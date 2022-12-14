ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

Amber Alert issued for missing Cabell County child

By Zach Gilleland
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child in Cabell County, WV.

Authorities say that West Virginia has issued an AMBER Alert for Mila Carf, White female, age 6, abducted by her non-custodial mother, Shana Carf, on Tuesday night, 12/13/2022.

Mila was last seen wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and athletic shoes.

They may be traveling in a white 2014 4 door Toyota Corolla, West Virginia registration 33G810. The child is believed to be in grave danger. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mila Carf, please contact The West Virginia State Police at 304-558-7778, or your local 911.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QyAyN_0jhwtzOV00
Child taken in the Amber Alert.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16VMHa_0jhwtzOV00
Mother suspected of taking the child.

If you have information, call 911 or the West Virginia State Police.

Amy Fraback
3d ago

parents usually only steal their children when they're backed into a corner and are unable to have a real relationship with their child if people would stop using children like chess pieces then this wouldn't happen as often. I hope the little girl is safe and sound and found soon 🥰

