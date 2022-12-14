Read full article on original website
5 reasons the Oppo Find N2 Flip is early 2023’s most exciting new phone
Folding smartphones are still really new, and as the technology behind them continues to evolve, phone makers are only just beginning to explore what’s possible with different designs. The small folding phone we’re most excited about at the moment is the Oppo Find N2 Flip, a newly announced challenger to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Motorola Razr 2022.
Goodbye Samsung Galaxy Note 20, you were a terrible phone
There are many reasons to love Samsung. It has a broad range of good (often great) devices, solid software, and the ability to interconnect smart devices better than most Android manufacturers — but the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is not one of the reasons. In fact, it’s a terrible smartphone, and after swapping to the Google Pixel 7 Pro, I can finally purge myself of this experience and move on.
Save $200 on this 85-inch Samsung TV (other sizes and financing available)
Imagine watching Christmas rom-coms and festive favorites on a brand-new 4K smart TV this holiday season. That dream can become a reality as we’ve found one of the best TV deals around, with up to $200 off a Samsung TU7000 4K Smart TV right now. The 85-inch TU7000 4K TV is just $1,300, down from $1,500, saving a massive $200. There are others sizes available, too, so whatever screen size you’re after, you’ll enjoy great savings.
Samsung planning foldable with the largest bended display for 2023
Samsung is among many technology brands set to release large-display foldables in 2023, but the brand is looking to outpace the competition by offering a display that is larger than any other when its in its folded state, according to NotebookCheck (via The Elec). The Korean brand has been at...
Introducing HHOGene GPods, the world’s first customizable light earbuds
This content was produced in partnership with HHOGene. Bluetooth wireless earbuds are nothing new, and with so many options on the market, it can be tough finding a pair that truly resonates with your personality, style, and frankly, your experiences. It seems like they all follow the same tried-and-true design principles too, which means a lot of them end up looking remarkably similar. That’s not the case with the HHOGene GPods. In fact, we’d go so far as to claim you’ve never seen a pair of earbuds quite like these before. Why? Because on top of sounding great and being loaded with features, they can be fully illuminated, and not just using preset modes — you can customize what color they glow. There’s even a photo color capture mode, where you can sample colors from an image or directly from a photo you capture with your camera. Keep reading for a little more about the GPods, but for now, you can enjoy the sitewide discount of 10% off during the holiday sales season, when you checkout on HHOGene’s site. We also have more great news. Until December 31, Digital Trends readers can get an additional $50 off, specifically for the Christmas Premium Set, when you use coupon code DGTRENDS. Normally $199, the sitewide discount brings the price down to $179, and the $50 off promo drops it even lower to $129 – one of the best prices and the biggest sale of the year! You can shop that deal below, or keep reading for more info on these phenomenal light earbuds.
3 cool things to try out with Apple’s Freeform app for Mac
Apple’s new Freeform app provides a simple way to organize your thoughts, visualize a project, and communicate your ideas. It’s a blank canvas that’s easy to fill with pictures, shapes, notes, links, and more. Contents. Here are three cool things I tried to get started with Freeform:...
Walmart Holiday Sale: The 5 best deals you can shop today
If you didn’t get the chance to do any shopping during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you’re in luck! Walmart has started a holiday sale for some last-minute Christmas and New Years shopping, so it’s the perfect time to pick up something for yourself, your friends, or your family. While there are a lot of deals at Walmart, we’ve collected five of the best deals we think you can shop today.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i: which 2-in-1 is best?
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 represents the latest version of what’s become the industry standard for detachable tablet 2-in-1s. It’s also one of the best laptops, period. Meanwhile, Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 5i is an audacious new competitor, going up against an established machine. There’s one major factor...
Save up to 66% on laptops, gaming PCs in HP’s holiday sale
HP Laptop 17z — $330, was $500. It’s not always easy to find great laptop deals on a 17-inch screen, but this HP laptop has great specs and a lot of room to customize before you buy it. At 17.3 inches, the screen doesn’t run at FHD but at 1600 x 900 instead, although you can upgrade it to a touch-enabled one for just $40. Under the hood, you get an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U, an older entry-level CPU which isn’t too bad, although we’d certainly encourage you to upgrade to the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U for $80. Not only do you get a desktop-grade budget CPU, but you’ll even get away with a little bit of casual gaming if you’d like to. There’s no way to upgrade the RAM, but luckily you get 8GBs regardless of the configuration, which is surprisingly good for a budget laptop. Storage is a 128GB SSD, and you can upgrade up to 1TB, although we’d seriously consider one of these external hard drive deals as well. Finally, regardless of what else you do, you should grab the Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 upgrade for $20; it will be worth it in the long run.
You won’t believe how cheap this 65-inch QLED 4K TV is today
If you’re looking to upgrade your home theater setup, there are few things better than a big 65-inch TV to bring the proverbial big screen to your home. While they do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
NASA launches fresh water observation satellite
NASA has launched its first mission to survey fresh water systems from a global perspective. The Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) mission launched from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Friday, December 16 at 3:46 a.m. PT. The SWOT spacecraft was launched using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Bose’s headphone-sunglass combo is 50% off right now
Here’s a fabulous gift idea for the holidays — the Bose Frames Tempo, which combine headphones and sunglasses into a convenient package. They’re on sale from Best Buy at 50% off, which makes them more affordable at $125 compared to their original price of $249. Bose is no stranger to lists of the best headphones, so its products always sell out quickly whenever they appear in headphone deals. Before that happens, you should finalize your purchase for this unique audio accessory.
Lagging in games? This Windows 11 update might fix the problem
Microsoft has apparently resolved the gaming issues in the Windows 11 22H2 update, making it safe for anyone that hasn’t updated yet to do so now. The gaming problems were confirmed by Microsoft two weeks into November, following ongoing complaints from Windows gamers that had noticed popular games lagging. A safeguard hold was placed, stopping automatic update alerts but not preventing manual updates.
This HP Omen gaming PC with an RTX 3070 is $520 off for the holidays
One of the best gaming PC deals today is on the HP Omen 25L when you buy direct from HP. Normally priced at $1,750, it’s currently available for $1,230 meaning you save a huge $520 off the usual price. The ideal time to treat yourself to a new gaming desktop, this deal is strictly for the holidays so don’t count on it sticking around for long. Here’s a look at why you need it in your life, or you can simply hit the buy button below.
Save over $2000 on Lenovo laptops, gaming PCs and more
If you’ve been waiting for some holiday sales to pick up a new laptop, then you’ll be happy to know that Lenovo has just started an excellent sale on its website. They offer everything from Chromebooks to gaming laptops, and we’ve done the majority of the hard work collecting all these options for you. While you’re here, be sure to also check out the other laptop deals available from other brands for a few alternatives.
Best tech gifts under $25 for your friends, family and colleagues
’Tis the season for gift giving, and if you haven’t finished your holiday shopping yet, there’s still a lot of deals on great tech available, many of which keep the price tag under $25. Retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon are all in the mix, offering great discounts on tech that ranges from useful household items to gaming headphones. There are also a lot of great smart home devices seeing discounts, including smart clocks and smart speakers. Whatever you may be looking for this holiday season, we’ve rounded up the best tech gifts under $25.
ChatGPT allows this nightmarish AI typewriter to talk to you
A classic Brother AX-325 typewriter straight out the ’90s has gained ChatGPT powers and is all set to have conversations with you, on paper anyway (literally). Designer-engineer Arvind Sanjeev shared his full process thread on how the typewriter went from idea to the final, charmingly elegant machine that it is. Sanjeev reverse-engineered a Brother AX-325, modded it with some AI smarts, gave it a new paint job, and called it Ghostwriter. And now, it can conversate (onto a piece of paper) with anyone typing on the keyboard.
There’s a huge Dell laptop and gaming PC sale happening today
If you’ve wanted to pick up a gaming laptop or gaming PC but missed your chance during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, then you’re in luck. Dell has some great deals for both at various budgets and levels, so you can pick something that fits your need the best. To help save you some time, and heartache, we’ve collected some of the best Dell laptop deals and computer deals so you can get the most important sales information first. It’s also worth checking out these gaming PC deals while you’re here to have something to play when you buy your new gaming rig.
A major change may be coming to the MacBook Air next year
Apple is planning to launch a 15.5-inch MacBook Air as soon as spring 2023 in a move that could expand the MacBook Air line and offer more options to potential buyers. That’s according to display industry expert Ross Young, who shared the news with his paid super followers on Twitter.
Hurry! This Xbox Series S deal at Walmart is incredible
The newest generation of consoles have been pretty tough to snag since they were launched over two years ago. Thankfully it’s gotten a bit easier to grab a new Xbox, especially if you opt for the Series S. Not only are we out of the darkness of no console availability, we’re so far into the light that we’re even getting discounts on them. Right now you can grab the new Xbox Series S for only $240 at Walmart, an incredible $59 off the usual price of $299. If you buy it now, it will even arrive before Christmas. Grab it before it sells out!
