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) over the festive period, but Giles isn’t too happy with this reunion.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms Mick and Janine's shock Christmas exit story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed a dramatic car chase in Mick Carter's final storyline. Danny Dyer is bowing out of his popular role as Mick over the festive season, with his exit due to air as part of this year's Christmas episodes. Charlie Brooks, who plays his on-screen partner Janine, is also departing.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms Sam Mitchell twist in Keanu Christmas story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Sam Mitchell will make a shock discovery about Keanu Taylor over the festive season. Danny Walters has reprised his role as Keanu, who returned to Walford in a surprise twist earlier in the week. Viewers know Keanu made an enemy of Phil Mitchell before he left...
digitalspy.com
Suranne Jones drops big Vigil series 2 storyline hint
Suranne Jones has dropped a hint about what fans can expect from the second series of Vigil. The first series of the BBC police procedural drama took place on the eponymous submarine, but lead actor Jones revealed on The Graham Norton Show that the setting for the follow-up series would be different.
digitalspy.com
Former EastEnders star Rita Simons fuels hopes that Roxy could return
Former EastEnders star Rita Simmons has added fuel to fans’ hopes that her character Roxy Mitchell could potentially return to the show. Rumours have been circulating like wildfire on Twitter after the actress responded to a tweet containing a side-by-side image of her character on the show with Amy, her on-screen daughter, who is played by Ellie Dadd.
digitalspy.com
Riverdale unveils new look at flashback season
Riverdale season 6 spoilers follow. Riverdale has unveiled its first look at the seventh and final season, which is set to take place in the past. The finale of the sixth season saw Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) destroy the comet that was zeroing in on the town of Riverdale, but time consequently reverted back to the 1950s as a result.
digitalspy.com
This Is Us star Justin Hartley's TV comeback gets exciting update
This Is Us star Justin Hartley's new TV series has been given an exciting update, with the show now given a series order. The Never Game was confirmed for a pilot back in the summer and follows the actor's character Colton Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who travels the country as a 'reward seeker'.
digitalspy.com
Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte spin-off gets teased by Netflix boss
Bridgerton's upcoming Queen Charlotte spin-off has been described by Netflix boss Peter Friedlander as "stunning". The prequel is set to tell the epic love story of the young Queen's marriage to King George and how it sparked a societal upheaval, thereby creating the world of the Ton as we've come to know it in Bridgerton.
digitalspy.com
First look at WandaVision star in new Disney+ show
Disney+ has an exciting new series coming out next spring, titled Tiny Beautiful Things. Based on Cheryl Strayed's collection Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Someone Who's Been There, the show follows Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision) as Clare, a writer who finds great success just as her personal life begins to crumble.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Justin Morgan shares Marilyn's secret as Heather danger continues
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Justin Morgan reluctantly shares Marilyn Chambers' big secret on UK screens in the New Year. The Summer Bay soap ended with a major cliffhanger on Channel 5 last month, as the final episode of 2022 saw Marilyn and her friends held captive by Heather Fraser.
digitalspy.com
Black Adam and Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi lands next lead movie role
Black Adam and Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi has landed her next lead movie role in an upcoming Christmas film titled The Hollys. The actress will play Emma Holly, a hardworking single mother whose life begins to fall apart after she loses her job as a prominent food editor in the run up to the festive period (via Deadline).
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Jessamy Stoddart addresses Liberty's exit from soap
Hollyoaks star Jessamy Stoddart has addressed Liberty Savage's (temporary) exit. Scenes that aired this week on the Channel 4 soap saw Liberty jet off to New Zealand to start a new job, with the real-life reason for the departure being that Stoddart has gone on maternity leave. The actress shared...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms 2023 kidnap story for Kat Slater and Tommy Moon
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed a terrifying 2023 storyline for Kat Slater and her son Tommy Moon. The pair will be kidnapped in mysterious circumstances in early January, setting the stage for a dramatic set of episodes. The show's New Year episodes see Kat's fiancé Phil Mitchell take centre...
digitalspy.com
Sons of Anarchy star has Apple TV+ show future revealed
Sons of Anarchy and The Gentleman actor Charlie Hunnam’s new show Shantaram has been cancelled on Apple TV+. According to Deadline, the show was cancelled after just one season and the season finale of the show, which dropped on Friday, will now serve as its series finale. Shantaram was...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Kellie Bright admits disappointment over Mick and Linda ending
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Kellie Bright has opened up about the approaching end of Mick and Linda, with Danny Dyer leaving the soap after almost nine years. Dyer announced he was departing EastEnders earlier this year, meaning the soap had to figure out a way to write off his character Mick Carter. The time has almost come, with Mick set to exit the show in some way or another this Christmas.
Comments / 0