Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ttusports.com
Lipscomb stuns Golden Eagles with last-second jumper in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A jumper in the paint off a turnover with seven seconds to play lifted Lipscomb to a 64-63 win over the Tennessee Tech men's basketball team Wednesday evening in a battle between in-state rivals at Allen Arena in Nashville. Up by one with just under 20...
wvlt.tv
Football Vols land top in-state prospect
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a presentation at the school gym Wednesday afternoon, Smyrna High School football standout Arion Carter announced that Tennessee is where he’d like to continue his athletic and collegiate career. Carter emerged this season as one of the nation’s fastest-rising prospects. Early on looked...
HometownLife.com
How Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel 'scooped' up 4-star LB Arion Carter late
It wasn't a decision Smyrna 4-star linebacker Arion Carter sat on for weeks, or even days. But when Carter surprised many in attendance at Smyrna High with his decision to sign with Tennessee on Wednesday, they were finding out just hours after he had made his choice to pick the Vols over Alabama and Ohio State.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arion Carter, 4-star LB out of Tennessee, announces SEC commitment
Arion Carter, a 6-foot-1 and 215-pound linebacker out of Smyrna, Tennessee, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Carter, a 4-star recruit, chose Tennessee over Alabama and Ohio State in a ceremony at his school. Carter initially picked up an orange Tennessee hat, but put it down. He then grabbed the other 2 and put them down. Carter finally pulled another Tennessee hat from under the table and put that one on his head.
ttusports.com
McFarlane named November Unsung Leader honoree
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – A smile and a positive attitude goes a long way. So does being open to help out their fellow neighbors. When Tennessee Tech senior D.J. McFarlane finishes her day in class and practice, the Beltsville, Md., native has become a visible figure in the community. Through...
Tennessee Tech professors lose First Amendment case against university
A federal judge has denied a request by two Tennessee Tech professors to overturn disciplinary action levied against them after the pair posted fliers on campus calling a fellow professor a ‘racist.’ Julia Gruber, Ph.D. a tenured professor of German at the Cookeville university, and Andrew Smith, a tenured instructor in the English department, alleged […] The post Tennessee Tech professors lose First Amendment case against university appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wgnsradio.com
Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona
(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
Tennessee Hunter Downs One of the Oldest Waterfowl Ever Recorded
While catching up on sandhill crane hunting, a Tennessee man managed to bag one of the oldest waterfowl ever recorded. Austin Davis of Lebanon, Tennessee decided to head to the public hunting lands with his best friend and hunting buddy, Bradley Buchanan, in search of the large waterfowl. Hiwassee Refuge on Lake Chickamauga is home to more than 14,000 sandhill cranes during the winter, making it a popular choice for Tennessee hunters to fill their tags.
ucbjournal.com
HealthVerve to establish manufacturing operations in Livingston
High-value food manufacturer to create more than 200 new jobs in Livingston. Project represents the company’s first expansion outside of California. Nashville – HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA, Inc. will invest $2.2 million to expand its California-based operations and locate new manufacturing operations in Livingston. By establishing its presence...
wgnsradio.com
3 Murfreesboro Doctors Receive 2022 Physician Awards
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to recognize its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership. Dr. David Beaird has been named Physician of the Year; Dr. Rick Michaelson received the Clinical Excellence Award; and Dr. Matt Perkins was honored with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award. Physician...
wgnsradio.com
Proposed Neighborhood Behind Regency Park Subdivision Turned Down by Murfreesboro City Council
(Murfreesboro, TN) As Murfreesboro’s growth continues to outpace many nearby cities, proposals for more and more high-density housing developments will be heard before city officials. Inevitably, some of these housing proposals will be on the outskirts of older neighborhoods that equal a stark contrast to existing homes and subdivisions.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Woman Dies after being removed from BMW while having Convulsions Outside of Gas Station
(Nashville, TN) In Nashville, Metro Police are trying to determine the identity of a man who allegedly removed a female passenger from his car as she was having what was described as a seizure. The woman, who was in the midst of a medical crisis, has been identified as 38-year-old Hayley Grace from Murfreesboro.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN ATTEMPTS TO FIGHT OFFICER WITH CLENCHED FISTS IN FIGHT STANCE BUT THEN THIS HAPPENS
At approximately 9:01 p.m. hours an Officer was dispatched to the area of Elite Exxon on West Ave. in reference to an intoxicated male stumbling around the area of their gas pumps. Per dispatch, the male had been at Weigel’s yelling at customers before running out of their store and almost falling in the parking lot as he ran in the direction of the Exxon. When the officer arrived on scene he was waved down by an employee of Exxon and advised that an intoxicated male was inside their store by the dining tables. The officer located a male standing by the tables recognized as Casey Hamby from previous encounters.
carthagecourier.com
One indicted for theft in home build case
A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Wilson County man on a theft of property charge for allegedly accepting payments for a home build project but failing to deliver goods or services. Meanwhile, the grand jury issued a second indictment in connection with the case, claiming the Wilson County...
thunder1320.com
Man passes away during booking at Coffee County Jail Monday morning
A 26-year old male passed away during booking at the Coffee County Jail Monday morning. According to jail officials, at approximately 6:15 a.m. Monday Dec. 12, a 26-year old white male was brought to the Coffee County Jail by another agency for “an outstanding warrant and due to another incident.”
tellicovillageconnection.com
Citizen asks judge to declare county commission's resolution null and void
A Hendersonville woman is asking a judge to declare null and void a resolution passed in November by the Sumner County Commission, arguing the legislative body violated the state’s Open Meetings Act and acted outside of its authority. Charlena Aumiller filed a Petition for Declaratory Judgment and Injunctive Relief...
Comments / 0