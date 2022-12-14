ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Harbor, OH

Oak Harbor's Buhro drills down to stubbornly maintain drive for wrestling grind

By Matthew Horn, Fremont News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 3 days ago
There is only one wrestling.

Despite that fact, Oak Harbor senior Hayden Buhro remains on the mat after 100 career victories.

"Winning is the only fun part about wrestling, ask a lot of people," he said. "You have to skip meals. It's a long four-month season. It's winter and it's dreary, you have to keep going. You skip dinner and you have no water, you have to get through it.

"It's unlike any other sport in high school."

Buhro passed the 100 plateau and earned most valuable wrestler as Oak Harbor won Bellevue's Bob Bailey tourney.

"That was pretty much the goal in high school, get 100 wins," he said. "I finally completed that. That's a big milestone for a wrestler in high school. You only wrestle so many, it means you won a lot of matches. I remember watching kids get theirs growing up, I got mine."

Bodee Miller (113 pounds), Ethan DeTray (138) and Owen Miller (144) were also champs at Bellevue. Miller qualified to state as a junior and sophomore.

"He's got three lungs, I'm 99 percent sure," Buhro said of Miller. "He can wrestle all day. He outlasts people all the way through and then he just breaks them."

Buhro was a freshman when Matthew Dewitz earned his 100th win.

"Everyone celebrated," Buhro said. "That's when I first thought about it."

One win stands above the other 99, although Buhro would like to replace it on his list with a win in Columbus. He beat Ayersville's Luke DeLano as a sophomore.

"The match to go to state, I won in overtime with a takedown of a kid I probably shouldn't have beat at all," Buhro said. "I was pushing the pace. It was 2-2 going to overtime. If I got him tired, I'd win. I shot and he was so tired I took him down at the edge of the mat and toe-tapped in bounds for two."

Buhro qualified to state last season at 150 pounds but couldn't compete because he had a sore. He lost both matches at state as a sophomore at 152 and lost at sectional as a freshman at 126.

"My conditioning, running every day," he said. "You don't think about how much wrestling sucks, you think about the end. Everybody says, 'Think of the now.' Not with wrestling. When it sucks, you think of the future when you'll be winning more.

"My last goal is to place at state. That's the last one for high school."

He feels good wrestling at 175 this season, 10 pounds lighter than he was for football.

"Wrestling head-on isn't necessarily good," he said. "I'm using my track speed to get around the corner and move side to side getting people out of the way. I was cutting a lot of weight as a freshman. I got bigger and didn't have to cut as much weight.

"I didn't have to think about skipping meals."

So he'll be eating better. He knows that doesn't mean wrestling will be easy.

"You can be in football shape, but you'll never be ready for wrestling," he said of conditioning. "If it went longer than six minutes, you'd never make it. You have to go as hard as you can for six minutes, down from your toes to the back of your neck.

" Your whole body, everything at all times. It's the hardest sport and will always be the hardest sport in high school."

mhorn@gannett.com

419-307-4892

Twitter: @MatthewHornNH

