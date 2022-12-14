ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit Morant and the Grizzlies

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Milwaukee Bucks (20-7, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (18-9, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s top scorers, Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, meet when Memphis and Milwaukee hit the court. Morant ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 27.7 points per game and Antetokounmpo ranks third in the league averaging 31.1 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 12-2 on their home court. Memphis has a 6-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Bucks have gone 7-4 away from home. Milwaukee is the Eastern Conference leader with 48.8 rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 11.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is averaging 27.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.8 assists for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 18.1 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 117.4 points, 49.5 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 114.5 points, 47.7 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES:

Bucks: Wesley Matthews: out (health and safety protocols), Jrue Holiday: day to day (illness), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Grizzlies’ Morant ejected in first half, Thunder hold off Memphis 115-109

OKLAHOMA CITY – Memphis star Ja Morant was ejected just before halftime and an undermanned Oklahoma City Thunder squad ended Memphis’ winning streak at seven with a 115-109 victory Saturday night. Morant was ejected with 43 seconds left in the half when he was called for his second technical foul after apparently making remarks to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Washington has 5 in double figures, beats Idaho State 90-55

SEATTLE (AP) — Keyon Menifield scored 13 points to lead five in double figures and Washington beat Idaho State 90-55 on Saturday night. Braxton Meah added 12 points for Washington (9-3), which shot 55% (34 of 62) from the floor. PJ Fuller II, Cole Bajema and Koren Johnson scored 11 points apiece. Keion Brooks Jr. had eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Fuller made three 3-pointers and four others had at least one. The Huskies also had 12 dunks and out-rebounded Idaho State 42-27. Washington closed the first half on a 14-2 run and led 41-22 at the break. Idaho State cut the deficit to 17 points with 16:11 to play, but Meah answered with an alley-oop dunk and six minutes later the Huskies had a 30-point lead.
POCATELLO, ID
The Associated Press

McGlothan helps Grand Canyon top Pepperdine 83-73 in OT

PHOENIX (AP) — Gabe McGlothan scored 20 points, including four in overtime, and Grand Canyon knocked off Pepperdine 83-73 on Saturday night. McGlothan had 13 rebounds for the Antelopes (8-4). Rayshon Harrison added 17 points and seven assists. Yvan Ouedraogo contributed 13 points and eight rebounds. Houston Mallette led...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Bucks beat Jazz without stars Antetokounmpo, Middleton

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bobby Portis had 22 points and 14 rebounds starting in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks also played without Khris Middleton in a 123-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Antetokounmpo sat out because of soreness in his left knee, the fifth game he has missed this season. Middleton has soreness in his right knee. Portis scored 15 points in the first quarter and finished with his 17th double-double this season, tying him for third in the NBA in that category. “I put a lot of work in and the game is starting to slow down for me,” Portis said. “It’s fun to see my development and cool to have teammates and coaches that trust me, for sure.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Thompson lifts Oklahoma State over Wichita State 59-49

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Bryce Thompson made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, and Oklahoma State beat Wichita State 59-49 on Saturday night. Thompson made a 3-pointer and Tyreek Smith made consecutive jumpers to give the Cowboys their largest lead, 50-36, midway through the second half. Thompson’s 3 made it 53-42 with 6:30 to play before Melvion Flanagan hit a pull-up jumper and two free throws, and Jaykwon Walton added two more from the free-throw line to pull the Shockers within 53-48 with 1:37 left. The Cowboys iced it from there, shooting 6 of 6 from the line. Thompson was 7 of 17 from the field and had five assists. John-Michael Wright added 16 points with four 3-pointers for Oklahoma State (7-4). Craig Porter Jr. scored 14 points for Wichita State (6-5), which shot 36.5% overall (19 of 52) and missed 20 of its 21 shots from long range.
WICHITA, KS
The Associated Press

CFL, West Alabama player Saulsberry fatally shot in Memphis

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Edmonton Elks wide receiver Christian Saulsberry was shot and killed in Memphis, Tennessee, the Canadian Football League team announced Saturday. The Elks didn’t provide any other information about the shooting. Saulsberry had turned 25 on Monday. “First and foremost, our hearts go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time,” the Elks said in a statement. “Our condolences are also extended to his friends, including the many teammates and coaches both here in Edmonton and elsewhere, that he impacted throughout his football career.” Saulsberry, who was from South Haven, Mississippi, played in eight games for Edmonton in 2022.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
595K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy